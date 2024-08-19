Select Edition

Gallagher Premiership

The best non-English XV in the Premiership

By Josh Raisey
Handre Pollard and Finn Russell (Getty Images)

There was a time when the Gallagher Premiership boasted some great All Blacks and a host of South Africa stars, but times have changed.

Market forces no longer make England the ideal destination for many players, with Japan and France proving to be far more lucrative.

With that said, the Premiership is not lacking in imported talent by any stretch, so here’s the best non-English XV in the league:

15 Santiago Carreras – Argentina
With 18 points to his name in the Pumas’ recent win over the All Blacks, Gloucester fullback Carreras was at his very best in Wellington. Though used primarily as a flyhalf for the Pumas, the 26-year-old often wears the Cherry and White No15 jersey, which only goes to show how versatile he is.

14 Tyrone Green – South Africa
Few players have ever enjoyed a debut season quite like the Harlequins fullback, who moved to London from the Lions in his native South Africa in 2020, and was winning the Premiership less than a year later. Green may not have a Springboks cap to his name, but he is highly regarded in England.

13 Waisea Nayacalevu – Fiji
Fiji’s captain is yet to play a competitive game for Sale Sharks having arrived this summer from Toulon. So while there is no guarantee that he is going to be a hit in the Premiership, it promises to be an exciting move.

12 Benhard Janse van Rensburg – South Africa
A member of last season’s Premiership team of the season, Bristol Bears’ Benhard Janse van Rensburg is in a similar position to Green- a former South Africa U20 international that has never managed to get a Springboks cap. He will be eligible to represent England in the future, and if he continues to play at the level he did last season, it would give Steve Borthwick food for thought.

11 James Ramm – Australia
Northampton Saints’ Australian-born, English-qualified, outside back Ramm fits into the Saints’ back division perfectly. Though last campaign was hampered by a knee injury, he nevertheless looked impressive when he played, exhibiting his very well-rounded game. The 26-year-old signed a new deal at Franklin’s Gardens earlier this year, meaning the Premiership will see much more of him.

10 Finn Russell – Scotland
This a very close battle between Bath’s Finn Russell and Leicester Tigers’ Handre Pollard. While the South African has two World Cups to his name, Russell has made a bigger impact on the Premiership so far even after only one season having guided the West Country outfit to the final last season.

9 Tomos Williams – Wales
A 58-cap Wales international is not a bad addition for Gloucester this summer, and Williams will arrive at Kingsholm from Cardiff as one of the most experienced No9s in the league.

1 Wyn Jones – Wales
Having a 58-cap Wales international is nice, but having a 48-cap Wales international with a further two caps for the British and Irish Lions may be nicer. Harlequins look to have pulled off some very astute business this summer with the recruitment of Jones, though we wait to see how the move pans out.

2 Julian Montoya – Argentina
A stalwart for the Pumas and the Tigers, Montoya has probably been the best hooker in the Premiership since arriving at Welford Road from the Jaguares in 2021, with his debut campaign finishing with a title win.

3 Thomas du Toit – South Africa
Bath’s versatile prop du Toit capped his debut season at the Rec with a recall to the Springboks, where he started against Australia in their most recent outing. Being part of the South Africa front row will very likely make you one of, if not the best prop in the league you are in, and so that proves to be the case with du Toit.

4 Theo McFarland – Samoa
Maybe the most skilful forward in world rugby? Saracens lock/ back row McFarland is very close to being, if not already, a world-class operator. Sensational offloading, a lineout maestro and a 115kg frame, no wonder he’s a fan-favourite at the StoneX Stadium.

5 Christ Tshiunza – Wales
Exeter Chiefs have unearthed two players that are going to be in the heart of the Wales team for many years to come in Dafydd Jenkins, 21, and Tshiunza, 22, and it is almost a toss of a coin which one makes this team.

6 Juan Martin Gonzalez – Argentina
A casualty of London Irish’s demise, Pumas flanker Gonzalez quickly found a new home across London by signing for Saracens. The 23-year-old joined the reigning champions with a back row loaded with some elite talent, but was an automatic starter come the end of the season, which is an indication of the season he had and the player he is.

7 Tommy Reffell – Wales
One of the premier opensides in northern hemisphere rugby, Reffell joined Leicester as a teenager and has gone on to not only become an integral part of the Tigers squad, but one of the first names on the teamsheet for Warren Gatland’s Wales as well.

8 Jean-Luc du Preez – South Africa
Sale Sharks pulled off quite a coup by attracting the du Preez twins and their older brother Rob from the Sharks in 2019 as all three have gone on to become the backbone of the Sale side. At least one needed to feature in this team, and Jean-Luc has perhaps made the greatest impression at the AJ Bell Stadium.

