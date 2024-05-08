Major shake-up in Italy sees Zebre trade coaches with national team

Zebre assistant coach Richard Hodges is set to become Italy’s new defence coach ahead of their tour of their July internationals.

Hodges joined the Italian United Rugby Championship club at the beginning of the season after ten years with Cardiff, but will now step up to become part of Gonzalo Quesada’s coaching staff following the departure of Marius Goosen.

Italy take on Samoa, Tonga and Japan in July as they look to build upon their promising Guinness Six Nations campaign where they registered wins against Scotland and Wales, and drew with France.

“I am both proud and happy about the opportunity to work with the Italian Men’s Rugby Team,” Hodges said.

“There is a group of players who showed what they are capable of during the last Six Nations. I had a first moment of discussion with the staff and it is very stimulating to collaborate with people who have always shown great enthusiasm and professionalism in their approach to work.

“I thank the FIR for their trust and look forward to starting work in the field.”

Elsewhere at Zebre, Fabio Roselli, whom Hodges has served under, will leave the club at the end of the season and will be replaced by Italy U20 boss Massimo Brunello, who will take with him assistant coach Mattia Dolcetto.

Roberto Santamaria will take charge of the ‘Azzurrini’, having previously worked as forwards coach.

“Strong emotions, for me a transition to a higher level of responsibility, aware of having to immediately deal with a very tough competition, with very particular dynamics, such as the World Championship, already experienced last year albeit in a different guise,” Santamaria said.

“Together with the staff we will work in continuity with what has been done in recent years in this group, there will be new additions and new balances to build, a point on which Massimo Brunello has been able to make a very important impact.

“I personally can only thank him for having strongly wanted me at his side, for what he was able to convey to me, and for two years that were fundamental for me in terms of professional growth.”