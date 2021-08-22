Nienaber on Hendrikse: 'I think he is going to be in trouble'

9:09am, 22 August 2021

Springbok scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse could be out of action for a lengthy period after he suffered a leg injury in South Africa’s 29-10 win over Argentina on Saturday in Round Two of the Rugby Championship.

In the post-match press conference, Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber expressed his concern over Hendrikse, who replaced Cobus Reinach in the 65th minute.

Hendrikse suffered the injury in what seemed like a late tackle on him in the 72nd minute.

However, after a TMO review, it was deemed that there was no foul play.

The 21-year-old was visibly in pain and he had to leave the field on a medical cart resulting in the Boks finishing the last eight minutes (and the six minutes of added time) of the Test with 14 players.

Cheslin Kolbe moved to scrumhalf in his absence.

“I think he is going to be in trouble,” said Nienaber. “He went for scans now. Hopefully, it is not bad.”

“Jaden is a tough character, but he couldn’t put weight on his leg.

“I think it might be more than just a ligament. It might be bony.”

Players deserve all the credit

Meanwhile, Nienaber praised his players after completing a run of matches that he described as “six Tests”.

Nienaber linked together the SA ‘A’ match and three Tests against the British & Irish Lions, and the two Rugby Championship matches against Argentina as a single run, which yielded five victories and a solitary defeat in the first Lions Test.

“I’m unbelievably proud of the squad of players,” said Nienaber.

“This was a massive Test match for us; not bigger than a World Cup or a British & Irish Lions series match, but it was huge for us internally.

“If you take the perspective of the SA ‘A’ match against the Lions and then three Test matches against them and then two really tough Tests against Argentina, it was six Test matches in a row and at the end of it I can just say well done to the guys.

“The players deserve all the credit; it’s them sacrificing themselves for their country and their team; I’m massively privileged to work with people like that.”