Ex-Italy No9 Callum Braley headlines list of 8 further Saints exits

Northampton Saints have confirmed that former Italy scrum-half Callum Braley will leave the club at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old has spent the last two seasons at Franklin’s Gardens after arriving from Benetton. His return to the Gallagher Premiership, having previously played for Gloucester, coincided with him bringing his 15-cap Italy career to an end.

Braley will be joined by a further seven players leaving the club at the end of the season: Joel Matavesi, Kayde Sylvester, Geordie Irvine, George Patten, Aston Gradwick-Light, Matthew Arden, and Nick Tarr.

“This is always a difficult time of year for our squad, as a number of players within our group will depart at the end of the season,” said Northampton director of rugby Phil Dowson.

“This group of players is very special. We always speak about the importance of the contribution of the whole squad to our performances.

“All the players want to play, but every member of the squad has had a Saints-first attitude throughout the season.

“As a coaching group we couldn’t be prouder of these players and the efforts they have put in during their time as Saints men.”

This octet will join an already sizeable list of players leaving Franklin’s Gardens at the end of the season, including some club legends.

Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Alex Moon and the Waller brothers, Ethan and Alex, are just some of the departures, with the first three moving to play in France and the latter two retiring.

The players have a chance to end their Northampton careers on a high though, with the club sitting at the top of the Premiership with two rounds remaining.

They missed the opportunity to add an Investec Champions Cup to their trophy haul by losing to Leinster in the semi-final on Saturday, but remain one of the frontrunners to be crowned English champions next month.