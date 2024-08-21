Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
20 - 26
FT
7 - 59
FT
77 - 17
FT
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
13:05
Tomorrow
22:05
Saturday
00:35
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
22:05
Saturday
22:35
Sunday
00:35
Sunday
09:00
International

‘Like Will Jordan’: Ex-Wallaby on Sam Cane’s return to All Blacks

By Finn Morton
Sam Cane and Jordie Barrett of New Zealand talk during The Rugby Championship match between New Zealand All Blacks and Argentina at Eden Park on August 17, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Nick Phipps has tipped former All Blacks captain Sam Cane to challenge for the starting job at openside flanker during The Rugby Championship after returning to the Test arena during last weekend’s big win over Los Pumas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cane was back in black on Saturday evening for the first time since last year’s heartbreaking loss to South Africa in the Rugby World Cup Final. The 32-year-old came off the bench with 30 minutes to play and didn’t look out of place at Eden Park.

In that moment, the final chapter in Cane’s All Blacks career began. It was exactly 100 days ago, at the time of writing, that Cane announced his decorated international career was coming to an end.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

The 2015 Rugby World Cup winner penned a long-term deal in Japan which makes him ineligible for the All Blacks beyond 2024. The now 96-Test veteran wanted to put his family first by committing to the multi-year deal in the Land of the Rising Sun.

However, with the opportunity to potentially become the All Blacks’ 13th Test centurion within reach, Cane didn’t retire from international duty with immediate effect. It’s the swansong season that Cane deserves but the backrower isn’t just there to make up the numbers, either.

“He’s still a very good player,” Nick Phipps said on Stan Sports’ Between Two Posts.

“He’s a bit like Will Jordan, he didn’t play any footy over in Japan through the season so he’s coming off the back of a lot of downtime as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But, God, he’s quality, right? You can’t discount that quality coming into, not just the squad, but then for him to earn his seven spot as well.

“He showed his form on the weekend again. He can’t be out of the conversation to be back in there.”

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
3
Draws
0
Wins
2
Average Points scored
22
19
First try wins
80%
Home team wins
40%

Cane finished in the top eight for tackles made by an All Blacks player during the team’s 42-10 win over Los Pumas. That stat is made all the more impressive when you consider Cane played significantly less minutes than the players ranked above him.

The flanker is a world-class talent and he should rightly go down in history as a celebrated champion of the All Blacks’ jersey. It’s unfortunate that Cane was sent off during last year’s World Cup Final, but the former skipper is hoping to help the All Blacks move forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Cane coming off the pine and performing quite well, the loose forward certainly made an impact as New Zealand bounced back from their shock loss to Argentina in Wellington. It was a one-sided annihilation from start to finish as the hosts returned to winning ways in style.

Right winger Will Jordan stood out with an impressive double, while Damian McKenzie, Beauden Barrett, Caleb Clarke and Ardie Savea were other starters who got on the scoresheet. But Phipps couldn’t look past the halves duo when selecting a player to highlight.

McKenzie linked up with halfback TJ Perenara once again on Saturday and the two were largely quite impressive. ‘D Mac’ was reliable both around the park and off the goal-kicking tee, while Perenara also proved to be a lethal threat with the ball in hand.

“I saw they named TJ (Perenara) and (Damian) McKenzie in the halves again for the second week in a row. They’re under a lot of pressure,” Phipps explained.

“I find that really interesting between Super Rugby form and international form – I don’t always think that Super Rugby form translates to international form.

“Watching them play in that game, it was a real coming (of age) for them, the nine and 10, sort of forging their relationship as the dominant halves in the country. It was good to see them really run the show but also have their flash of brilliance that they can bring in Super Rugby.

“I found that (was) a really good battle throughout the game.”

Recommended

All Blacks confirm two absentees from South Africa tour squad

Queensland Reds re-sign experienced prop Sef Fa’agase for 2025 season

All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

NSW Waratahs sign Wallaby Isaac Kailea for 2025 Super Rugby season

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup kicks off on 23 August 2024 - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The four South African players on Steve Borthwick's England radar

2

'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

3

Barbarians to play Springboks in Cape Town

4

Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi walk out with UFC champ before title fight

5

Premiership club confirms signing of Stormers prop Kwenzo Blose

6

‘Hard truth’: Ex-Wallabies clash over performance after loss to Springboks

7

The best non-English XV in the Premiership

8

Wallaby Sam Talakai agrees URC switch after Rebels' demise

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Dissenting voices mask the fact rugby fans can watch more live footage than ever

With Premier Sports strengthening their position as the home of rugby, rugby fans are voicing their dissatisfaction at added costs

FEATURE

'Heady days for Springboks but depth boasts need more scrutiny'

The world champions have a vast slew of talent, but will there really be much turnover in personnel?

FEATURE

Australia must show that Springboks pain will yield longer-term gain

Joe Schmidt took solace in some aspects of the Wallabies' latest defeat, but swift improvements are needed.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 19 minutes ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

I guess it’s a good thing that they work out kinks in the coaching team early.


Is it a good thing there‘s kinks in the coaching team and so early?


Any Aussie coaching jobs opening up for Macdonald?

10 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 23 minutes ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

Hands off to our Tony!

10 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 24 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

Then no World Cup for you.

48 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 26 minutes ago
The All Blacks' best gameday 23 looking ahead to the next Rugby World Cup

I thought it was Ian Fosters’ fault?

25 Go to comments
J
JW 37 minutes ago
More successful than the Wallabies in New Zealand, why are Argentina still unloved?

notoriously hard to impress

Notoriously snobby, or "lacking in rugby intelligence", you mean.


This Argentinian team started turning heads and changing mindsets when they became the the top dog coming out of the west, the African conferences, in Super Rugby. Those results haven't, probably not even after last Saturday, permeated through the general (All Black following) rugby population on NZs grief phases, towards acceptance, yet.


South Africa's raising standards has certainly added more value to the TRC than its had in over a decade. Argentina have regularly beating South Africa and Australia, and perhaps all it would take for them to unlock their potential globally would be some booming home games and or series. I'm talking filling out 60 thousand seater stadiums winning tour deciders against France etc, they cant really be seen as the best team of the trailing bunch until their own population treats them like that. That is only fair. They need to ramp up their own profile similar to how Drua has done in Fiji. Obviously NZ is not immune to that and apathetic 30k crowds wont cut it either.


It doesn't sound like TRC is canned at all in 2026 and 2030, they are still trying to decide what it will be instead though? A ANZAC type SOO series during the SR seems like the most straight forward way to run things full stop.

6 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 44 minutes ago
Are the Springboks now a better team than when they won the World Cup?

Nope. Ireland beat them last year and this year.

13 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 46 minutes ago
The All Blacks' best gameday 23 looking ahead to the next Rugby World Cup

BB. 2 times winner of the POTY from the 10 position isnt a 10.

Plummer, a guy who has played 8 SR matches at 10 ( out of 65 SR matches ) is the answer at 10.

You work out whats dumb

25 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 51 minutes ago
The All Blacks' best gameday 23 looking ahead to the next Rugby World Cup

Bidwell certainly seems to be a "backdoor" kinda guy. Always whinging about the front door.

If Richie was a Marshal he was a crooked town marshal. 2 lost WCs with Mounga now. Why go for 3 eh.

I bet I can guess exactely which part of you doesnt believe Blackadder isnt international standard. Just leave that part alone for ten mins.😁😁

25 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 56 minutes ago
The All Blacks' best gameday 23 looking ahead to the next Rugby World Cup

so are you guys planning to gift the World Cup to Ireland.


By "you guys" I presume you meant Hamish Bidwell. The most disliked writer in NZ. The guy couldnt pick his nose correctly but would tell you he knows all about nose picking.

25 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 59 minutes ago
The All Blacks' best gameday 23 looking ahead to the next Rugby World Cup

What a wank of an article. Dribble dribble dribble. I hope my critisism is what you were hoping for as you write demanding people hate you. We do. It worked.

25 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 1 hour ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

Wayne Smith is 67 yo. He isnt interested in a full time role thats for sure.

10 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 1 hour ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

Must say, it’s an exciting team.


My only concern would be losing a world class lock to create an unproven blindside.

10 Go to comments
D
DW 1 hour ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

Williams Amua Lomax

Savea Vai'i Darry S Barret

Sititi

Forward reserves Newell De Groot Taylor Blackadder Lord

Clarke Ratima D'Mac J Barret Ioane Jordan B Barret

Back reserves Perenara ALB Proctor

The forwards speak for itself, you need big men up front and size to compete with SA

If D'Mac is off you can replace him with BB, If the center pairing are not working you could swap both centers or keep Jordy and move him to full back and Ioane to the wing and keep Jordan on the other wing, if things are not working.

10 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 1 hour ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

Great news

10 Go to comments
J
Jen 2 hours ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

Maybe it will be a good thing. They have so many coaches. I've been wondering how they get a clear and consistent message through to the team. Fingers crossed Smith is helping out in the background anyway.

10 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 2 hours ago
Boks Office: Thoroughbred Savea has workhorses to thank for insane figures

I love finau because he’s got hard shoulders that he uses to great effect, has the size of a modern day 6 and is all upside as a young lad. All the better that he’s a Chief.


There’s more to rugby than purely carries and tackles, we won the breakdown vs England both games (yes, that was our biggest issue vs Argentina game 1). But if we want to go to your stats, via RugbyPass Finau had the highest tackle count per minute across the two games in both teams. Suggest you look at how many tackles Blackadder has missed in his three games if you want to rattle off stats too. Blackadders lineout game was a pleasant surprise vs Argentina and I’ll eat my words there.

13 Go to comments
M
MattJH 2 hours ago
Where the Springboks are weak

Not much of a weakness.

I’d like to see the stats from the last couple of years of springboks converting 22 entries

into points; My guess is that the last two games were outliers, and they are simple errors to fix.

And The final last year was a springbok side dead on their feet after the toughest finals run in WC history, vs a comparatively rested ABs side.

If a cohesive, rested ABs side struggles against an exhausted South African team, how will a new ABs team still getting itself together fare in South Africa?

They’ll muscle up and go home with 2 wins under their belt, that’s how.

But still. Your clutching at straws there, Ben!

81 Go to comments
M
MattJH 2 hours ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

Can only be a good thing long term, good they have sorted it out now rather than doing a Fozzie and getting Leon a ‘coaching mentor’.

How much of a disruption will this be for the South African preparation?

Boys have gotta be dialled in 100% for those two games, we’ve

Seen how they play when they aren’t.

10 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
Boks Office: Thoroughbred Savea has workhorses to thank for insane figures

The stats do not show Finau held his own against England. He carried the ball for less than 15 meters on 13 carries in the two tests combined. He made only 18 tackles and missed 4 tackles and recorded zero dominant tackles. Worst of all he was badly outplayed by a rookie 21 year old Kiwi born blindside.


You love Finau because he plays for the Chiefs.

13 Go to comments
S
SC 3 hours ago
Boks Office: Thoroughbred Savea has workhorses to thank for insane figures

I’m a Canadian, lol.


And I don’t care at all which franchise an All Black player is from or which franchise wins the Super Rugby championship, unlike most of the Kiwis who post on this site and others.

13 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE 'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms 'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms
Search