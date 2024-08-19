Four uncapped players included in Wallabies squad for Argentina Tests

Four uncapped players have been included in the Wallabies’ 35-man squad for their upcoming two-Test tour of Argentina as part of The Rugby Championship. David Feliuai, Josh Canham, Hamish Stewart and Corey Toole are in the mix to debut over the next few weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Hunter Paisami ruled out of the tour with an injury, Feliuai has been included. The Sunnybank Dragons midfielder will compete with Stewart and some other utilities in the squad in a bid to potentially enter the Test rugby arena for the first time.

The other uncapped back in the squad is Toole. The ACT Brumbies flyer was superb during Super Rugby Pacific, and while he’s long been touted as a Wallaby-in-waiting, Toole was left out of the national squad for the July series so he could compete at the Olympics.

Toole, 24, was among the standouts for the Australian men’s sevens side as they charged towards the Paris Olympics rugby semi-finals. With Filipo Daugunu missing the Argentina Tests through injury, it’ll be interesting to see if Toole is named to debut.

Josh Canham and Brandon Paenga-Amosa have both been picked for their first national squad of the year. Prop Tom Robertson has also been recalled into the Wallabies squad.

In what would come as another significant achievement for a modern-day rugby great, James Slipper will become the most-capped Wallaby of all time if he plays both Test matches in Argentina. Slipper is currently one cap short of George Gregan’s record of 139 matches for Australia.

Following the Wallabies’ two losses to the world champion Springboks, the men in gold will be eager to bounce back with an improved performance away from home. They fly out to Argentina on Friday before matches in La Plata and Santa Fe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been a challenging couple of weeks but as a coaching group we are keen to continue trying to help a mostly consistent group go forward,” coach Joe Schmidt said in a statement.

“The Pumas have a talented and robust squad, which, along with the travel, will require further improvement from our squad.”



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Average Points scored 26 29 First try wins 60% Home team wins 40%

Wallabies squad

Forwards (19):

Allan Alaalatoa (#896, West Harbour Juniors)

Angus Bell (#940, Hunters Hill Rugby Club)

Angus Blyth (#974, Casuarina Beach Rugby Club)

Josh Canham (uncapped, Harlequin Junior Rugby Club)

Matt Faessler (#969, USQ Saints)

Nick Frost (#953, Hornsby Lions)

Langi Gleeson (#960, Harbord Harlequins)

Tom Hooper (#964, Bathurst Bulldogs)

Isaac Kailea (#975, Harlequin Junior Rugby Club)

Josh Nasser (#979, Easts Rugby (Brisbane))

Brandon Paenga-Amosa (#918, Southern Districts)

Tom Robertson (#898, Dubbo Kangaroos)

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (#914, Randwick)

James Slipper (#843, Bond Pirates)

Carlo Tizzano (#982, University of Western Australia)

Taniela Tupou (#917, Brothers Rugby)

Rob Valetini (#929, Harlequin Junior Rugby Club)

Jeremy Williams (#973, Wahroonga Tigers)

Harry Wilson (#933, Gunnedah Red Devils)

Backs (16):

Ben Donaldson (#962, Clovelly Eagles)

David Feliuai (uncapped, Sunnybank Dragons)

Josh Flook (#972, Brothers Rugby)

Jake Gordon (#925, Canterbury Juniors)

Len Ikitau (#944, Tuggeranong Vikings)

Max Jorgensen (#984, Balmain Wolves)

Andrew Kellaway (#943, Hunters Hill Rugby Club)

Marika Koroibete (#913, Nasinu Secondary School, Fiji)

Noah Lolesio (#934, Tuggeranong Vikings)

Tom Lynagh (#977, University of Queensland)

Tate McDermott (#936, Flinders Rugby Club)

Dylan Pietsch (#978, Leeton Phantoms)

Hamish Stewart (uncapped, Toowoomba Bears)

Corey Toole (uncapped, Wagga Waratahs)

Nic White (#875, Maitland Blacks)

Tom Wright (#939, Clovelly Eagles)

ADVERTISEMENT

Unavailable for selection:

Kurtley Beale

Charlie Cale

Filipo Daugunu

Harry Johnson-Holmes

Bayley Kuenzle

Rob Leota

Lachlan Lonergan

Fraser McReight

Hunter Paisami

David Porecki

Blake Schoupp

Liam Wright