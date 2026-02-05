Premiership Women's Rugby: RugbyPass' midseason team of the year

When Premiership Women’s Rugby returned from its winter break it marked the halfway stage of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

RugbyPass have looked across the league to put together a mid-term team of the year. It is a team stacked to the brim with established top tier talent, new faces and some that want to take the leap in 2026.

This was absolutely no easy task. The list of honourable mentions, all of whom have thrilled every weekend, is far too long to even mention.

VIDEO

Ahead of Round 10, at the end of which we may want to make some amends and without too much further ado, here is the halfway house PWR Team of the Season.

It has become ordinary to see Emma Sing topping stat charts at this point.

After her fourth Player of the Match nod this campaign in Round 9, the 24-year-old extended her lead as the season’s top points scorer to 92. That tally is a combination of four tries and 36 conversions.

This is before you consider her 810 metres made from 82 carries, the 42 defenders she has beaten and her 12 clean breaks.

It has been as comprehensive a start to the season that we have ever seen in PWR. Tongues have even begun to wag over whether or not the England international should get a starting shot in a Red Roses jersey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only time will tell on that front. For now, we can all sit in the knowledge that Sing has been best in class for Dan Murphy’s quadruple chasing Gloucester Hartpury.

Okay, we have taken a bit of a liberty here. Ellie Kildunne has not played on the wing this season for Harlequins. But her efforts for Ross Chisholm’s team mean that the 26-year-old has to be in this team.

Just as a sample size, lets take a look at her Big Game performance against Bristol Bears. It was the epitome of an Ellie Kildunne outing.

Several days after she was named runner-up in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year, the Women’s Rugby World Cup winner had a Midas touch. Anything she wanted to try came off. It was otherworldly.

In PWR this season the Keighley-born back has scored five tries, made 13 clean breaks and a grand total of 531 metres. It really is no wonder Harlequins are in hot contention for a semi-final spot in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLIE KILDUNNE (@elliekildunne)

Honestly, it is hard to articulate just how important Alev Kelter is to Loughborough Lightning.

Playing in a strong spine with Helen Nelson and Carmela Morrall, the USA Women’s Eagles international possesses a single-minded determination to keep Lightning on the front foot.

That mentality is one of the reasons the 33-year-old has beaten a staggering 53 defenders, but also helped her cross the whitewash on four occasions so far this campaign.

With an unerring ability to compliment her teammates, the Alaskan is not afraid of making the hard yards or putting her shoulder in. So long as Loughborough keep on the front foot.

Possibly just due to Ellie Kildunne’s sheer starpower, the efforts of Claudia Pena can go under the radar.

The 21-year-old from Barcelona is one of those players that you pretty much back to thrive wherever she plays in the backline. Having forged a formidable centre partnership with England hopeful Sarah Parry, Pena is as clear a run threat that you will ever find.

Ahead of Round 10 the Catalan has beaten 22 defenders, made nine clean breaks and made an impressive 351 metres.

Add in her tally of 40 points – 15 conversions and two tries – there is so much to like in the 29-cap international’s game.

Prince Edward Island flyer Alysha Corrigan has been an indomitable force in a Saracens shirt to start the 2025/26 season.

Fresh from a Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign in which she scored four tries, Corrigan brought that Test form back to her club. So far it has yielded six tries scored, 19 defenders beaten, 12 clean breaks and 433 metres made.

They are numbers that still the beating heart of any defenders. Back with Canada Sevens for a fortnight, when Corrigan gets back to PWR action you can be sure the 29-year-old will bring her knack for doing everything well back with her.

Coming out of the Women’s Rugby World Cup there was a sense that Zoe Harrison had unlocked some of her best rugby.

While her return to league action ended in a 40-14 loss to Gloucester Hartpury, pretty much every game since then has been among the best players on the field.

The 27-year-old has picked up 59 points, which are comprised of 28 conversions and one penalty goal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoe Harrison (@zoeharrison123)

As an orchestrator of the game, her side have ran in 50 tries in eight games, second only to Gloucester Hartpury, and scored 323. You can guess who the Londoners trail there too.

From the moment Olivia Apps appeared in a Saracens shirt you would have thought the Canadian had never plied her trade anywhere else.

The supporting act to Justine Pelletier at the Women’s Rugby World Cup, the 27-year-old Olympic silver medallist helped the North London club to top spot at Christmas.

Linking up with Canada head coach, Kévin Rouet, who has joined the PWR powerhouse at attack and backs coach, Apps has already racked up an impressive six try assists.

She has also scored five tries, made 419 metres and even won five turnovers. The Ontario native is sure to be a miss in Round 10, but Saracens loss is very much Canada’s game on the HSBC SVNS Series.

We may run out of superlatives for Hope Rogers one day. But not today.

The 33-year-old USA Women’s Eagles has been the bedrock of the most successful scrum of the season so far. Exeter have a 97 per cent efficacy at the set piece after Round 9.

You then combine her overall work rate around the park, which includes 135 metres made – 107 of those metres were in contact – and 57 tackles, it is all more of the same from the loosehead that shows no signs of slowing down.

It has been no secret that May Campbell has been a major weapon for Saracens over the years.

Operating the joint-second most successful lineout in PWR, the 29-year-old has seen 48 of her 57 lineout throws won and even scored five tries. Thanks largely to the set-piece.

Undoubtedly an effervescent ball of energy aching to get out on the pitch after 26 minutes of action at the Women’s Rugby World Cup with England, Campbell’s self-assurance around the pitch is a major bonus to her club side.

With the Guinness Women’s Six Nations coming, you have to think that Campbell is sure to be adding to her collection of caps this spring.

There are not many props in this world as comfortable carrying the ball as they are packing down in the scrum. Like Hope Rogers, Maud Muir is one of those props.

The scrums is, probably, one of the things that make Gloucester Hartpury the tricky proposition that they are. After eight matches the club’s scrum is operating at a success rate of 96 per cent. They have won 65 of their 68 scrums and won 16 scrum penalties. Only Bristol have won more.

Add the 24-year-old’s carrying, which has seen her make 82 metres in contact from 55 carries, and it completes a well-rounded, world class front-row forward.

It was at a frozen Sandy Park that Georgia Evans made a real statement. As Saracens beat Exeter Chiefs 24-14 in Devon, the Wales forward took the contest by the scruff of its neck and dragged her team to victory.

That characteristic has been present in every outing the 29-year-old has had for her club in recent months. She has made an impressive 97 tackles and been utilised in the lineout effectively.

This ability to be across the pitch, everywhere, all at once has been much to the benefit of her team. Performances like the Wales forwards will be at the core of Saracens’ desire to end their four year league title drought.

5. Zoe Stratford (Gloucester Hartpury)

Zoe Stratford has not seen her levels of performance drop at all since she captained the Red Roses to Women’s Rugby World Cup duty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoe Stratford (@zoealdcroft_)

From the moment a ball was kicked in PWR, the versatile 29-year-old forward has done everything in Gloucester Hartpury’s bright start to 2025/26.

This has included her 271 metres made from 87 carries. Some 148 of those metres have been made in contact. Talk about breaking the gainline.

She has also been key to the Circus’ lineout. A receiver of the ball on 27 occasions, she has stolen the ball from her opponents on three occasions. Just for good measure.

It is exactly this skillset that contributed to the Scarborough native’s World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year award in 2021. Some things never change.

Fresh from securing England a Women’s Rugby World Cup title in September, Sadia Kabeya has attacked this PWR season with sheer relentlessness.

In attack, the numbers speak for themselves. From 66 carried she has made 274 metres, made seven clean breaks and beaten 25 defenders. In defence she has made 82 tackles and completed four turnovers.

The 23-year-old even has five tries in her back pocket. It could well be an all-time domestic season high for the 28-cap England international.

Maisy Allen and Exeter Chiefs’ resurgence so far this season has been closely entwined. The introduction of Oli Bishop as attack coach at Sandy Park under new head coach Steve Salvin has seen the side mount a charge for the top four, while Allen has thrived in its back-row.

Through nine rounds Allen has topped the charts for tackles made (135), won seven turnovers and made 317 metres from 91 carries. She has also scored six tries.

At the start of 2026 the five-cap England international was called into a Red Roses training camp. Is a return to Test rugby on the cards?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Premiership Women’s Rugby (@thepwr)

Haineala Lutui’s breakthrough into Nathan Smith’s Loughborough Lightning first team has been nothing short of astonishing.

Aged just 19, the back-row as been ever-present for the East Midlanders as they have mounted their most comprehensive challenge for the play-offs in five seasons.

At the halfway point of the season no one has carried the ball more than Lutui (127), whose efforts have yielded 231 metres made.

She has become so important to her club that her team cannot drop her, which has seen the teenager installed in the second row.

Her efforts have already yielded a call-up to John Mitchell’s senior England Red Roses squad. Expect to see her in an England shirt sooner rather than later.