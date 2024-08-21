Scott Robertson's high praise for Tupou Vaa'i and the vital role he's taken over

In the absence of captain Scott Barrett and the injured Patrick Tuipulotu, the All Blacks were forced to call upon their trio of young big men across the two Tests against Argentina.

Chiefs lock Tupou Vaa’i and Blues lock Sam Darry were handed the starting duties, while Josh Lord came off the bench as the All Blacks leaned on youth in the second row.

Despite losing the Test in Wellington, the lineout operated extremely well with the starters on. Codie Taylor found Sam Darry as his top target that night, while in Auckland Tupou Vaa’i and Ethan Blackadder shared the most takes with four each.

Head coach Scott Robertson was happy with the performance of his three younger locks, and revealed that 24-year-old Tupou Vaa’i has been entrusted with making the calls.

“Sam Darry, he stepped right up, didn’t he?” Robertson told media post-match.

“I think, Tupou Vaa’i, his lineout calling the last two Tests has been remarkable. The amount of work he puts into it, he’s smart, backs his call, we’re really pleased for him.

“And it’s great to have Josh Lord come back, and his body’s fine. You know, it’s been long time for him.

“They are big men and big men take a little bit longer than others, so it’s good to get them a bit of time, and it’s good to have Scooter [Scott Barrett] come back next week as well. Just some depth in that area.”

Vaa’i has taken over Sam Whitelock’s calling duties with Barrett and Tuipulotu injured and has the set-piece running at a high level.

A testament to his developing read on the game, the All Blacks won 16 of 17 lineouts on their own throw at Eden Park where Vaa’i played 80 minutes.

While in Wellington they still finished 17 of 20 from the lineout despite late game jitters with the reserves on.

There were also a couple of turnovers after the throw, which came down to execution errors on the formation of the maul.

An efficient lineout will be a necessity in South Africa with the Springboks possessing multiple threats capable of disrupting the ball.

Captain Ardie Savea said that the side will relishing the challenge in South Africa with the tour the reason “why you play”.

“Big pressure moments. Everyone watching, the intensity, the pressure, that’s what brings the best out of us players,” Savea said.