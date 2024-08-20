'For the rest of the world, it's an ominous sign': Bok greats issue warning

Round two of the Rugby Championship proved to the rugby world that South Africa have an unparalleled level of squad depth, if anyone was not already aware.

A Springboks side so heavily rotated that there had been accusations of disrespect managed to pull off a 30-12 bonus-point win over Australia in Perth, to leave them at the summit of the competition table. For a side that had widely been described as a ‘B team’ or ‘second string’, that was some statement and one that South Africa legend Schalk Burger said is an “ominous sign” to the rest of the world.

Many, if not all, of South Africa’s available frontline players will be rolled out for rounds three and four of the Championship with back-to-back fixtures against the All Blacks looming after a week’s break.

Scott Robertson’s side travel to South Africa for the two fixtures at a time where Burger’s former Bok teammate and fellow World Cup winner Jean de Villiers says South African rugby is in the “best shape” it has ever been in.

The pair discussed the position the world champions find themselves in at the moment on the latest episode of RugbyPass TV’s The Boks Office, and what that means for the rest of the world.

“Complacency is certainly something that you will not see with this squad at the moment,” de Villiers said.

“Because a little bit of complacency – you get selected, you don’t perform – you will be replaced. And you will be replaced by someone that is probably just as good as you.

“There’s so little to differentiate most positions in terms of the players we have there and the depth that we have there. I think it’s the best shape South African rugby has ever been in.”

Burger added: “You look at the players that played tight five. And you can’t say they were third choice because that never happened- they were first choice on the weekend. But if you look at the players you can pick ahead of them, when they are all fit, a lot of these players will probably be third in the list for playing for the Boks. I think for the rest of the world, that’s an ominous sign.”

