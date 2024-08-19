All Black Samipeni Finau puts pen to paper on Chiefs extension

The All Blacks and Chiefs will continue to have the services of abrasive young blindside flanker Samipeni Finau thanks to a new contract announced on Monday.

The new deal sees the 25-year-old remain with his familiar club and country until 2026.

Despite Finau’s recent drop out of Scott Robertson’s matchday 23, the flanker is expected to be a key part of the All Blacks’ long-term plans thanks to his near two-metre-tall, 115kg frame and his propensity for burying opposing playmakers in the dirt.

Now with just shy of a half-century of Chiefs caps along with three All Blacks appearances, the Tongan-born powerhouse has carved out an important role for the back-to-back Super Rugby Pacific finalists.

“He has put in a lot of effort over the last few years to go from a relatively raw-boned athlete finding his feet in the professional ranks to becoming an All Black,” Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said after the deal was announced.

“As a Chief, he consistently has a positive influence on our game through his athleticism and desire for combat on both sides of the ball. He provides a good balance amongst our other loose forwards, and we know at his young age his best years are all in front of him. We are excited to be part of that journey.”

After missing selection for the Rugby Championship round two win over Argentina, Finau was released from All Blacks duties to represent Waikato in their NPC matchup with Counties Manukau.

Coming off the bench in the 48th minute, the flanker contributed nine carries and five carries without a miss.

He expressed his excitement to lock in his immediate future with the Chiefs.

“I’m grateful to be extending my time with the Gallagher Chiefs. This team and its brotherhood have helped shape me into the player I am today.

“I’m thankful for the opportunities the Chiefs family has given me and can’t wait to get back into it next year!”

Elsewhere in New Zealand, the Blues recently re-signed midfielder Bryce Heem for the 2025 season and the Crusaders locked in up-and-coming outside back Chay Fihaki through until 2026.

