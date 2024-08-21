Saracens swoop for former Italy No9 Callum Braley as injury cover

Saracens have signed former Italy scrumhalf Callum Braley on a short-term deal for the next three months.

The 30-year-old had spent the last two seasons with Northampton Saints, but his departure from Franklin’s Gardens was announced in May, leaving him a free agent.

The 15-cap Italy international will provide cover for the injured Gareth Simpson, who will miss the start of the season.

The three-time European champions have already seen Aled Davies leave the StoneX Stadium this summer, so they would have been left severely light on No9s had they not made the move for Braley.

Braley announced his international retirement in 2022, citing his desire to win silverware in England as the reason for his decision.

“Callum is a very experienced player who we are confident will be a strong addition to our squad,” Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said.

“We are already impressed with how he has settled in and look forward to seeing him take to the pitch.”

