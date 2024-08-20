'I would have laughed in your face': Premiership glory for Jacomb led to a Super Rugby contract

Josh Jacomb is a rapidly rising first five-eighth. The 23-year-old steered Taranaki to the NPC Premiership title in 2023 and has secured a full-time Chiefs contract for the next two years.

Jacomb piqued the interest of the Chiefs selectors after a stellar campaign for the Bulls. He played eight games and scored 71 points as Taranaki captured their first Premiership since 2014.

The rookie out of Auckland’s Sacred Heart College really came of age in the finals. In the 23-17 victory over Canterbury in the semi-finals, Taranaki’s 20th win in 71 outings against the Red and Blacks, he scored 12 points, notching 125 meters with the ball in hand. He also pulled off a 50/22 with his unnatural left boot.

In the final against Hawke’s Bay, he played a direct hand in two of Taranaki’s three tries in their 22-19 triumph.

In a pivotal 18-16 victory over Auckland in driving rain in New Plymouth he kicked the winning penalty. Earlier in the season he’d had a field day against North Harbour with 24 points and two tries.

Jacomb made four appearances, including two starts, for the Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific.

“If you’d told me I would be a Super Rugby player this year I would have laughed in your face,” Jacomb told RugbyPass.

“I was originally brought into the wider training group to cover injuries in the preseason. I expected to be home in New Plymouth by March but when Kaleb Trask’s injury was worse than first thought one thing led to another.

“There were a lot of emotions when I played my first game, surprised, anxious, excited. Making the most of the opportunities and asking decent players plenty of questions were goals I set out to achieve.

“Damian McKenzie was bloody awesome. When he came back from the All Blacks, he was one of the first players to introduce himself. He was always making sure I was involved and in a good spot.”

Born on the North Shore, Jacomb relocated to East Auckland when his parents split. Determined to give rugby a decent fist, Jacomb applied for a place at Auckland Grammar School. He was rejected so his parents sent him to board at Sacred Heart College.

“I played for the First XV in 2017 and 2018. Unfortunately, we didn’t win the championship. St Kent’s beat us in the ’17 final and had Tamati Williams, Rob Rush and Rivez Reihana. We had Chay Fihaki and Corey Kellow,” Jacomb reflected.

“I made friends for life at Sacred Heart. It’s awesome looking back now and seeing who kicked on. Brother John. He’s a living legend that man. I still keep in touch with him. He helped me become a better person.”

With little opportunity in Auckland, Jacomb relocated to New Plymouth. He debuted for Taranaki in 2021. That season Taranaki won all ten matches and captured the now defunct Championship title.

Overlooked in 2022, Jacomb found his groove in 2023 as Taranaki adopted Ireland’s game plan with spectacular success.

“Being a triple threat as a ten is desirable. That is a good run, pass and kick. If you can do those things to a good level, that’s a major advantage.

“My biggest work-on is decision making. I’ll get better at that with more time in the saddle. Picking the right moments to utilize each threat is crucial.

“Last year we embraced a different style of play for sure. There were lots of questions and some uncertainty at the start but once we broke it down it was straightforward. Our coaches didn’t overcomplicate it and did a good job explaining it.

“It’s all about creating an extra man, winning the physical battle, generating quick ruck ball and having bodies in motion with more options”

Taranaki started the 2024 NPC with a comfortable win over Counties but narrowly lost to Wellington who won 24 of their last 26 matches on Sunday. It was Taranaki’s first loss in six games.

Taranaki should be a leading contender with veteran forwards like Ricky Riccitelli, Reuben O’Neil, Ricky Kaylum Boshier, Michael Bent and Tom Franklin to summon. Out wide Kini Naholo and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens are major threats. Jacomb combines strongly with fellow Chiefs halfback Adam Lennox.

Jacomb has achieved his rugby success as a young father. Last year his partner and gym manager Bonnie Henderson-Waho gave birth to a baby girl Jorji-Lee. The couple have bought a house and have another baby on the way.

“Rugby has taught me patience, consistency and communication – although Bonnie would probably say I’m still a work in progress,” Jacomb laughed.

