'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'
Though Ireland’s travails at World Cups are well documented, Andy Farrell’s side have been backed to “get it right” sooner or later by journalist Craig Ray, who expects the 2027 tournament to be a good one for the men in green.
While South Africa’s haul of four World Cups will be the envy of an Ireland team that have never reached a semi-final, and any other team for that matter, the reigning Six Nations champions have set the standard between World Cups that the Springboks should try and emulate, according to Ray.
Joining the Off the Ball podcast recently, the South African said that Ireland are the “benchmark” for consistency.
Though it is hard to argue with back-to-back World Cups, any criticism that is thrown the Springboks’ way is that they are not dominant between tournaments in the way the All Blacks were last decade as they achieved the same feat of two titles on the bounce.
So while the Boks will be seeking greater consistency between World Cups, Ireland will be striving to peak in time for next the World Cup, and Ray believes both sides are close to achieving their goals.
“Ireland have got this nearly 85 per cent winning percentage over the last five years and that’s kind of what you want to do,” he said.
“You want to be that side that wins 80, 85 per cent of their Test matches between World Cups and that’s the next challenge I think.
“I think Ireland will get it right sooner or later, it’s inevitable. They’re too good not to get it right at some point. I imagine the next World Cup will be a good one for Ireland. Andy Farrell’s a great coach. We saw what they did to the Springboks last month, they really did a job on them in that second Test, especially in the first half.
“We’ve got a lot of respect for Ireland down here as a team. I know the banter around the World Cup is real, but the reality is the Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark for consistency. They’re getting there now. They lost the one game this year, but they’re looking pretty strong. They’ve lost two Tests in the last 16, so they’re in a decent space in terms of winning percentage and they’ve got a lot of exciting players to come.”
The aim now is bring in the next group of players and align them with the same goals.
In the past it was not consistent as Rassie and Jacques were not concerned with trying to beat a very impressive NZ win ratio. Although Ireland does perform well between tournaments, they peak too early so surely the goal from Ireland is to learn to peak when it matters.
The debate on who is the best is very close to call and we need to acknowledge NZ are in a rift of searching for the right players. Never right them off.
This is the first time that Ireland are able to be in the top and remain there. They have played consistent rugby and deserve their position.
When NZ dominated rugby with their impressive wins, I don't think we will ever see anything like that again.
I think instead of trying to word Ireland as the best and the benchmark, they need to progress to a RWC final. Not even a SF. Ireland also need to show over the next 4 years the emerging talent making it into the senior squad and maintaining their consistent wins. A thing that may change when Farrell leaves. This too can be said about the Boks when Rassie leaves. New coaches can try new things and mess it all up.
Let us also remember that SA, like NZ had two great coaches to win back to back world cups. NZ managed a final under Fozzie too so Razor has some work to do to keep NZ up there.
When the dust settles after RWC 27 and a year surpasses 28, we will have a clearer picture.
The Boks still have the biggest comeback in International Rugby history so anything is possible
Just re Ireland. We didn't peak too early. We played NZ who had improved considerably since the start of the tournament. NZ had lined Ireland up since Ireland won the series in NZ. They had worked out a defense just for beating Ireland and they had Joe Schmidt who was uniquely positioned for that match. Also NZ had a straight run into the QF after the first match against France. Ireland's situation was complicated by having to dispatch Scotland in the last match. So a narrow loss to NZ was not entirely inexpected, two of the top 4 in the world could not reach the semi due to the draw, someone had to go. No shame in that, and I think it would be disrepectful to NZ to say we choked in that match. We didn't, we got beat by a better team on the day. No disrespect to Argentina but whomever won between NZ-IRL was odds on to make the final. So the QF was de facto the SF there.
In the 2027 RWC the draw should closer represent the World rankings when the tournament starts. That said there could be 5 teams of even standard who could win and Ireland could be eliminated in a QF again (knowing our luck). My sense is though that holding a placein teh top4 when the draw is made will become more and more important as more teams improve.
Farrell is a great cocach and he built on Joe Schmidts work. The worry is that when he goes the balloon might burst. Ireland must develop their coaching more this cycle to keep the Rugby IQ intact.
When you have four world cups in the bag the only thing that matters are those world cups. They will forever be remembered by the millions and millions who when asked what is their teams greatest achievement, everyone of them will say winning the World Cup. Trust me I know.
Now teams that don’t win the world cup will look for periods where they won a tournament or two, and perhaps were able to string together a winning streak of note. They will have to dig deep into the memory lanes the older they get to remember these insignificant and irrelevant achievements
Winning a 6N or a Grand Slam is not a significant or irrelevant achievement for the people involved. I assure you Welsh of Irish don't have to dig deep in the memory banks (maybe Wales because they have won so many).
It’s a rather obvious statement really.
Prior to the Irish, the ABs of 2011-15 won 88% plus of games played. Two world cups. And were ranked number one for like 800/900 consecutive weeks.
That’s still the benchmark. And Rassie has even acknowledged this.
This whole article can be summarized into one statement: The Boks should aim for a 85-90% win rate.
They’ve won the two world cups on the trot and been number one for the most weeks over the last 6 seasons.
Win the RC. Win a couple. Win rate close to 90%.
Saw an infographic earlier on SM that had NZ at the top for 743 weeks in total & SA next on 239 weeks and then Ireland with 67 weeks🤯
Seriously impressive by NZ!
Good to see this site finally acknowledge Ireland is the best rugby team in the world.
Of course, that was obvious for years.
The Boks are only relevant because of Barnes, O'Keeffe and now Pearce and Whitehouse.
Sure, Rassie learned to be a proper coach at Munster - and has degraded himself to pander to his thicko countrynen. But he knows both Ireland and France are clearly superior. Sad that he has to spew utter shite to keep his thickos happy. Makes him seem thick too.
😂 I see you copy and paste your comments from other articles you commented on. Well done on the effort.
Mate - that is such an amateur trolling effort. Makes me wonder if you’re a bit too thick to be the master troll your parents had prayed for. Do better!
Want some cheese with that whine? You right, Ireland is the best, the best at choking.
7 WC and could not make a semi - Embarrassing!
Ever considered just going and handing yourself in at stophateuk?
I hear they took in a bloke who left a used teabag in the sink, so chances are good they will take you in👍
2 in a row mate. TWO IN A ROW.
Ouch....didn't realize the pain could still be this raw almost a year later 😂😂 chin up lad!
Come on. Ireland could and should have been out of sight at HT. Erasmus will need to look at the standard of Ireland in the first half and ask can SA match that for 80 mins in a Nations Cup match/final or a RWC semi final for example (they will not meet in a QF next time due to improved draw)? That's fair.
1st pray & hope to make a SF and then we'll cross that bridge🫡
No Need to look at Ireland. The Boks have won 17 of the last 20 tests. They are already at 85%. Ireland did not do a number on SA. In fact they just escaped with a win with a last minute drop goal from 40 metres out. Ireland and the Springboks will both have to develop depth though and change out the old guard. NZ and France currently on the best development trajectory as their teams have a young profile with players already having picked up multiple caps being in the right age brackets. They will peak in 2027 while both Ireland and the Boks will have to make up caps over the next 3 years and develop young talent. This will definitely see both Ireland and SA win percentages drop off for a little while at least
I disagree. NZ is struggling with unearthing new talent. They have them but don’t play them. Compared to SA that has played something like 15 new players this season alone. Whilst only dropping one game against Ireland. Their win percentage so far this year is higher than any year over the last 6 seasons. And Rassie has made it clear that their intention is to win between world cups and shake that bogey.
France, might be on good curve but I certainly don’t think they’re ahead of SA. France has been on a good curve for the last few cycles actually but not delivered the goods. One 6N in 6 seasons despite arriving at the World Cup joint favorites with Ireland.
SA has the right mix of experienced and new. And there’s plenty of time to ensure that we arrive at 2027 with 30 plus caps at a minimum for most of the 33 squad. Sprinkled with a good crop of experienced players and World Cup winners.
In Autumn we’ll see a whole host of players get a chance we haven’t seen yet (or even this year)! Players like Moodie and Hanekom!
No need to look at Ireland.. of the 3 losses in 20 games who were them loses to..
I would put England as being on a good trajectory as well. Moved on from Farrell, May, Lawes, Vunipolas, Care and Youngs since world cup. Watson is not involved anymore either. Thats 600+ caps there in those players. Could easily be sitting here with wins over Ireland, NZ and France this year. Didn't get all three but weren't too far off either with a load of 21 to 25 year olds in the team. u20s won both six nations and world championship too. Playing like they have since the Ireland match I think a win against any team wouldnt be a surprise. Of course, Scotland will still probably beat them.
Not sure on France, feel the clubs have gone back to buying up foreign talent since the world cup, which will impact at some point.
Agree both SA and Ireland will need to introduce new players. Irelands next cabs off the rank arent too young either though. Frawley is 26, Tom O'Toole also that age. Jimmy oBrien, Hume, Baloucoune. Tom Ahern is 24 with no senior international caps. Of Irelands current squad, a fair few of them wont make 2027 - Furlong, Beirne, JVDF, JGP, Aki, Ringrose, Lowe, Henshaw, O'Mahoney, Healy, Conan, Murray. Would even put James Ryan as someone who could miss out as he blows hot and cold now too.