'What more would you want?': why Emma Sing should start for England
Everybody’s attention was entirely focused on one person as Gloucester Hartpury continued their faultless start to the 2025/26 Premiership Women’s Rugby season.
In the Round 9 clash Emma Sing picked up her fourth Player of the Match award of the campaign in her team’s 45-26 win over Loughborough Lightning. She also added 10 more points for her tally for the season and ignited a debate about whether the 24-year-old should be England‘s starting full-back in the 2026 Guinness Women’s Six Nations.
Since she made her try-scoring Test debut in 2022 against Italy, Sing has won 13 caps for the Red Roses and has been permanently stuck behind Ellie Kildunne in the pecking order. Even if her domestic record as PWR’s top points scorer for consecutive seasons has been backed up by oodles more glossy stats.
At the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, Sing was on the pitch for 104 minutes and scored one conversion against the USA Women’s Eagles at the tournament opener in Sunderland.
A quick look over the stats so far this season tell the tale of Sing’s supremacy. Nine rounds into the new domestic season she tops the league for points scored with 92 – 33 more than her closest rival, Zoe Harrison.
She has also made the most metres in the league with 810. Kildunne sits third in those rankings with 531.
“It’s interesting because they’re so different,” Katy Daley-McLean said on TNT Sports after Sing had turned the ball over on her own line to prevent Bo Westcombe Evans scoring. “Emma Sing is more of your traditional full-back. She kicks well. She defends well.
“Ellie, yes, has so much X-Factor, but I think Emma Sing has seen an opportunity here and she’s after Ellie’s shirt. It’s good because there’s no pressure on her. You can go and thrive.
“Gloucester are going well. If I was Ellie Kildunne, I would be having a little look at the moment.”
Competition for places is no bad thing. But with there being core differences in how Sing and Kildunne play the game – the former being more of a game manager and the latter a game-changer – it does not have to be a case of one or the other.
The firepower that BBC Sports Personality of the Year runner-up Kildunne possesses is undeniable and to omit her from proceedings, at this moment in time, is unimaginable.
But with the retirement of Abby Dow, there is an opportunity to shake things up in the back three.
Shifting Kildunne to the right wing to allow Sing the no.15 jersey and keeping Jess Breach on the left wing is a distinct possibility, especially while the development of others (Millie David, Reneeqa Bonner, Mia Venner and Bo Westcombe Evans) continues.
With the arrival of Emily Scarratt as Red Roses backs and attack coach it is feasible that there could be a change in approach. A change in approach that allows Sing into the side.
In any case Sing’s head coach, Dan Murphy, hardly flinched when asked if Sing should start for England this spring.
View this post on Instagram
“Yeah,” he beamed. “She can catch the ball on the full every time, she counter-attack, she’s so strong and she kicks goals from five metres off the edge of the field. What more would you want?”
John Mitchell was in attendance at Kingsholm on Sunday. It is a place the 61-year-old New Zealander has gotten to know well in recent months after he spent November with Gloucester Rugby helping develop the Gallagher PREM outfit’s defence.
In total there were six of his Women’s Rugby World Cup winning squad on display, including his captain, Zoe Stratford. That is before you mention the England hopefuls.
Emily Scarratt was there in her capacity as Loughborough’s backs coach, while England forwards coach Sarah Hunter was a pundit for TNT Sports.
In her Player of the Match interview with TNT’s Claire Thomas, Sing revealed that Mitchell has told her what she needed to do in order to warrant more time on the pitch.
“It’s more of the same,” Sing said. “I think everyone’s always going to keep improving. The standard of rugby is just getting better and better in England. Just anything to try and improve them small bits to try and put my name forward.”
More of the same from Sing is a heart stopping prospect for whatever team she opposes. In Round 10 that team is Sale Sharks, who are smarting from a 30-29 loss to Bristol Bears as Keira Bevan’s stoppage time penalty broke North West hearts.
It is also a chance for Gloucester Hartpury to keep their lead at the top of the table as Saracens return to action against Leicester Tigers on Sunday afternoon at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.
But, whichever way you look at it, Sing will want to make the most of playing rugby again. Itching to get back out on the field again after the winter break, in which time she went back home to Devon, the only thing on the 24-year-old’s mind is getting better. Plus, not being on the pitch is not her idea of a good time.
“Hell, really,” she said of the time off. “I’ve been a bit bored, nothing really to do. It is nice to get back out with the girls. I think we’re just trying to make each other better on the pitch.”
Watch all the upcoming SVNS action for FREE on RPTV!
*Available live in select territories
The Red Roses have the luxury that a player as good as Sing - who would probably be an automatic starter for any other side in the world bar the Black Ferns - can be held as backup.
Her PWR stats are great - albeit she’s playing for a club who are dominant at the moment and whose game plan is well suited to her tackling and boot. At international level, though, the Roses’ defence is so good that the normal order of things is flipped: Sing’s fundamentals are a luxury for them, whereas Kildunne’s ability to create things out of nothing is a key differentiator in attack.
The tries that Kildunne created and scored at RWC 25 are things that no other player could have done (and few would even have tried), and as long as she keeps doing that I am not sure Sing can do much to claim the 15 shirt.
and one reason why she shouldn’t… Ellie Kildunne
Emma is a great player and would be a shoo in for any other team but Ellie is the best in the world by some margin
Chris929 has said it all really. Sing is a dependable performer but lacks pace and pure attacking threat. Why would you even consider either not playing or moving your chief attacking threat, Kildunne, from the position that makes her so dangerous, especially now that Dow has retired? Place kicking is more than adequately catered for by others in the Red Roses and that is Sing’s only USP. A useful back up, if limited, in case of injury to Kildunne and Rowland and that is all. Even then I would play someone much quicker at full back if at all possible. She would only be in my Red Roses match day squad in a real emergency.
As you say Emma Sing has won 13 caps for england-but her performances for england have never been outstanding when she has had chances. Her final 50 mins against france in 6 nations last year( when kildunne was injured) she was very poor which silenced a lot of the calls for her to start. Not every great club player becomes a great international.
There is no doubt she is very consistent for gloucester-clearly that team environment and style suits her. She also benefits,as do all of the gloucester backs, from playing behind the strongest pack in the league. Many of gloucester backs tries are created directly by the forwards power.they were at the weekend.
Sing is a great goalkicker-not amazing-there are no amazing kickers in the womens game yet- yes shes more consistent than others-but how many of englands games are decided by missing the odd conversion? literally none. its not a deciding factor in selection at this point. Harrison,aitchison,rowland all capable of good days kicking wise and while sing might be an 8/10 kicker the others are often a 6 or 7/10 which is good enough with how many tries england score.
The main thing Sing lacks is pace and X factor which her rival kildunne has. Would Sing have scored the tries kildunne did in the WC semi final or final? no she wouldnt. Sing would be fine against most teams but against the top sides like canada,NZ you want game changers-players who have that something extra. Kildunne may have her faults and not be as good at the solid FB stuff as sing but she more than makes up for it with her tries and breaks. kildunnes kicking game has also greatly improved. With abby dow retiring( a really big loss) we will need kildunnes pace and attack more than ever. moving her to the wing would greatly reduce her number of touches,her hitting the line at pace. Having a slower FB would reduce englands counter attack. England like to play a very quick attacking back 3 usually- Dow,breach,kildunne-it would be a major change to play Sing at FB,a more traditional old style kicking FB.
I know gloucester fans are very vocal online but I suspect kildunne will stay at FB with breach/macdonald /David battling for the wing spots.
Sing has definitely earned more starts vs e.g. Italy/Wales/Scotland so that she’s better prepared for replacing Kildunne in event of injury/unavailability vs Ireland/France/Canada/NZ
I also think you’re underrating Venner who’s probably the best defender of any wings available to England, Claudia might be a pinch better tackler, but Venner is a viable jackal threat on the edge. Really looking forward to the selection fight between Venner/Breach/MacDonald/David in 6 Nations and beyond…