Nick David hat-trick helps Harlequins bounce back in style
Rampant Harlequins returned to form in style by blowing away previously unbeaten Stormers 61-10 at the Twickenham Stoop to secure their place in the Champions Cup knockout stages with one group game remaining.
Stormers had won all their 10 competitive fixtures so far this season, two in this competition and eight in the United Rugby Championship, but left their first-choice team in Cape Town and paid the price with a desperately poor display.
Quins, with Marcus Smith and Tyrone Green pulling the strings, scored nine tries. Nick David touched down for three of them, with Jack Kenningham, Cadan Murley, Alex Dombrandt, Chandler Cunningham-South, Zach Carr and Jarrod Evans bagging the others. Smith converted eight.
Unconverted second-half tries from replacement Imad Khan and Dylan Maart were all Stormers could muster in response.
Early pressure from Harlequins was rewarded with a try from man of the match Kenningham, who completed a flowing move involving Guido Petti and David.
Stormers then suffered two further setbacks in quick succession. First their skipper Damian Willemse had to leave the field for an HIA, before a chip ahead from Smith fell kindly for Quins and Luke Northmore was able to send Murley flying over.
The disjointed and lethargic South African side conceded a third try in only 15 minutes when Dombrandt powered onto a well-timed pass from Jack Walker before running 25 metres to score.
Willemse was able to return but it made no difference as Quins picked up their bonus-point try. A clearance kick from scrum-half Dewaldt Duvenage was charged down by Kenningham, with Cunningham-South on hand to pick up the pieces.
The fifth try soon arrived and it was the best of the afternoon with Murley and Tyrone Green combining beautifully to create a run-in for David.
It took Stormers 35 minutes to gain an entry into the opposition 22 but they were unable to capitalise and went in at the interval trailing 33-0.
The visitors seemed content just to frustrated Quins in the opening exchanges of the second half but, after 51 minutes, the hosts scored again when Cunningham-South and Dombrandt both made bursts to provide David with his second.
Stormers then changed five personnel but it made no difference as an alert David pounced on a loose ball to run 45 metres for his hat-trick.
It was now Quins’ turn to make wholesale changes and one of their introductions, Carr, immediately galloped away for try number eight.
A try from Khan put Stormers on the scoreboard after 65 minutes and Maart added a further consolation seven minutes later, but Quins had the final say with a last-minute try from Evans.
it was a much better competition before the SA teams joined..
You guys were quick to employ over 500 South Africans to play for NH clubs to make your rugby a better product and worth selling to advertisers & broadcasters but now whine when we are included in the competition? By the way, all the NH clubs voted unanimously to us joining and no, it was not a better competition, in fact all your competitions sucked before SA Rugby moved North.
Wasn’t even competitive as a game .. they were very poor.
Neither were Leinster B 2-3 years ago down south. Now they are.
The Stormers not even sending their first team with absolutely no excuse. The SA teams have really nothing to care about the Champions Cup and should be declared unfit for the competition as they are wasting the time of the strong teams that care about the CC.
English and French teams send B teams to away matches and they only have to cross the English Channel. Did you see the team Harlequins sent to Dublin. Did you see the team LaRochelle sent to Stormers?
Can I offer you a tissue?
Completely disagree. Some URC Teams (the SA ones) are discriminated against by having to play the QF and SF away even if they qualify in their Pools with enough points that would give them home matches if they were European teams.
Therefore there is no professional reason to send anything but a development team to Harlequins and focus on the last 16 home match being achieved versus Leicester at home. Every other professional team would make the same calculation in their place.
As for the likes of Dallaglio criticizing SA teams (he is doing so as I watch Saracens v Toulouse) the great Heineken Cup was dismantled to give English and French teams easy Pools so they could qualify while sending weak teams to certain matches.