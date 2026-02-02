Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
36 - 14
FT
10 - 36
FT
U20
19 - 16
FT
U20
18 - 15
FT
48 - 7
FT
50 - 21
FT
U20
HSBC SVNS 2026
Perth
Tomorrow
09:00
Women's Six Nations

'What more would you want?': why Emma Sing should start for England

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Gloucester Hartpury's Emma Sing during the Premiership Women's Rugby match between Bristol Bears and Gloucester Rugby-Hartpury at Ashton Gate on November 30, 2025 in Bristol, United Kingdom. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Everybody’s attention was entirely focused on one person as Gloucester Hartpury continued their faultless start to the 2025/26 Premiership Women’s Rugby season.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Round 9 clash Emma Sing picked up her fourth Player of the Match award of the campaign in her team’s 45-26 win over Loughborough Lightning. She also added 10 more points for her tally for the season and ignited a debate about whether the 24-year-old should be England‘s starting full-back in the 2026 Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

Since she made her try-scoring Test debut in 2022 against Italy, Sing has won 13 caps for the Red Roses and has been permanently stuck behind Ellie Kildunne in the pecking order. Even if her domestic record as PWR’s top points scorer for consecutive seasons has been backed up by oodles more glossy stats.

VIDEO

At the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, Sing was on the pitch for 104 minutes and scored one conversion against the USA Women’s Eagles at the tournament opener in Sunderland.

A quick look over the stats so far this season tell the tale of Sing’s supremacy. Nine rounds into the new domestic season she tops the league for points scored with 92 – 33 more than her closest rival, Zoe Harrison.

She has also made the most metres in the league with 810. Kildunne sits third in those rankings with 531.

“It’s interesting because they’re so different,” Katy Daley-McLean said on TNT Sports after Sing had turned the ball over on her own line to prevent Bo Westcombe Evans scoring. “Emma Sing is more of your traditional full-back. She kicks well. She defends well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ellie, yes, has so much X-Factor, but I think Emma Sing has seen an opportunity here and she’s after Ellie’s shirt. It’s good because there’s no pressure on her. You can go and thrive.

“Gloucester are going well. If I was Ellie Kildunne, I would be having a little look at the moment.”

Related

'It keeps us in the fight': bonus point keeps Lightning's play-off dreams alive

Loughborough Lightning could see the bright side at the end of their 45-26 loss to Gloucester Hartpury on Sunday afternoon.

Read Now

Competition for places is no bad thing. But with there being core differences in how Sing and Kildunne play the game – the former being more of a game manager and the latter a game-changer – it does not have to be a case of one or the other.

The firepower that BBC Sports Personality of the Year runner-up Kildunne possesses is undeniable and to omit her from proceedings, at this moment in time, is unimaginable.

ADVERTISEMENT

But with the retirement of Abby Dow, there is an opportunity to shake things up in the back three.

Shifting Kildunne to the right wing to allow Sing the no.15 jersey and keeping Jess Breach on the left wing is a distinct possibility, especially while the development of others (Millie David, Reneeqa Bonner, Mia Venner and Bo Westcombe Evans) continues.

With the arrival of Emily Scarratt as Red Roses backs and attack coach it is feasible that there could be a change in approach. A change in approach that allows Sing into the side.

In any case Sing’s head coach, Dan Murphy, hardly flinched when asked if Sing should start for England this spring.

“Yeah,” he beamed. “She can catch the ball on the full every time, she counter-attack, she’s so strong and she kicks goals from five metres off the edge of the field. What more would you want?”

John Mitchell was in attendance at Kingsholm on Sunday. It is a place the 61-year-old New Zealander has gotten to know well in recent months after he spent November with Gloucester Rugby helping develop the Gallagher PREM outfit’s defence.

In total there were six of his Women’s Rugby World Cup winning squad on display, including his captain, Zoe Stratford. That is before you mention the England hopefuls.

Emily Scarratt was there in her capacity as Loughborough’s backs coach, while England forwards coach Sarah Hunter was a pundit for TNT Sports.

In her Player of the Match interview with TNT’s Claire Thomas, Sing revealed that Mitchell has told her what she needed to do in order to warrant more time on the pitch.

“It’s more of the same,” Sing said. “I think everyone’s always going to keep improving. The standard of rugby is just getting better and better in England. Just anything to try and improve them small bits to try and put my name forward.”

Related

Three talking points from Round 9 of the 2025/26 PWR season

Just like that the weeks of waiting are over and Premiership Women's Rugby is back to keep us enthralled at the weekends.

Read Now

More of the same from Sing is a heart stopping prospect for whatever team she opposes. In Round 10 that team is Sale Sharks, who are smarting from a 30-29 loss to Bristol Bears as Keira Bevan’s stoppage time penalty broke North West hearts.

It is also a chance for Gloucester Hartpury to keep their lead at the top of the table as Saracens return to action against Leicester Tigers on Sunday afternoon at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

But, whichever way you look at it, Sing will want to make the most of playing rugby again. Itching to get back out on the field again after the winter break, in which time she went back home to Devon, the only thing on the 24-year-old’s mind is getting better. Plus, not being on the pitch is not her idea of a good time.

“Hell, really,” she said of the time off. “I’ve been a bit bored, nothing really to do. It is nice to get back out with the girls. I think we’re just trying to make each other better on the pitch.”

Recommended

'It is the right thing for him and the team this week': Steve Borthwick

'Expect the unexpected' - Ireland v France big match preview part one

FEATURED

'It keeps us in the fight': bonus point keeps Lightning's play-off dreams alive

Jeremy Guscott's main issue with 'maverick' Marcus Smith

OPINION


Watch all the upcoming SVNS action for FREE on RPTV!
*Available live in select territories

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Miller influential as Black Ferns Sevens storm home after trailing Japan

2

Argentina squad locked in as Las Yaguaretés impress in SVNS 2

1
3

Asia Hogan-Rochester: 'I do want to challenge myself in ways I’ve never experienced before'

4

Dual Olympic gold medallist lifts lid on NZ’s shift after SVNS Cape Town

5

‘We’re in a different world’: Jilly Collins outlines the Wallaroos’ growth

1
6

With Ellie Kildunne in her way, what can England do with Emma Sing?

4
7

Meet Régis Sonnes: Spain's new head coach with an inspiring plan

8

'It’s a little tainted': Moloney-MacDonald reflects on World Cup experience

3

Comments

8 Comments
P
Poorfour 4 days ago

The Red Roses have the luxury that a player as good as Sing - who would probably be an automatic starter for any other side in the world bar the Black Ferns - can be held as backup.


Her PWR stats are great - albeit she’s playing for a club who are dominant at the moment and whose game plan is well suited to her tackling and boot. At international level, though, the Roses’ defence is so good that the normal order of things is flipped: Sing’s fundamentals are a luxury for them, whereas Kildunne’s ability to create things out of nothing is a key differentiator in attack.


The tries that Kildunne created and scored at RWC 25 are things that no other player could have done (and few would even have tried), and as long as she keeps doing that I am not sure Sing can do much to claim the 15 shirt.

L
LE 4 days ago

and one reason why she shouldn’t… Ellie Kildunne

Emma is a great player and would be a shoo in for any other team but Ellie is the best in the world by some margin

B
BC1812 5 days ago

Chris929 has said it all really. Sing is a dependable performer but lacks pace and pure attacking threat. Why would you even consider either not playing or moving your chief attacking threat, Kildunne, from the position that makes her so dangerous, especially now that Dow has retired? Place kicking is more than adequately catered for by others in the Red Roses and that is Sing’s only USP. A useful back up, if limited, in case of injury to Kildunne and Rowland and that is all. Even then I would play someone much quicker at full back if at all possible. She would only be in my Red Roses match day squad in a real emergency.

C
Chris929 5 days ago

As you say Emma Sing has won 13 caps for england-but her performances for england have never been outstanding when she has had chances. Her final 50 mins against france in 6 nations last year( when kildunne was injured) she was very poor which silenced a lot of the calls for her to start. Not every great club player becomes a great international.

There is no doubt she is very consistent for gloucester-clearly that team environment and style suits her. She also benefits,as do all of the gloucester backs, from playing behind the strongest pack in the league. Many of gloucester backs tries are created directly by the forwards power.they were at the weekend.

Sing is a great goalkicker-not amazing-there are no amazing kickers in the womens game yet- yes shes more consistent than others-but how many of englands games are decided by missing the odd conversion? literally none. its not a deciding factor in selection at this point. Harrison,aitchison,rowland all capable of good days kicking wise and while sing might be an 8/10 kicker the others are often a 6 or 7/10 which is good enough with how many tries england score.

The main thing Sing lacks is pace and X factor which her rival kildunne has. Would Sing have scored the tries kildunne did in the WC semi final or final? no she wouldnt. Sing would be fine against most teams but against the top sides like canada,NZ you want game changers-players who have that something extra. Kildunne may have her faults and not be as good at the solid FB stuff as sing but she more than makes up for it with her tries and breaks. kildunnes kicking game has also greatly improved. With abby dow retiring( a really big loss) we will need kildunnes pace and attack more than ever. moving her to the wing would greatly reduce her number of touches,her hitting the line at pace. Having a slower FB would reduce englands counter attack. England like to play a very quick attacking back 3 usually- Dow,breach,kildunne-it would be a major change to play Sing at FB,a more traditional old style kicking FB.

I know gloucester fans are very vocal online but I suspect kildunne will stay at FB with breach/macdonald /David battling for the wing spots.

H
HitchikersPie 5 days ago

Sing has definitely earned more starts vs e.g. Italy/Wales/Scotland so that she’s better prepared for replacing Kildunne in event of injury/unavailability vs Ireland/France/Canada/NZ


I also think you’re underrating Venner who’s probably the best defender of any wings available to England, Claudia might be a pinch better tackler, but Venner is a viable jackal threat on the edge. Really looking forward to the selection fight between Venner/Breach/MacDonald/David in 6 Nations and beyond…

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Fabien Galthie's Bordeaux-infused attack and renewed aerial focus exposed pressing issues Andy Farrell has yet to solve.

247
LONG READ

Three Ireland players with huge World Cup questions to answer after Paris pummelling

Ireland weren't expected to beat France but the manner of their defeat was alarming and serious questions now need to be asked in selection

8
LONG READ

Calum MacRae: 'Tommaso Menoncello is the best athlete I've coached but Finn Russell will be the difference'

Benetton's Scottish coach runs an analytical eye over the Six Nations clash in Rome, and the differences between rugby in Italy and Scotland.

Comments on RugbyPass

C
CM 8 minutes ago
Pressure mounts on Gregor Townsend as Scotland melt in Roman rain

Yeah Scotland gave away a few unnecessary pens themselves. Like Turner clearing out a guy with no arms. That’s pretty unnecessary I would have thought.

10 Go to comments
c
cw 9 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Yes excited about what JJ can bring too. I think I have seen that article. More balanced than most. I was perplexed that they would be worrying about what a coach does in the coaching box - anyone see Rassie or the Melbourne Storm coach in full flight!

247 Go to comments
J
JC 9 minutes ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

Ya, on a one off game you’d probably fancy Fiji at the moment. Though if Wales had Morgan and Refell back over 3 games it would be tight.

7 Go to comments
G
GRB13 14 minutes ago
Pressure mounts on Gregor Townsend as Scotland melt in Roman rain

South Africa played with 14 men for 90% of the game.

10 Go to comments
J
JC 14 minutes ago
Ireland player ratings vs France | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

The most embarrassing thing about it Eric is that he won’t admit, acknowledge or have any pride in it?! Imagine coming on here denying where you come from and support. The complete lack of backbone, integrity and balls is cowardly but unsurprising. Though you’re dead right, he certainly fits a ‘type’……..

43 Go to comments
f
fl 15 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Wales | 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations

7 quite generous for Marcus Smith!

2 Go to comments
P
PMcD 17 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

I would have before he went to NFL, where he was a lighter, better balanced runner, he’s a bit heavier since he came back and doesn’t have the same level of agility.

247 Go to comments
u
unknown 17 minutes ago
Pressure mounts on Gregor Townsend as Scotland melt in Roman rain

Italy 100% deserved the win.

10 Go to comments
G
GRB13 18 minutes ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

I reckon Fiji 🇫🇯 would take Wales.

7 Go to comments
S
SB 23 minutes ago
'You’ve got to pay the piper': Irish TV rip into 'out-coached' Gregor Townsend

Yep, easy to sit in a seat and criticise.

3 Go to comments
S
SB 23 minutes ago
'You’ve got to pay the piper': Irish TV rip into 'out-coached' Gregor Townsend

Quesada, Galthié and Contepomi are 3 of the best international coaches in the world after Rassie.

3 Go to comments
S
SB 24 minutes ago
Gregor Townsend faces the press after latest Scotland damp squib

Don’t be surprised to see them beat England now. Selecting Jamie Ritchie would give them a better chance of that.

4 Go to comments
S
SB 25 minutes ago
Pressure mounts on Gregor Townsend as Scotland melt in Roman rain

So impressed with the Italians.

10 Go to comments
P
PMcD 29 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

What I am saying is the players shouldn’t have any intent, they simply need to stop doing it. It’s just going to end in a really bad outcome.

247 Go to comments
J
JC 32 minutes ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

Australia are woeful and cannon fodder. While Argentina are about the same level as Scotland, maybe Ireland. So ya, it’s pretty similar. While the rest of the pacific nations and Japan are at the Welsh level. Some easy games all round.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 36 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Yeah well said, it’s where and how the mass is used that counts. Getting slightly less collective mass to a breakdown or maul faster than slight more bigger opponents.

Razor built some good concepts and I’m excited to see how JJ follows through with them. Weve both talked about big athletic back rows for the ABs that could still acheive at all aspects of play.



...

247 Go to comments
J
JW 40 minutes ago
New law innovations will have unexpected impacts on Super Rugby Pacific

It’s the age old problem of the balance of tight fives scrummaging ability. World Rugby should change scrums back to what they where and are meant to be (the use of penalties to enforce behavour has failed and should be discontinued) and then selection will be back to all shapes and sizes, but currently a Super Rugby coach could well find himself being punished by selecting Test quality props in his side, and be extention, if that continues it to going to discourage Test quality props etc from being developed as well.

Right now I think it might be worth adding scrums back into certain facets, especially if they can discover circumstances where say 1 minute add breaks/timeouts can occur without a disruption into positive sequences of play. Say for example the sequence in the England v All Black game where England had made there way to the ABs 22 but could not gain further momentum and Steward had a collision that saw the ref stop play. England were awarded the scrum and play resumed after a minute or more it took to remove Steward from the field and then proceeded to shunt the All Blacks sideways, causing the blindside and number 8 to get stuck in the scrum and the resulting blindside overlap have no cover coming across to stop them.



...

14 Go to comments
C
CM 42 minutes ago
'You’ve got to pay the piper': Irish TV rip into 'out-coached' Gregor Townsend

No surprise the armchair experts came out after a loss and bagged selections. I thought Townsend picked a team that was spot on and not sure Graham, Kinghorn or DvDM would have made all that much difference. The conditions didnt allow for those guys to come into the game. Scotland lost that game at the set piece and as a result of two pieces of ill-discipline. The Ashman high tackle inside the 22 when they already had a penalty themselves, plus the Turner yellow card. If I was Finn, Id have walked up to Turner and said, ‘thanks for costing us the game’.

3 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 44 minutes ago
New law innovations will have unexpected impacts on Super Rugby Pacific

All the rule changes are excellent, but I doubt it will have any impact on the North Hemisphere dictatorship, which SA is part of, and their imposition of NFL rugby. They want a rigidly structured, set piece based, kick and defense dominated game that is, at its core, absolutely opposed to speed and innovation, and have legislated that for decades.

The Northern Hemisphere administrators and officials, the people who control the game in their own interests, certainly not the interests of rugby around the world, are all just different forms of Matthieu Raynal. Only the accents and the insults are different. As you can see from the comments from their supporters here.



...

14 Go to comments
u
unknown 46 minutes ago
Gregor Townsend faces the press after latest Scotland damp squib

Townsend is always focussed on England. He overlooked Italy and it came back to bite him. It’s also what holds Scotland back in the Six Nations. Success needs to be more than winning the Calcutta Cup

4 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT