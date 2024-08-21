Scott Robertson explains shifting Rieko Ioane to wing late in games

Rieko Ioane’s shift from wing to centre has been something of a polarizing topic for New Zealand rugby fans in recent seasons and the debate has, inevitably, reared its head once more in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite being a regular starter at 13 throughout the last World Cup cycle, Ioane’s skillset for a midfielder has often been called into question with concerns over his playmaking ability and how best to utilise his X-factor pace.

Debuting for the All Blacks at just 19 years of age, Ioane quickly became a household name as his speed and power on the wing saw him usurp Julian Savea in the starting XV.

While a long All Blacks career was anticipated for the youngster, the black No. 11 jersey is notoriously difficult to pin down with so many talented outside backs in New Zealand, and after a 2019 Rugby World Cup where George Bridge was backed for the starting job ahead of Ioane, a switch to the midfield was confirmed.

Now with 73 Test caps under his belt, Ioane has found himself fulfilling both roles under a new coaching regime with the All Blacks.

He’s not the only one in that position either, with team captain Scott Barrett having a contentious history with the No. 6 jersey.

So of course when SENZ radio took fan-submitted questions with the coach live on air, Scott Robertson was asked whether either player will find themselves in their now secondary positions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes to both,” was his response. “Scott’s played quite a bit of six and he might finish there in games. He’s our starting lock and captain, and he’s a powerful scrummaging lock. But, he can cover six at times so we’ve got to be open.

That open mindset applies to his star winger-turned-centre, too.

“Rieko as well, he finished on the wing on the weekend for the last 30 minutes. So, utility is factored in, all players have to play at least two positions at all levels, especially Test level.”

With strong performances from Anton Lienert-Brown and Test rookie Billy Proctor in the black 13 jersey as well this international season, There’s no shortage of talent waiting in the wings for midfield selection.

For New Zealand’s opening Test of The Rugby Championship against Argentina, it was Lienert-Brwon backed for the starting role outside Jordie Barrett, with Ioane named on the bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the record-breaking loss in Wellington, Ioane was injected back into the starting unit among a handful of selection changes made for the Test.

Following the team naming, Ioane said: “It proves that any one of us midfielders need to be ready to start.”

Both starting wings from the Wellington Test were also replaced, with Will Jordan and Caleb Clarke coming in for Sevu Reece and Mark Tele’a – who joined Lienert-Brown on the bench.

Ioane said the selection changes were keeping him on his toes.

“I had gotten used to starting but this reignites the competition that’s always been there. It’s healthy competition between us. I’m just the lucky one this week to be given the opportunity.”