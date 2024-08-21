NSW Waratahs sign Wallaby Isaac Kailea for 2025 Super Rugby season

Rugby Australia and the NSW Waratahs have announced that Wallaby Isaac Kailea will play for the Sydney-based Super Rugby Pacific club in 2025. Kailea joins Taniela Tupou, Daby Lancaster, Andrew Kellaway, Rob Leota and Joseph Sua’ali’i in signing with the Tahs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kailea has been labelled “one of the most promising props” in Australia after a breakout campaign with the Melbourne Rebels this year. The 24-year-old played 13 matches for the Rebels in 2024 which included a handful of starts to round out their campaign.

The loosehead prop was rewarded for a strong season by Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt. Schmidt included Kailea in Australia’s squad to take on Wales and Georgia in July, and the front-rower was later named for a Test debut against the Welsh in Sydney.

Following that debut against Warren Gatland’s side, Kailea has gone on to play another three matches in Wallaby gold which included a start against the world champion Springboks at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

Kailea adds more Test-level depth to the Waratahs’ front-row stocks for next season. The Tahs, who will be coached by Dan McKellar, already have Angus Bell as their premier loosehead, while David Porecki and Taniela Tupou will also be in the mix to start.

It’s a major coup for the Waratahs and Australian rugby to see Kailea re-commit for 2025.

“I’m very happy to be joining the Waratahs and excited about the opportunity to play for such a proud club and improve my game under Dan McKellar and the coaching staff,” Isaac Kailea said in a statement.

“I’m encouraged by the direction the Waratahs are moving in and am looking forward to working hard with some pinnacle events on the horizon for rugby in Australia.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kailea was born and raised in Melbourne but will make the move to Sydney in pursuit of a golden opportunity to grow with an exciting squad. The prop used to play in the backrow before making the move up front about six years ago.

That move has worked wonders with Kailea going on to become one of the nation’s leading prospects at prop. The Wallaby has been included in every national squad so far this year, including the group that’ll travel to Argentina for Tests against Los Pumas.

“We’re very happy to have Isaac at the Waratahs in 2025,” Waratahs Direct or Performance, Simon Raiwalui, explained.

“Isaac is a good young player and one of the most promising props in the country.

“He’s tough, durable and a dynamic scrummager, and importantly, his best years are ahead of him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m excited to see how he gels with the likes of Angus Bell, David Porecki and Taniela Tupou and the positive impact he will make next year.”

Rugby Australia Director of High Performance, Peter Horne, added: “It’s a real positive to have Isaac commit his immediate future to Australian rugby.

“He’s a good young player who has made strong progress this year and we’re looking forward to seeing him continue to work hard at the Waratahs.”