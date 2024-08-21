The All Blacks' best gameday 23 looking ahead to the next Rugby World Cup

At the risk of appearing a buffoon, this is the 23 I think the All Blacks should pick and persevere with.

As we plot a path towards the 2027 Rugby World Cup, I remain unconvinced New Zealand will veer away from players – and methods – that have been found wanting over the last six or seven years.

On that basis, fans can expect to stay on the same rollercoaster.

The All Blacks will be brilliant on their good days and woeful on the bad. They’ll make mincemeat of mediocre teams and hard work of competing with the good.

No, that’s a bit unfair. Argentina is a mediocre team and New Zealand still capitulated to them.

I tend to waffle on about the blokes I wouldn’t pick, most of the time. Today, I’ll try and justify the selections I would make, should the whole world go mad and my opinion suddenly count for something.

When folk such as myself opine on such things, we tend to go with line-ups we think the selectors would opt for, or at least choose guys that won’t get us laughed at.

I doubt this is a combination that will ever see the light of day, but I reckon it’s the best we’ve got.

I’m working on the basis of everyone being fit and available selection, instead of simply going for guys who are injury-free at the moment.

Here goes: 15. Will Jordan, 14. Mark Tele’a, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 12. David Havili, 11. Rieko Ioane, 10. Harry Plummer, 9. Cam Roigard, 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Ethan Blackadder, 6. Samipeni Finau, 5. Sam Darry, 4. Scott Barrett, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Asafo Aumua, 1. Ethan de Groot. Reserves: 16. Codie Taylor, 17. Tamaiti Williams, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Tupou Vaa’i, 20. Wallace Sititi, 21. Cortez Ratima, 22. Jordie Barrett, 23. Beauden Barrett.

I won’t go through everyone individually, because so many pick themselves.

But let’s take Will Jordan. He’s an out-and-out fullback and, as much as I admire Beauden Barrett, I think Jordan’s better.

Tele’a is a right wing. We don’t see the best of him on the left, which is where I’ve put Rieko Ioane.

Again, Caleb Clarke is capable in the 11 jersey, I just reckon Ioane would be better.

Wing gives Ioane the opportunity to do more of what he’s good at and less of what he’s not.

We need some craft and guile in midfield, which I think Lienert-Brown and Havili provide. The former’s workrate is also without peer in my view.

I’m picking a No.10 that will implement a game plan and not generate errors. I toyed with the idea of Beauden Barrett, but am not sure he fits that bill.

The loose trio lacks a physical threat at the moment so, in the continued absence of Shannon Frizell, Finau has to be the guy.

I don’t reckon Blackadder is big enough or imposing enough for 6, but I’m sure he’d do a job for you on the openside. I’m going back 30 years here but, when I watch Blackadder, I’m often reminded of Paul Henderson.

As a quick aside, part of me hopes we haven’t seen the last of Savea at 7. I worry the balance of the trio isn’t right and, perhaps, Savea on the openside and Sititi at No.8 would rectify that.

Darry is a real find at lock and potentially more durable than others, such as Josh Lord and Patrick Tuipulotu.

I’d like to see the All Blacks spend more time going through the front door. On that basis, Aumua isn’t going to get any better playing token minutes off the bench.

He’s a guy whose ball-carrying can provide a genuine point of difference and potentially stop opposition defensive lines rushing up so hard on the All Blacks. Sititi is similarly valuable in that regard.

There comes a point where picking the same guys – and hoping for different results – starts to become absurd.

The All Blacks aren’t a bad team at the moment, but nor are they a good one. On that basis, I believe loyalty is a luxury.

I’ve always had a high regard for Sam Cane and TJ Perenara, for instance. But given neither will be All Blacks beyond this year, what are we carrying them around for?

Are we in the emotional swansong business now or are we actually trying to win the next Rugby World Cup?

Hopefully Frizell and Richie Mo’unga return to the fray at some point. If not, then it’s about grooming guys to perform the roles they would have, if available.

It was probably appropriate that the new coaching staff wanted to get its feet under the table before making major changes. They’ve largely gone with established players and combinations so far this season, notwithstanding the vacancies created by retirements or Japanese contracts.

It’s just that, given the mixed results, I can’t see what would be lost by trying something else.

Feel free to disagree.