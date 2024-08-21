Select Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

NSW Waratahs sign Wallaby Isaac Kailea for 2025 Super Rugby season

By Finn Morton
Isaac Kailea poses during an Australia Wallabies Portrait Session on June 26, 2024 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images for ARU)

Rugby Australia and the NSW Waratahs have announced that Wallaby Isaac Kailea will play for the Sydney-based Super Rugby Pacific club in 2025. Kailea joins Taniela Tupou, Daby Lancaster, Andrew Kellaway, Rob Leota and Joseph Sua’ali’i in signing with the Tahs.

Kailea has been labelled “one of the most promising props” in Australia after a breakout campaign with the Melbourne Rebels this year. The 24-year-old played 13 matches for the Rebels in 2024 which included a handful of starts to round out their campaign.

The loosehead prop was rewarded for a strong season by Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt. Schmidt included Kailea in Australia’s squad to take on Wales and Georgia in July, and the front-rower was later named for a Test debut against the Welsh in Sydney.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Following that debut against Warren Gatland’s side, Kailea has gone on to play another three matches in Wallaby gold which included a start against the world champion Springboks at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

Kailea adds more Test-level depth to the Waratahs’ front-row stocks for next season. The Tahs, who will be coached by Dan McKellar, already have Angus Bell as their premier loosehead, while David Porecki and Taniela Tupou will also be in the mix to start.

It’s a major coup for the Waratahs and Australian rugby to see Kailea re-commit for 2025.

“I’m very happy to be joining the Waratahs and excited about the opportunity to play for such a proud club and improve my game under Dan McKellar and the coaching staff,” Isaac Kailea said in a statement.

“I’m encouraged by the direction the Waratahs are moving in and am looking forward to working hard with some pinnacle events on the horizon for rugby in Australia.”

Kailea was born and raised in Melbourne but will make the move to Sydney in pursuit of a golden opportunity to grow with an exciting squad. The prop used to play in the backrow before making the move up front about six years ago.

That move has worked wonders with Kailea going on to become one of the nation’s leading prospects at prop. The Wallaby has been included in every national squad so far this year, including the group that’ll travel to Argentina for Tests against Los Pumas.

“We’re very happy to have Isaac at the Waratahs in 2025,” Waratahs Direct or Performance, Simon Raiwalui, explained.

“Isaac is a good young player and one of the most promising props in the country.

“He’s tough, durable and a dynamic scrummager, and importantly, his best years are ahead of him.

“I’m excited to see how he gels with the likes of Angus Bell, David Porecki and Taniela Tupou and the positive impact he will make next year.”

Rugby Australia Director of High Performance, Peter Horne, added: “It’s a real positive to have Isaac commit his immediate future to Australian rugby.

“He’s a good young player who has made strong progress this year and we’re looking forward to seeing him continue to work hard at the Waratahs.”

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 7 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Yes, one of the worst Super Rugby sides this year had their pre-season in Europe. The worst Super Rugby sides of the last two decades are now dominating and winning in Europe.

278 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 14 minutes ago
Boks Office: Thoroughbred Savea has workhorses to thank for insane figures

Let’s put things in context a wee bit, that same loose forward trio got genuinely dominated the week prior but yes, they worked really well together on Sat (Kremer at lock was a terrible idea).


Savea needs players that get through donkey work so that he can flourish, why him and Cane worked well together. Still think there’s too many similarities between Blackadder and Papalii but happy to eat my words if they impress in the republic. Blackadder was fantastic on Sat night but I’m unconvinced he’s our future 6, perhaps give him a run at 7 in the weeks after SA.

8 Go to comments
I
IS 22 minutes ago
The All Blacks' best gameday 23 looking ahead to the next Rugby World Cup

Richie mounga has lost us 2 world cups now so no we don't want him back dmac is our guy

20 Go to comments
d
dk 23 minutes ago
The All Blacks' best gameday 23 looking ahead to the next Rugby World Cup

Nice work Hamish. Some selections in here that are unpopular with the masses but are spot on. Reiko is a great defender in the centres but a road block when it comes to distribution. Havili is our most creative midfielder and according to the AB's website, only 1kg less than Jordie, who is a bean pole. Admittedly, Jordie did finally have a very good game in the second Argentina test but it's been a long time coming. And when you have someone like Schalk Burger talking up Blackadder, who are we to disagree. Keep your kahunas out there Hamish.

20 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 42 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

What on earth makes you think Mounga is the guy for NZ? He has had 5 years at the role and won at the worst % of an ABs team for many years. Im super glad we have moved on from the hot and cold of Mounga.

47 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 45 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

True but go back 10 more tests and it drops dramatically.

47 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 50 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

Perhaps if we didnt see these constant "Ireland are the best" claims we wouldnt need to correct the losers who write that crap. Ireland are not the best and just seem to fail at the big games when needed.

Ireland is 1 dimentional. Beat that 1 element and they lose.

47 Go to comments
J
JW 55 minutes ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

I think the craziest such stat I've ever seen was 1 in every 4 in Germany play football (perhaps on a male one).

121 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 56 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

A lot of what you just wrote perfectly showcases a WC. Thats what happens at WCs and yes, you have to beat some bloody good teams to get to a final etc.

47 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

Just due to its decline in relevance or because of actual rugby reasons? I'd like to watch English championship and CC games still but it's not the 90's, theres no time now.

121 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

I might have read you comment as defending how good the boks were if you credit them with three tries in the first half. Perhaps that's were your confusion lies?

121 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 1 hour ago
Boks Office: Thoroughbred Savea has workhorses to thank for insane figures

Its funnier how some seem to think they speak for Kiwi's yet continue on with their BS opinion anyway.

8 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

haha medieval! I laughed the other day when you said 'we' and 'england' in the same sentence too!


I have listened to the other voices that share an opinion after reading articles, and by and large I think their response is ho-hum to those that ask questions like "how can the wallabies return to rugby's top tier" (of which I can assume you aren't interested at all about because you didn't comment on that topic), precisely because there is nothing new, it's an old and stale question. Tell me something, has the tone of demise been in your Wallaby based articles or conversations since they lost the 2003 RWC?


That is when they were last any good.. right?


TDLR: I just thought that JD using the first stage of grief as a way to explain Ed's warped view as a good way to describe his tag team partners articles 😜


I can only assume you've been saying the decline of SR thing for nearly as long, because it's been over a decade since that perception came in. Let me be clear, since that point when Aus and SA weakened their teams, NZ's have built theirs year on year, some might even include this year, saying both of the top two teams have been of a level previously only reached by the Crusaders in Super Rugby's history, that does not define a decline. Now we even have Australian teams improving again, and the new teams showing some commitment.


Not to mention post COVID we've even had the worst teams in the competition leave, that immediately raised the standard of Super Rugby. Sure, they were replaced by a rushed PI team, but that is at least an admirable inclusion, and hasn't yet been cast aside like the Kings were. It is your view which is in denial of the state of SR despite all evidence. That is a fact. I do enjoy the discussion about other relevant factors like playing against varying styles and locations though, so keep it up! 😘

121 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 1 hour ago
Wallaby Sam Talakai agrees URC switch after Rebels' demise

Great to see RAs "drop to 4 teams" strategy building such depth. Another lost to rugby in Aus.

1 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
Boks Office: Thoroughbred Savea has workhorses to thank for insane figures

It’s funny how South African commentators consistently have more respect for the All Blacks’ loose forward trio than Kiwis.


Maybe without the fanatical parochialism that has divided NZ Rugby since Ian Foster’s appointment, which has continued under Scott Robertson, a truly neutral observer can see that quality performances by both Dalton Papalii and Ethan Blackadder.

8 Go to comments
E
Eddie VH 2 hours ago
Boks Office: Thoroughbred Savea has workhorses to thank for insane figures

In fairness the article itself was good.. 😁

8 Go to comments
J
JosephHassan 2 hours ago
TJ Perenara explains how the All Blacks exploited new law against Argentina

None of the guys you named are near the level of the ABs props. I mean, these guys have played in RWC finals. There is no way you just named Thomas du Toit, who is a third stringer, in the same line as Fletcher Newell. RG Snyman isn't a good option at lock because he is too heavy to put up in a lineout, so likely won't start. I do rate Mostert as well, but the lock quality for Springboks and ABs is pretty even, so it just comes down to the front row. And right now, ABs have better front rowers. I think its become this thing to just assume that SA have the best lineout and scrum in the SH, and it just isn't true anymore

13 Go to comments
N
ND 2 hours ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

Terry, my meaning on Ireland peaking too early counts not on the QF but rather the whole season leading up to RWC.


One of the first dangers of ever playing NZ, is beating NZ. NZ will always come back as they take a loss as a punch in the gut and strive to work things out.


NZ even though playing with 14 in the final were more dangerous than when Cane was on. The Boks knew that. It's not by the coach, that's just NZ fightback spirit.


Ireland are though showing grit and the best thing to happen to Irish rugby, is the departure of Sexton. The hype around Sexton was bad for the team. Now don't get me wrong here, remarkable player but if Sexton didn't play, the word from Ireland was a downer. The media also would make a deal of Sexton not playing and how hard it would be to win etc.


However, now, Ireland can win with key players missing, we saw this in SA. Dangerous, but hopefully they won't peak too early leading up to the world cup.


Going into a world cup as favourites is a challenge and a lot of pressure, especially trying to shake off a QF curse, with Farrell though and the newer crop of players that have felt this pain, they will work this out and could possibly well break the QF curse.


The win ratio is always important to NH teams but I feel that sometimes trying combinations out between world cups and losing a few games to get everyone in the right space pays off. Well, it did for the Boks. The importance was getting it right for the world cup. Along your plans, strategies, staff and players and it starts to work.


Farrell always has something up his slieve and it will be interesting to see how Ireland play without him in the 6 Nations next year.


The top teams are separated by margins at the moment and the next two years is going to be interesting.


It's up for some and down for others, then new coaches after RWC and then we see how the scales line up again. That's what makes rugby so damn good.

47 Go to comments
f
frandinand 2 hours ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

How do you mark a kick off.

278 Go to comments
N
NH 2 hours ago
Australia must show that Springboks pain will yield longer-term gain

Nice one brett. As many have said, I think this was a good benchmark for Joe and the wallabies to show how far they have to go to reach the summit. I truly believe that the top teams at the moment are playing some of the most complete rugby that has ever been and that it is only getting harder to get to the top. Its no longer a case of a new coach or a couple of players, its well oiled systems and teams that have been working in unison for years and years, you cannot overcome that with a bit of luck and a plucky attitude.


With a full team, I think aus could've been a half decent chance of snagging a win in Arg. With the amount of injuries they have and the fact its world cup semi finalist at home vs a team that didn't exit the pools, I think aus are considerable outsiders. No team that has beat the all blacks in NZ is a bad one - fact. Tbh, I think many of us aussie joes still think aus are a week away from cutting the mustard against these top teams, but we are just not there at the moment. I don't know if its hope/optimism and then I say good on us, or is it an arrogance/ignorance of how far we are actually behind... I think one win against arg for this TRC would be an overperformance and pleasant surprise.

13 Go to comments
