Wales' Jonathan Davies addresses future after confirming Scarlets exit
Wales centre Jonathan Davies will leave the Scarlets at the end of the season, bringing his 18-year association with the club to an end.
The 36-year-old made his debut for the Scarlets in 2006 as an 18-year-old and has gone on to make 209 appearances, with a two-year stint with ASM Clermont Auvergne sandwiched in between.
During his time at Parc y Scarlets he won the PRO12 title in 2017 as well as becoming a great for Wales, and the British & Irish Lions, with 96 appearances for his country and a further six for the Lions.
While Davies’ next destination is yet to be confirmed, he did stress in the club’s statement that he wishes to continue playing, whether that is in Wales or abroad.
With the Scarlets out of contention to make the United Rugby Championship play-offs, Davies has three games remaining at the club, with Saturday’s clash with Ulster being his final match at Parc y Scarlets.
“I am going to miss this place and this group,” he said.
“Day to day, being around a great bunch of boys and saying you are working you feel very privileged.
“It has been incredible to play for a team I supported when I was a young boy. I have enjoyed every minute and have some wonderful memories, but everything has to come to an end.
“I would love to see if there is another opportunity to play elsewhere, whether that be abroad or not.
“I still enjoy coming to train and playing. I am always told you are a long time retired – if you feel you can add to an environment or a team I feel I’d be stupid not to.
“The Scarlets have been a huge part of my life. When you get older there is an appreciation of the effort that people – coaches, team-mates, staff – have put into your career. The supporters here have been amazing from day one as well.”
Scarlets head coach, and former teammate of Davies, Dwayne Peel said: “I played in the same game as Foxy’s debut, there was a lot of talk of this kid from Bancyfelin coming through and when he turned up he was more developed than some of the senior boys! He was strong and fast and you could see straight away he was something special.
“He was always destined for big things, but he has also worked tirelessly on his game to become the best No. 13 in the world and is an example to any young player who aspires to make it as a professional.
“I am sure the next few weeks will be an emotional time for him, saying his farewells. He has been a big part of this club for a long time.”
