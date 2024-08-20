'For the rest of the world, it's an ominous sign': Bok greats issue warning
Round two of the Rugby Championship proved to the rugby world that South Africa have an unparalleled level of squad depth, if anyone was not already aware.
A Springboks side so heavily rotated that there had been accusations of disrespect managed to pull off a 30-12 bonus-point win over Australia in Perth, to leave them at the summit of the competition table. For a side that had widely been described as a ‘B team’ or ‘second string’, that was some statement and one that South Africa legend Schalk Burger said is an “ominous sign” to the rest of the world.
Many, if not all, of South Africa’s available frontline players will be rolled out for rounds three and four of the Championship with back-to-back fixtures against the All Blacks looming after a week’s break.
Scott Robertson’s side travel to South Africa for the two fixtures at a time where Burger’s former Bok teammate and fellow World Cup winner Jean de Villiers says South African rugby is in the “best shape” it has ever been in.
The pair discussed the position the world champions find themselves in at the moment on the latest episode of RugbyPass TV’s The Boks Office, and what that means for the rest of the world.
“Complacency is certainly something that you will not see with this squad at the moment,” de Villiers said.
“Because a little bit of complacency – you get selected, you don’t perform – you will be replaced. And you will be replaced by someone that is probably just as good as you.
“There’s so little to differentiate most positions in terms of the players we have there and the depth that we have there. I think it’s the best shape South African rugby has ever been in.”
Burger added: “You look at the players that played tight five. And you can’t say they were third choice because that never happened- they were first choice on the weekend. But if you look at the players you can pick ahead of them, when they are all fit, a lot of these players will probably be third in the list for playing for the Boks. I think for the rest of the world, that’s an ominous sign.”
The Boks are an amazing team but their fans, ex players and media are becoming rather install about their status currently
I mean Ireland just beat them
France combusted at the World Cup but look the most dangerous of anyone and really should have won the World Cup just IMO
By far the most talented side and put away the ABs with ease frustratingly
Who knows about the ABs and England but they are rebuilding big time
If I have to hear one more time of how Ireland or France should've won the RWC in 2023🤦🏽♂️
France have immense depth too, but "by far the most talented side" is very subjective
SA are not the only ones building incredible depth:
French squad that beat Argenina 13-28 in Mendoza recently.
FB 15 Léo Barré
RW 14 Théo Attissogbé
OC 13 Émilien Gailleton
IC 12 Antoine Frisch
LW 11 Lester Etien
FH 10 Antoine Hastoy
SH 9 Baptiste Serin (c)
N8 8 Jordan Joseph
OF 7 Oscar Jegou
BF 6 Lenni Nouchi
RL 5 Baptiste Pesenti
LL 4 Hugo Auradou
TP 3 Georges-Henri Colombe
HK 2 Gaëtan Barlot
LP 1 Jean-Baptiste Gros
Replacements:
HK 16 Teddy Baubigny
PR 17 Sébastien Taofifénua
PR 18 Demba Bamba
LK 19 Posolo Tuilagi
FL 20 Mickaël Guillard
FL 21 Ibrahim Diallo
SH 22 Baptiste Couilloud
FB 23 Melvyn Jaminet
Springboks do have alot of depth when you consider their injury list prior to the Rugby Championship. Damian Willemse, Canan Moodie, Jean Kleyn, Steven Kitshoff, RG Snyman, Lood De Jager, Franco Mostert, Faf De Klerk, Andre Esterhuizen, Jaden Hendrickse, Herschel Jantjies and Jasper Wiese are all world cup winners and they did not play a game in Australia.