The Rugby Championship

The All Blacks' best gameday 23 looking ahead to the next Rugby World Cup

By Hamish Bidwell
The All Blacks perform the Haka. (Photo John Cowpland/Getty Images)

At the risk of appearing a buffoon, this is the 23 I think the All Blacks should pick and persevere with. 

As we plot a path towards the 2027 Rugby World Cup,  I remain unconvinced New Zealand will veer away from players – and methods – that have been found wanting over the last six or seven years. 

On that basis, fans can expect to stay on the same rollercoaster. 

The All Blacks will be brilliant on their good days and woeful on the bad. They’ll make mincemeat of mediocre teams and hard work of competing with the good. 

No, that’s a bit unfair. Argentina is a mediocre team and New Zealand still capitulated to them. 

I tend to waffle on about the blokes I wouldn’t pick, most of the time. Today, I’ll try and justify the selections I would make, should the whole world go mad and my opinion suddenly count for something. 

When folk such as myself opine on such things, we tend to go with line-ups we think the selectors would opt for, or at least choose guys that won’t get us laughed at. 

I doubt this is a combination that will ever see the light of day, but I reckon it’s the best we’ve got. 

I’m working on the basis of everyone being fit and available selection, instead of simply going for guys who are injury-free at the moment. 

Here goes: 15. Will Jordan, 14. Mark Tele’a, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 12. David Havili, 11. Rieko Ioane, 10. Harry Plummer, 9. Cam Roigard, 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Ethan Blackadder, 6. Samipeni Finau, 5. Sam Darry, 4. Scott Barrett, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Asafo Aumua, 1. Ethan de Groot. Reserves: 16. Codie Taylor, 17. Tamaiti Williams, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Tupou Vaa’i, 20. Wallace Sititi, 21. Cortez Ratima, 22. Jordie Barrett, 23. Beauden Barrett. 

I won’t go through everyone individually, because so many pick themselves. 

But let’s take Will Jordan. He’s an out-and-out fullback and, as much as I admire Beauden Barrett, I think Jordan’s better. 

Tele’a is a right wing. We don’t see the best of him on the left, which is where I’ve put Rieko Ioane. 

Again, Caleb Clarke is capable in the 11 jersey, I just reckon Ioane would be better. 

Wing gives Ioane the opportunity to do more of what he’s good at and less of what he’s not. 

We need some craft and guile in midfield, which I think Lienert-Brown and Havili provide. The former’s workrate is also without peer in my view. 

I’m picking a No.10 that will implement a game plan and not generate errors. I toyed with the idea of Beauden Barrett, but am not sure he fits that bill. 

The loose trio lacks a physical threat at the moment so, in the continued absence of Shannon Frizell, Finau has to be the guy. 

I don’t reckon Blackadder is big enough or imposing enough for 6, but I’m sure he’d do a job for you on the openside. I’m going back 30 years here but, when I watch Blackadder,  I’m often reminded of Paul Henderson. 

As a quick aside, part of me hopes we haven’t seen the last of Savea at 7. I worry the balance of the trio isn’t right and, perhaps, Savea on the openside and Sititi at No.8 would rectify that. 

Darry is a real find at lock and potentially more durable than others, such as Josh Lord and Patrick Tuipulotu. 

I’d like to see the All Blacks spend more time going through the front door. On that basis, Aumua isn’t going to get any better playing token minutes off the bench. 

He’s a guy whose ball-carrying can provide a genuine point of difference and potentially stop opposition defensive lines rushing up so hard on the All Blacks. Sititi is similarly valuable in that regard. 

There comes a point where picking the same guys – and hoping for different results – starts to become absurd. 

The All Blacks aren’t a bad team at the moment, but nor are they a good one. On that basis, I believe loyalty is a luxury. 

I’ve always had a high regard for Sam Cane and TJ Perenara, for instance. But given neither will be All Blacks beyond this year, what are we carrying them around for? 

Are we in the emotional swansong business now or are we actually trying to win the next Rugby World Cup? 

Hopefully Frizell and Richie Mo’unga return to the fray at some point. If not, then it’s about grooming guys to perform the roles they would have, if available. 

It was probably appropriate that the new coaching staff wanted to get its feet under the table before making major changes. They’ve largely gone with established players and combinations so far this season, notwithstanding the vacancies created by retirements or Japanese contracts. 

It’s just that, given the mixed results, I can’t see what would be lost by trying something else. 

Feel free to disagree.

Comments

6 Comments
m
ml 8 mins ago

Peter Lakai will also be in the 2027 team.

m
ml 20 mins ago

Better bet for smart, hard working midfield, ALB and Proctor

C
CK 55 mins ago

Two things stand out for me:


1. The observation that the All Blacks don't 'go through the front door' often enough. I agree, and part of that is a personnel problem. Ardie can do it in his way, but there is no real powerhouse able to go through the guts at the moment. Perhaps De Groot should be made to work harder in that respect? I don't believe Blackadder or Papali'i are at international standard yet, and part of me believes they won't ever get there.


2. The conundrum at 10. Richie was a marshal, and not just an x-factor athlete. There's a predictability in All Balck play at the moment, and it's not the good kind. The good kind is when you can see the plan being executed, the screw being turned, and you know it will create opportunity for points. I hardly ever see that with the All Blacks nowadays. What I see and expect, is that it goes to a 'playmaker' who doesn't make a play but prods away with personal genius. On a good day, that looks sublime. On every other day it looks stressful for All Black supporters.

W
Wonton 1 hr ago

There's no way Blackadder will make it to the next RWC aged 33 at the rate he gets injured. He'll be old before he's a seasoned test player.


Interested to know how a guy who hasn't made the current squad this year in Havili will usurp one of Razor's current Vice Captains.

S
Skinny Pins 1 hr ago

Great selection. Robertson is proving the hype was misplaced. Any head coach that is building his backline around MacKenzie, J Barrett and Reiko is clueless. All three must go for the ABs to have a chance of rebuilding.

M
MR 2 hours ago

It's unlikely Telea or Clarke will be picked come 2027, history has shown that wings have a very short shelf life in the black jersey.Someone faster or better usually comes along. I like them both,but that's happens unless they switch positions like Ioane.

T
Tk 3 hours ago

Ok now for something really controversial. I'm starting to think that Beauden Barrett is symptomatic of ABs woes since 2015. The guy is a genuine athlete with running and ball skills that are amazing, but he is not a test match 10, he doesn't run a team or a game like a Carter, Fox, Lynagh, Wilkinson etc. There is plenty of razzle dazzle, we have been hypnotised. Two world player awards meant he then became essential to pick, but does he really make the ABs a better test match team? Maybe BB should have spent the last 10 years being world class at 7's? DMac is V2. I'm starting to think that we need a 10 who will implement a strategy and run the game plan. Maybe Razor is thinking something similar and this is why Harry Plummer has been drafted in?

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
FEATURE
FEATURE Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier? Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?
Search