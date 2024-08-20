Select Edition

The Rugby Championship

Are the Springboks now a better team than when they won the World Cup?

By Josh Raisey
Jesse Kriel and Pieter-Steph du Toit of the Springboks celebrate during The Rugby Championship match between Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Optus Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

A lot has changed in the South Africa set-up since Siya Kolisi lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in October.

A large chunk of Rassie Erasmus’ backroom staff have moved on, with the new coaching team beginning to impress their thumbprint on the Springboks, chiefly new attack coach Tony Brown who has brought far more width to their game.

With this change in style has come a change in playing personnel too, with the world champions on the foothills of creating their new squad for 2027 by introducing plenty of new faces to the Test arena over the past months.

The Springboks are certainly different since the World Cup, but are they necessarily better than they were in 2023 when they were crowned world champions for a record fourth time?

That was the question posed by Hanyani Shimange on the latest episode of RugbyPass TV’s The Boks Office to which Springbok centurion Jean de Villiers listed the reasons why that may well be the case. Though he did not definitively say whether they are better or not, he made a compelling case.

“I think we’ve evolved,” the former Springboks captain said on the podcast.

“There’s way more threat from an attacking point of view. You’ve got so much more variety, so defending I think is far more difficult. But we always have the capability of reverting back to our traditional strength, like we saw at the weekend with the maul. So it really does make us extremely dangerous.

“Plus, add to that the depth we have. You now go into a game – just take the flyhalf situation – you have Sacha [Feinberg-Mngomezulu], Manie [Libbok], Handre [Pollard], three totally different flyhalves that offer you something totally different. So you can even go into a game with a certain strategy and change it up halfway through the game.”

Related

'For the rest of the world, it's an ominous sign': Bok greats issue warning

Round two of the Rugby Championship proved to the rugby world that South Africa have an unparalleled level of squad depth, if anyone was not already aware. 

Read Now

Comments on RugbyPass

N
NB 27 minutes ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

#12 looking like a black hole now with big Kev out of fitness and Lalakai Foketi out of favour... I gues they will have to shift Lenny inside now.

91 Go to comments
N
NB 28 minutes ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

Hi Hazza.


Enjoy those two Tests up north and on the Cape!


The key to the shapes is that they have a man who knows how to exploit them in SFM. I think Manie could too but not so sure it would all tick over with Handre still at the helm...

91 Go to comments
N
NB 34 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

On top of Munster beating the Stormers in Cape Town the year before? No coincidence.

202 Go to comments
N
NB 35 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Green is the new black!

202 Go to comments
N
NB 36 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

😂🤣

202 Go to comments
N
NB 36 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Now they have broken the SR spell, NZ has had to start chasing South Africa again! RC is pretty boring compared to that tour.

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 38 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

And now the income will be 1/7th or maybe less? Not helpful I don’t think.


Even if your the new Olympus

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 38 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

👎 now you’re just trolling.

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 38 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Agreed.

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 39 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

👎

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 42 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

And now the income will be 1/7th or maybe less? Not helpful I don’t think.

202 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 44 minutes ago
'For the rest of the world, it's an ominous sign': Bok greats issue warning

If I have to hear one more time of how Ireland or France should've won the RWC in 2023🤦🏽‍♂️


France have immense depth too, but "by far the most talented side" is very subjective

4 Go to comments
N
NB 48 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

I think I wrote my first piece on PSDT back in 2018 when Bokke won 36-34 in NZ. Grandson of Piet 'Spiere' Du Toit... the prop

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 48 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Even if SA sides were just canon fodder for Aus and NZ sides, as you’re suggesting, you can’t say that playing against SA teams, the diversity of experience, wasn’t good for them.


Nor can you argue that having another country involved, viewership, tv rights etc, wouldn’t be good for SR and the NZ and Aus coffers.


The win rate statistics actually counts for nothing in your argument. In fact it makes it worse because at this rate - NZ teams are the only teams who will win the bulk of the competitions going forward. Boring.

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 48 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Not true. SA was left with no other option.


If you can’t keep your partner happy, they’ll change beds. These are business decisions. Not a marriage!


But as far as attacking the idea that NZ undermined Aus rugby - agreed, that’s bollocks.

202 Go to comments
N
NB 51 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

5 is quite feasible - the Bok lineout worked better in the first Test v Aussie than in the second under Nortje, and PSDT was still a very strong influence from the row.

202 Go to comments
C
Carlos 53 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

So we agree then. Good.

202 Go to comments
N
NB 53 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

NZ have nothing to gain from moving BB back to 10 Bull and neither does he. So they will stick with the arrangement they have.

202 Go to comments
N
NB 54 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

I think there is some cause for hope with Joel Sclavi Carlos. We noticed some improvment in his form at THP in the Top 14 [I run an ongoing database] and he showed more variety and application than before after shifting back from a stinit at loose-head.


Can he play more than 20-3- mins? I don't know.


Gallo is a good all-rounder but he is small, so guys like Malherbe and Lomax have around 20 kilos or more on him.


Sordoni and Bello nowhere near.

202 Go to comments
C
Carlos 55 minutes ago
More successful than the Wallabies in New Zealand, why are Argentina still unloved?

I don’t know, Gregor, ask Pichot. He has all the answers to Argentina rugby needs.

1 Go to comments
