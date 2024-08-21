Select Edition

United Rugby Championship

Wallaby Sam Talakai agrees URC switch after Rebels' demise

By Josh Raisey
Sam Talakai of the Rebels runs out onto the field during the round eight Super Rugby Pacific match between Melbourne Rebels and Highlanders at AAMI Park, on April 13, 2024, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Josh Chadwick/Getty Images)

United Rugby Championship winners Glasgow Warriors have signed former Melbourne Rebels tighthead prop Sam Talakai ahead of the upcoming season, subject to visa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The one-cap Wallaby, 32, has become the fourth prop signed by Franco Smith this summer, with Rory Sutherland, Fin Richardson and Patrick Schickerling also arriving at Scotstoun.

Talakai spent the first half of 2024 with the Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby Pacific, but the franchise’s demise left him without a club. That brought to an end his second stint in Melbourne, six years after he first joined in 2018, where he played alongside future Warriors teammate Sione Tuipulotu.

A three-year stint in Japan with Suntory Sungoliath was sandwiched in between his spells with the Rebels. His time in Japan finished with him being selected for Dave Rennie’s Australia squad, where he earned his solitary cap against Wales in November 2022 before rejoining the Rebels in 2023.

“I’m really looking forward to joining the squad,” Talakai said to glasgowwarriors.org.

“I’ve heard nothing but good things about the club and the people, and the direction the club is heading played a big part.

“The rugby program is impressive, there’s a great squad assembled and my kids getting to experience a new culture – both as part of Glasgow Warriors and in the city of Glasgow – is the cherry on top.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I spoke with Franco earlier in the year and he talked about the club’s vision and the direction we’re travelling as a group. It was an impressive catch-up and I’m excited to get stuck in.

“Since then, I’ve been in regular contact with Sione [Tuipulotu]. We played together in Australia and he spoke really highly of the club, the group and the city. Those conversations, and hearing the positive things everyone has to say about the club, made the decision quite easy for me in the end.

“On the field, I’m someone who just goes to work and executes my core role for the team. Off the field I’m pretty chilled. My family and I will just look to settle in and connect to the community, and we’re looking forward to meeting the Warrior Nation soon.”

Glasgow boss Smith added: “Sam is a proven performer who we believe can add to our squad this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To play 100 matches in Super Rugby shows the consistently high levels of performance he brings, and to have someone with that experience in our squad that our young, Scottish-qualified front-rowers can learn from can only benefit both the club and Scottish rugby in the long-term.

“Adding Sam also allows us to manage the workload of our senior international front-rowers, across what will be a long and physical season.

“We look forward to welcoming him to Scotstoun and to our squad in the coming weeks.”

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Terry24 8 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

Winning a 6N or a Grand Slam is not a significant or irrelevant achievement for the people involved. I assure you Welsh of Irish don't have to dig deep in the memory banks (maybe Wales because they have won so many).

31 Go to comments
c
claire@forbeslaw.co.za 9 minutes ago
The simple explanation to Louis Rees-Zammit's strange NFL role after confusion

No one is interested in an ex-rugby player who now plays for the NFL.

8 Go to comments
m
midnight mangler 9 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

Mate - that is such an amateur trolling effort. Makes me wonder if you’re a bit too thick to be the master troll your parents had prayed for. Do better!

31 Go to comments
M
Mr G 12 minutes ago
Are the Springboks now a better team than when they won the World Cup?

I don't think the question should be whether the Boks are better than they were last year? The playing structures are changing although the the team is still much the same. So i don't think better, I just think evolving is more accurate or more evolved . The real question should be, are we more consistent? It has been a problem of ours for years as seen with the Ireland tests and will definitely be with the 2 tests against the AB's. The Irish and the AB's are where we need to measure ourselves.

12 Go to comments
T
Terry24 13 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

Just re Ireland. We didn't peak too early. We played NZ who had improved considerably since the start of the tournament. NZ had lined Ireland up since Ireland won the series in NZ. They had worked out a defense just for beating Ireland and they had Joe Schmidt who was uniquely positioned for that match. Also NZ had a straight run into the QF after the first match against France. Ireland's situation was complicated by having to dispatch Scotland in the last match. So a narrow loss to NZ was not entirely inexpected, two of the top 4 in the world could not reach the semi due to the draw, someone had to go. No shame in that, and I think it would be disrepectful to NZ to say we choked in that match. We didn't, we got beat by a better team on the day. No disrespect to Argentina but whomever won between NZ-IRL was odds on to make the final. So the QF was de facto the SF there.

In the 2027 RWC the draw should closer represent the World rankings when the tournament starts. That said there could be 5 teams of even standard who could win and Ireland could be eliminated in a QF again (knowing our luck). My sense is though that holding a placein teh top4 when the draw is made will become more and more important as more teams improve.


Farrell is a great cocach and he built on Joe Schmidts work. The worry is that when he goes the balloon might burst. Ireland must develop their coaching more this cycle to keep the Rugby IQ intact.

31 Go to comments
R
RC 33 minutes ago
Australia must show that Springboks pain will yield longer-term gain

Thanks BeeMc. Not the best days in the office for Joe. Schmidt needs more time.


This time WBs have an experienced international coach with a realistic mandate and timeline

12 Go to comments
N
Neo Draxler 39 minutes ago
The simple explanation to Louis Rees-Zammit's strange NFL role after confusion

I live in America so the last thing I want to read on this site is NFL news. You will not gain any new fans by pandering to a different sport. Americans call football "soccer" for a reason, they do not care about anything they can't win, so if you want to kill rugby union go ahead and keep posting this garbage here.🤬

8 Go to comments
N
ND 39 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

The aim now is bring in the next group of players and align them with the same goals.


In the past it was not consistent as Rassie and Jacques were not concerned with trying to beat a very impressive NZ win ratio. Although Ireland does perform well between tournaments, they peak too early so surely the goal from Ireland is to learn to peak when it matters.


The debate on who is the best is very close to call and we need to acknowledge NZ are in a rift of searching for the right players. Never right them off.


This is the first time that Ireland are able to be in the top and remain there. They have played consistent rugby and deserve their position.


When NZ dominated rugby with their impressive wins, I don't think we will ever see anything like that again.


I think instead of trying to word Ireland as the best and the benchmark, they need to progress to a RWC final. Not even a SF. Ireland also need to show over the next 4 years the emerging talent making it into the senior squad and maintaining their consistent wins. A thing that may change when Farrell leaves. This too can be said about the Boks when Rassie leaves. New coaches can try new things and mess it all up.


Let us also remember that SA, like NZ had two great coaches to win back to back world cups. NZ managed a final under Fozzie too so Razor has some work to do to keep NZ up there.


When the dust settles after RWC 27 and a year surpasses 28, we will have a clearer picture.


The Boks still have the biggest comeback in International Rugby history so anything is possible

31 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 51 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

He will 😉

31 Go to comments
R
RugCs 1 hour ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

When you have four world cups in the bag the only thing that matters are those world cups. They will forever be remembered by the millions and millions who when asked what is their teams greatest achievement, everyone of them will say winning the World Cup. Trust me I know.


Now teams that don’t win the world cup will look for periods where they won a tournament or two, and perhaps were able to string together a winning streak of note. They will have to dig deep into the memory lanes the older they get to remember these insignificant and irrelevant achievements

31 Go to comments
N
NE 1 hour ago
'For the rest of the world, it's an ominous sign': Bok greats issue warning

Neutral, unbiased officiating over the past 3 decades would see SA lucky to be a tier 1 rugby union nation. Fact. Sadly SA's world renowned army of rugby dunce supporters are just rmtoo ignorant to grasp reality.

32 Go to comments
N
NE 1 hour ago
Jake White: A cautionary tale for the Springboks I learned from Clive Woodward

Its easy to write an article with supposed 'insight' but any true rugby union suppprter or followers knows that WR will continue to mandate their officials to protect and ensure SA are 'competitive'. After all, their status as the sports governing body becomes laughable without a team from Africa in the top tier. It was boring after the first 10 years but 30 years just makes a mockery of the game.

8 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
Australia must show that Springboks pain will yield longer-term gain

Just a duel of wits - albeit against an unarmed man 😁

12 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
Australia must show that Springboks pain will yield longer-term gain

Perhaps you don't understand the meaning of hyperinflation and the arrogance of bringing it into an argument about rugby, obviously as opposed to where you live. No, on second thoughts - of you definitely couldn't understand. And thank you for the observation on my intellect. You may or may be right but you certainly don't have the ability to make an assessment either way.

12 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
'Heady days for Springboks but depth boasts need more scrutiny'

Is there a point to this article?

2 Go to comments
M
MT 1 hour ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

I like George Ford, I believe that with him England would have beaten NZ last month. The difference between them bringing on Barrett and us bringing on Fin Smith was clear - experience won a close game. Ford would have controlled the game better. However, I don't think he will be there in 2027.


Marcus Smith is still young at 25 and has good experience. He still needs to improve though. Fin Smith, as above, is only 22. Good achievement at club level so far. 5 or 6 caps internationally in last 6 months, could get there. Defense is underrated - see him smash Ryan Baird in the European semi - and plays in a good attacking team in Northampton. Plenty of potential.


Comparing most players to JW is a hard task as well though. He is one of the best ever. Plenty of countries dont have a JW, doesnt mean they wont be in contention in 3 years. At the moment I think Ford and the two Smiths is good squad depth at 10; mix of youth and experience.


I think whats exciting about England is the running options from 11 to 15. 3 tries v Ireland, 4 v France, 4 v NZ over 2 games - 11 in total, and only conceding 9, is a good place to be in.

31 Go to comments
m
mikerotch 1 hour ago
The All Blacks' best gameday 23 looking ahead to the next Rugby World Cup

How big are Kwagga Smith, Ardie, Michael Hooper, Underhill, etc?


He will 100% be in the 23, potentially starting by 2027.

13 Go to comments
m
mikerotch 1 hour ago
The All Blacks' best gameday 23 looking ahead to the next Rugby World Cup

This is the dumbest 23 ive ever seen. That midfield is one that failed in like, 2021. Plummer is a Wales level 10


Hamish Bidwell has the easiest job in the world. Write awful, simply written articles with the worst opinions on rugby.

13 Go to comments
m
mikerotch 1 hour ago
The All Blacks' best gameday 23 looking ahead to the next Rugby World Cup

You seem dumb af lol

13 Go to comments
A
AS 1 hour ago
'For the rest of the world, it's an ominous sign': Bok greats issue warning

Agreed, I can remember when ever a team lost to NZ and there might have been controversial calls, those fans were told by NZ fans look at scoreboard, but how quickly those NZ fans were seething when France scored from a forward pass in 07 QF. Said SA weren't true champions because we didn't play them. Funny how when Louis Luydt mentioned something similar at 95 WC ending banquet, Aus and NZ players and personnel and dignitaries got up and walked out. I'm not getting ahead of myself, I think we still have a long way to go, but quietly confident and hopeful we can do it and retain WC in 27. I regularly say if a call went for my team, so I should have the right to say so in the other direction.

32 Go to comments
Search