The Rugby Championship

'For the rest of the world, it's an ominous sign': Bok greats issue warning

By Josh Raisey
South Africa's Eben Etzebeth holds the Nelson Mandela Plate with his players after their victory during the Rugby Championship Test match between Australia and South Africa at Optus Stadium in Perth on August 17, 2024. (Photo by COLIN MURTY / AFP)

Round two of the Rugby Championship proved to the rugby world that South Africa have an unparalleled level of squad depth, if anyone was not already aware.

A Springboks side so heavily rotated that there had been accusations of disrespect managed to pull off a 30-12 bonus-point win over Australia in Perth, to leave them at the summit of the competition table. For a side that had widely been described as a ‘B team’ or ‘second string’, that was some statement and one that South Africa legend Schalk Burger said is an “ominous sign” to the rest of the world.

Many, if not all, of South Africa’s available frontline players will be rolled out for rounds three and four of the Championship with back-to-back fixtures against the All Blacks looming after a week’s break.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus looks forward to facing the All Blacks

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus previews the two-Test Rugby Championship series against the All Blacks

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus looks forward to facing the All Blacks

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus previews the two-Test Rugby Championship series against the All Blacks

Scott Robertson’s side travel to South Africa for the two fixtures at a time where Burger’s former Bok teammate and fellow World Cup winner Jean de Villiers says South African rugby is in the “best shape” it has ever been in.

The pair discussed the position the world champions find themselves in at the moment on the latest episode of RugbyPass TV’s The Boks Office, and what that means for the rest of the world.

“Complacency is certainly something that you will not see with this squad at the moment,” de Villiers said.

“Because a little bit of complacency – you get selected, you don’t perform – you will be replaced. And you will be replaced by someone that is probably just as good as you.

“There’s so little to differentiate most positions in terms of the players we have there and the depth that we have there. I think it’s the best shape South African rugby has ever been in.”

Burger added: “You look at the players that played tight five. And you can’t say they were third choice because that never happened- they were first choice on the weekend. But if you look at the players you can pick ahead of them, when they are all fit, a lot of these players will probably be third in the list for playing for the Boks. I think for the rest of the world, that’s an ominous sign.”

Where the Springboks are weak

For the Springboks who have started their Rugby Championship 2-0 with back-to-back victories in Australia, the cracks have been papered over by the excitement of two bonus point wins.

4 Comments
T
Toaster 3 hours ago

The Boks are an amazing team but their fans, ex players and media are becoming rather install about their status currently


I mean Ireland just beat them

France combusted at the World Cup but look the most dangerous of anyone and really should have won the World Cup just IMO

By far the most talented side and put away the ABs with ease frustratingly


Who knows about the ABs and England but they are rebuilding big time

L
Lou Cifer 44 mins ago

If I have to hear one more time of how Ireland or France should've won the RWC in 2023🤦🏽‍♂️


France have immense depth too, but "by far the most talented side" is very subjective

T
Terry24 4 hours ago

SA are not the only ones building incredible depth:


French squad that beat Argenina 13-28 in Mendoza recently.


FB 15 Léo Barré

RW 14 Théo Attissogbé

OC 13 Émilien Gailleton

IC 12 Antoine Frisch

LW 11 Lester Etien

FH 10 Antoine Hastoy

SH 9 Baptiste Serin (c)

N8 8 Jordan Joseph

OF 7 Oscar Jegou

BF 6 Lenni Nouchi

RL 5 Baptiste Pesenti

LL 4 Hugo Auradou

TP 3 Georges-Henri Colombe

HK 2 Gaëtan Barlot

LP 1 Jean-Baptiste Gros

Replacements:

HK 16 Teddy Baubigny

PR 17 Sébastien Taofifénua

PR 18 Demba Bamba

LK 19 Posolo Tuilagi

FL 20 Mickaël Guillard

FL 21 Ibrahim Diallo

SH 22 Baptiste Couilloud

FB 23 Melvyn Jaminet

S
SK 4 hours ago

Springboks do have alot of depth when you consider their injury list prior to the Rugby Championship. Damian Willemse, Canan Moodie, Jean Kleyn, Steven Kitshoff, RG Snyman, Lood De Jager, Franco Mostert, Faf De Klerk, Andre Esterhuizen, Jaden Hendrickse, Herschel Jantjies and Jasper Wiese are all world cup winners and they did not play a game in Australia.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Latest Features

FEATURE

Australia must show that Springboks pain will yield longer-term gain

Joe Schmidt took solace in some aspects of the Wallabies' latest defeat, but swift improvements are needed.

FEATURE

More successful than the Wallabies in New Zealand, why are Argentina still unloved?

Los Pumas have earnt grudging respect from the New Zealand public but they do not put bums on seats and that is a concern

FEATURE

'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

As these ancient rivals renew their blood feud, can New Zealand handle the world champions on their own patch?

Comments on RugbyPass

N
NB 28 minutes ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

#12 looking like a black hole now with big Kev out of fitness and Lalakai Foketi out of favour... I gues they will have to shift Lenny inside now.

91 Go to comments
N
NB 29 minutes ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

Hi Hazza.


Enjoy those two Tests up north and on the Cape!


The key to the shapes is that they have a man who knows how to exploit them in SFM. I think Manie could too but not so sure it would all tick over with Handre still at the helm...

91 Go to comments
N
NB 35 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

On top of Munster beating the Stormers in Cape Town the year before? No coincidence.

202 Go to comments
N
NB 36 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Green is the new black!

202 Go to comments
N
NB 36 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

😂🤣

202 Go to comments
N
NB 37 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Now they have broken the SR spell, NZ has had to start chasing South Africa again! RC is pretty boring compared to that tour.

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 38 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

And now the income will be 1/7th or maybe less? Not helpful I don’t think.


Even if your the new Olympus

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 39 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

👎 now you’re just trolling.

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 39 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Agreed.

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 39 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

👎

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 43 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

And now the income will be 1/7th or maybe less? Not helpful I don’t think.

202 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 44 minutes ago
'For the rest of the world, it's an ominous sign': Bok greats issue warning

If I have to hear one more time of how Ireland or France should've won the RWC in 2023🤦🏽‍♂️


France have immense depth too, but "by far the most talented side" is very subjective

4 Go to comments
N
NB 48 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

I think I wrote my first piece on PSDT back in 2018 when Bokke won 36-34 in NZ. Grandson of Piet 'Spiere' Du Toit... the prop

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 48 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Even if SA sides were just canon fodder for Aus and NZ sides, as you’re suggesting, you can’t say that playing against SA teams, the diversity of experience, wasn’t good for them.


Nor can you argue that having another country involved, viewership, tv rights etc, wouldn’t be good for SR and the NZ and Aus coffers.


The win rate statistics actually counts for nothing in your argument. In fact it makes it worse because at this rate - NZ teams are the only teams who will win the bulk of the competitions going forward. Boring.

202 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 49 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Not true. SA was left with no other option.


If you can’t keep your partner happy, they’ll change beds. These are business decisions. Not a marriage!


But as far as attacking the idea that NZ undermined Aus rugby - agreed, that’s bollocks.

202 Go to comments
N
NB 52 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

5 is quite feasible - the Bok lineout worked better in the first Test v Aussie than in the second under Nortje, and PSDT was still a very strong influence from the row.

202 Go to comments
C
Carlos 53 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

So we agree then. Good.

202 Go to comments
N
NB 54 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

NZ have nothing to gain from moving BB back to 10 Bull and neither does he. So they will stick with the arrangement they have.

202 Go to comments
N
NB 55 minutes ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

I think there is some cause for hope with Joel Sclavi Carlos. We noticed some improvment in his form at THP in the Top 14 [I run an ongoing database] and he showed more variety and application than before after shifting back from a stinit at loose-head.


Can he play more than 20-3- mins? I don't know.


Gallo is a good all-rounder but he is small, so guys like Malherbe and Lomax have around 20 kilos or more on him.


Sordoni and Bello nowhere near.

202 Go to comments
C
Carlos 55 minutes ago
More successful than the Wallabies in New Zealand, why are Argentina still unloved?

I don’t know, Gregor, ask Pichot. He has all the answers to Argentina rugby needs.

1 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE 'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms 'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms
