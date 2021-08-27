Peel breaks silence 4 months after preferring Scarlets to Cardiff

8:48am, 27 August 2021

Former 2005 Lions scrum-half Dwayne Peel has given his first big interview as Scarlets boss four months after he managed to wrangle his way out of the three-year deal that had been arranged to take him from Ulster to work as attack coach at Cardiff.

That deal to move from Belfast to the Welsh capital had been agreed to in December 2020. However, after it became known the Scarlets were in the market for a new head coach and that John Mulvihill was being replaced as Cardiff boss by Dai Young, negotiations were held to agree on the compensation that enabled Peel to move to Parc y Scarlets rather than the Arms Park.

Within a month of that change getting announced, it emerged that rather than having then head coach Glenn Delaney promoted to a new director of rugby role overseeing the work of Peel, the ex-Wales No9 would take charge of the entire rugby programme.

That was May and Peel has now been speaking to Scarlets TV about his first impressions on being appointed as boss at the club he played with for eight seasons before seeing out his playing career at Sale and Bristol prior to his transition into coaching, a journey that initially saw him employed by the Bears before his four-year stint in Belfast.

There was no mention of the manoeuvrings that led to Peel finding himself back at the Scarlets but he outlined the big fix that is required if the club is to rekindle the PRO12 glory of 2017 when they clinched the league title by defeating Munster in the Aviva Stadium decider.

“Consistency is a big thing and consistency in performance for me is the one thing that I have spoken to the players about, the level of consistency week in week out, the team has to look very similar week in week out. That is one thing. There is no doubt in times where we played some great rugby and conversely a week after not played such great rugby. There has to be a level of consistency of performance across the board.

“There is going to be times when you will not play well. That’s rugby. There is going to be times when you are going to win games and you haven’t played well and there is going to be times when you lose when you have played well. I am not talking about winning and losing or winning cups.

“What I am saying is the consistency of what we are doing in our habits daily on the pitch, that is important for us and it is important not only for us to see as coaches or fellow players but the people who are paying to come to watch the game. They want to turn up and know what they are getting. If we win, we win and if we don’t, we don’t but the level of consistency for me is one driver I have definitely spoken to the players about.”

Scarlets finished third in Conference B of last season’s PRO14, winning just eight of their 16 matches and finishing 25 points behind the table-topping Munster. They were also hammered at home in the round of 16 knockout phase of the Champions Cup by Sale. Scarlets open their season with a September 25 United Rugby Championship trip to Edinburgh.

Click the link below to watch the premiere of Dwayne's first Scarlets interview on our Youtube channel from 7pm ? ? https://t.co/sI3cOOThFw Gwyliwch cyfweliad llawn Garan a Dwayne ar ein sianel Youtube o 7yh pic.twitter.com/ScmN9Q18FB — Scarlets Rugby (@scarlets_rugby) August 26, 2021

