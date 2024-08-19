Select Edition

The Rugby Championship

Where the Springboks are weak

By Ben Smith
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu of the Springboks and Caleb Clarke of the All Blacks. (Photos by Janelle St Pierre/Getty Images and MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP via Getty Images)

They say that winning masks over flaws.

For the Springboks who have started their Rugby Championship 2-0 with back-to-back victories in Australia, the cracks have been papered over by the excitement of two bonus point wins.

However, this version of the Boks is very much a work-in-progress, which may come as a surprise to some.

They bashed up the Wallabies by 33-7 in Brisbane and were glazed from all corners of the globe despite suggestions that ’30 points’ were left out there.

And that is true, the missed points tells a story and the story is just how poor the Springboks were in the red zone that afternoon.

From their nine possessions inside the Wallabies’ 22 in the first half they scored three tries. From the mountain of possession knocking on the Wallabies line they came up with six turnovers.

Eden Etzebeth dropped it cold on the first entry, Pieter-Steph du Toit had a forward pass fly into touch on the third, one maul was sacked and turned, an attacking kick went dead, Le Roux spilled a short ball from Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, and Siya Kolisi was stripped at the base of the ruck for a knock-on.

Six turnovers inside the Wallabies’ 22 and many just five out from the try line.

From the three tries, one was scored after Hunter Paisami dropped a golden intercept chance from a Damian de Allende offload. From the second chance possession, the Springboks scored the Du Toit try.

Had the Wallabies midfielder been better, that would have been the seventh turnover inside Australia’s 22.

The two other tries came from the real area of strength from the Springboks, the shift maul play with the double jump and Kurt-Lee Arendse’s scamper came under penalty advantage from the scrum.

Set-piece dominance was the source of those two tries. Outside of that strength, the Springboks were rather chaotic and inaccurate. The attack’s efficiency, the rate at which opportunities are converted, was concerning.

They averaged 2.3 points per 22 entry in that first half.

Nine red zone opportunities in 40 minutes against the Wallabies might become just three or four against the All Blacks. That 21 points will look more like seven to nine at 2.3 points per 22 entry.

In the second half at Suncorp the Wallabies fought back, enjoyed more possession which left the Boks with just four 22 entries at the other end.

They conjured two tries, for a healthy return of 3.5 points per entry in the second half. Again, the weaponised maul and scrum helped.

They were bundled into touch but advantage earned at the set-piece allowed for a second chance from which they scored through Kwagga Smith.

A clean break from Jesse Kriel created a walk-in try for Arendse was the best piece of constructed play they produced that day.

In Perth their execution again was poor in the first half, understandably impacted by the wet conditions in the driving rain pouring down at Optus Stadium.

They averaged 1.5 points per 22 entry from eight visits in the first half. And that doesn’t include the bombed opportunity by Feinberg-Mngomezulu from the Cheslin Kolbe line break on a kick return.

The last pass from Kolbe was dropped by the young No 10 just outside the 22 for what was essentially a guaranteed try. That was the second try of the half that went begging after Makazole Mapimpi was stripped of possession a metre from the line after a miraculous one-on-one tackle by Tom Wright.

In the second half in Perth the Springboks bagged three tries from five 22 entries, all from the rolling maul.

The second half return of 3.8 point per 22 entry was exceptional.

But the caveat here is this was from one source, becoming a one trick pony. They tapped the only well that was providing, their strong maul. The two other attacking possessions were turned over by the Wallabies just one metre from the line.

If an opposition team is strong enough to shut down the rolling maul and de-power the Boks’ scrum, which the Wallabies weren’t, then this high-scoring juggernaut crashes back down to Earth in spectacular fashion.

Now, the Springboks do have other strengths to fall back on. Their defence is still very strong, conceding just one try over the two Tests, and their kicking out-of-hand was far superior to that shown by the Wallabies.

It will take a much more polished attacking unit than the Wallabies to score tries on the Boks’ D, and skilled kickers to win the battle through the air. Which, arguably, the All Blacks have.

In their last meeting in the Rugby World Cup final South Africa settled for just four penalty goals, all in the first half.

Without openside flanker Sam Cane, the All Blacks handled the Springboks’ pack at set-piece time. Even with the tall frame of Jordie Barrett on the flank, the All Blacks held their own. They even arguably demolished the Bok pack on the final scrum to no reward.

The key for the All Blacks is the same ahead of this tour.

Handle the scrum and maul and the Boks’ main source of tries will dry up, forcing them to rely on their goal kicker.

At Ellis Park the All Blacks can run roughshod over the Boks with the right game plan. Cape Town is a tougher proposition.

If Jason Ryan has his pack nailing the detail, particularly with Scott Barrett back, there is no reason why Razor can’t bag two in the Republic.

Four uncapped players included in Wallabies squad for Argentina Tests

‘Hard to watch’: One reason it went wrong for Wallabies against Springboks

Wallaby Hunter Paisami set to miss rest of Rugby Championship – report

'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

In this episode of Walk the Talk, Jim Hamilton chats with double World Cup winner Damian de Allende about all things Springbok rugby, including RWC2023 and the upcoming Ireland series. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

4 Comments
S
SK 32 mins ago

You make some good points Ben about the conversion rate being low. The Boks have to improve on it but basically the All Blacks have been far from perfect themselves. In 3 test matches this year they played with inaccuracy and poor intensity. Their kicking game was a mess, their forwards could not gain control, they could not get gainline percentages high enough to pull away and they struggled with the rush defence. Those were matches at home against teams ranked 5&6. They lost one of those and could and perhaps should have lost another. So yes the Boks have flaws and are not unbeatable but the question is are NZ capable of producing the kind of blood and guts performance Ireland did against the Boks away from home? because ultimately that is what they will have to do to beat this Bok team

J
Jmann 47 mins ago

Whilst I fully expect the Abs to be back on top of the Boks come RWC27 - it won't be this year. An excellent result from the republic would be to win one of the games. I haven't seen a coherent enough plan from NZ to make them favourites against a Bok team, that whilst quite limited is some respects, understands their game plan at a far deeper level than the 2024 ABs do. But who knows... maybe the refs and TMO will have a melt down like in Paris last year and just hand it to NZ??

C
CO 1 mins ago

They definitely had a meltdown last year and handed it to the juice Boks.

G
GrahamVF 1 hr ago

In my experience you make a lot more mistakes on attack against weak teams than you do against strong teams. Probably for the same reason most accidents take place within 2 kilometers of home. You are just there so much more often. Then there is also the psychological factor of relaxing when you are that far ahead.

N
Ninjin 1 hr ago

I am sure that the All Black management will take note of the Springbok weak and that Rassie and co will do likewise.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
