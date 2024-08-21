Select Edition

International

All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

By Finn Morton
All Black Assistant Coach Leon MacDonald during the International Test Match between New Zealand All Blacks and England at Forsyth Barr Stadium on July 06, 2024 in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

The All Blacks have announced a significant change to their staff ahead of two Tests against the Springboks, with assistant coach Leon MacDonald stepping down after “some honest conversations” with Scott Robertson.

New Zealand Rugby revealed on Thursday that head coach ‘Razor’ Robertson and MacDonald have held discussions on their working approach for several weeks. As a result, the pair have mutually agreed to part ways.

MacDonald was the head coach of the Blues in Super Rugby Pacific before leaving the franchise to take up an opportunity with the national team. In April of last year, it was announced the 46-year-old would join the All Blacks as their attack coach.

With MacDonald leaving the All Blacks ahead of two Tests against the world champion Springboks in South Africa, NZR has confirmed that assistant coach Scott Hansen and contact skills coach Tamaiti Ellison will take on more responsibilities for the rest of the year.

“Leon and I have been having some honest conversations with each other for a little while now,” All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said. “As coaches, we have differing views and both agreed it wasn’t working.

“Leon and I both care deeply about the All Blacks and we believe we’ve made a decision that’s best for this team.

“There’s a huge amount of respect and appreciation for Leon in the group and the work he’s put in to get us to this point in our journey. AS a team we have acknowledged that contribution and our focus now needs to be on South Africa, it’s going to be two tough Test matches over there.”

The All Blacks’ new-look coaching group only had five Tests together up until this shock announcement. New Zealand snuck by England in two Tests before piling on 47 points in a massive win over Fiji during the July series.

But the All Blacks were left stunned in their next fixture when they went down swinging 38-30 to Los Pumas at Wellington’s Sky Stadium earlier this month. The Kiwis did claim some revenge a week later with a 42-10 win over Argentina at Eden Park in Auckland.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
3
Draws
0
Wins
2
Average Points scored
22
19
First try wins
80%
Home team wins
40%

Aside from the wins over Fiji and Argentina, New Zealand have looked like a team that’s still trying to find their way under a new coaching group. But still, after only five matches, MacDonald’s decision to quit is significant during The Rugby Championship.

“You’ve got two great coaches who have been having some robust but constructive discussions on the approach to driving the All Blacks over a period of time now. Ultimately, they have made a brave decision that they believe is best for the team,” NZR Head of Professional Rugby and Performance, Chris Lendrum, added.

“Leon is a highly regarded coach and has made a huge contribution to rugby across a number of teams in New Zealand, and we’d love to have him back in our system in the future. For now, I’d like to thank him on behalf of NZR and wish him all the very best.”

Comments

9 Comments
B
Bull Shark 19 mins ago

I guess it’s a good thing that they work out kinks in the coaching team early.


Is it a good thing there‘s kinks in the coaching team and so early?


Any Aussie coaching jobs opening up for Macdonald?

D
DW 1 hr ago

Williams Amua Lomax

Savea Vai'i Darry S Barret

Sititi

Forward reserves Newell De Groot Taylor Blackadder Lord

Clarke Ratima D'Mac J Barret Ioane Jordan B Barret

Back reserves Perenara ALB Proctor

The forwards speak for itself, you need big men up front and size to compete with SA

If D'Mac is off you can replace him with BB, If the center pairing are not working you could swap both centers or keep Jordy and move him to full back and Ioane to the wing and keep Jordan on the other wing, if things are not working.

C
Chiefs Mana 1 hr ago

Must say, it’s an exciting team.


My only concern would be losing a world class lock to create an unproven blindside.

J
Jacinda 1 hr ago

Great news

M
MattJH 2 hours ago

Can only be a good thing long term, good they have sorted it out now rather than doing a Fozzie and getting Leon a ‘coaching mentor’.

How much of a disruption will this be for the South African preparation?

Boys have gotta be dialled in 100% for those two games, we’ve

Seen how they play when they aren’t.

G
GM 3 hours ago

There were too many voices anyway - and some selections that looked really muddled in Leon's back 3 zone. Narawa, a winger who at least had a kicking game, dropped for Love, who is a fullback to join the other potential fullbacks, BB, Will Jordan and Perofeta (not to mention Jordie)! Is Perofeta's demise (I see he's not going to Africa due to a 'calf strain' - better than the old dodgy hammy excuse I suppose) a product of the disagreements between Razor and Leon?

J
JW 3 hours ago

Noooo, this is too early!!

for the rest of the year

Wait.. how long is Brown's term with SA for?! 😏


No seriously, it's surprising how rigid coaches are, surely it was not always like this? People had the skill to go out their and coach in whatever manner was needed?


Disappointed to see the already lackluster defensive development will now be hindered further by its coach helping in the attack. Surely they could have brought Smith into fulltime, or at least NZ based, assistant coaching?

B
Bull Shark 23 mins ago

Hands off to our Tony!

F
Forward pass 1 hr ago

Wayne Smith is 67 yo. He isnt interested in a full time role thats for sure.

J
Jen 2 hours ago

Maybe it will be a good thing. They have so many coaches. I've been wondering how they get a clear and consistent message through to the team. Fingers crossed Smith is helping out in the background anyway.

Load More Comments

