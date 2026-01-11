Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
10 - 45
FT
20 - 15
FT
22 - 7
FT
18 - 13
FT
24 - 23
FT
46 - 22
FT
24 - 26
FT
45 - 36
FT
63 - 10
FT
35 - 12
FT
LIVE
53'
LIVE
55'
LIVE
55'
HSBC SVNS 3 2026
Dubai
Today
09:15
Today
09:15
Today
11:30
Today
11:30
Today
11:30
Today
14:00
Today
14:00
Today
14:00
Today
14:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
09:15
Tomorrow
09:15
Tomorrow
11:30
Tomorrow
11:30
Investec Champions Cup

Nick David hat-trick helps Harlequins bounce back in style

By PA
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Nick David of Harlequins runs in his hat-rick try during the Investec Champions Cup match between Harlequins and DHL Stormers at Twickenham Stoop on January 11, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Rampant Harlequins returned to form in style by blowing away previously unbeaten Stormers 61-10 at the Twickenham Stoop to secure their place in the Champions Cup knockout stages with one group game remaining.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stormers had won all their 10 competitive fixtures so far this season, two in this competition and eight in the United Rugby Championship, but left their first-choice team in Cape Town and paid the price with a desperately poor display.

Quins, with Marcus Smith and Tyrone Green pulling the strings, scored nine tries. Nick David touched down for three of them, with Jack Kenningham, Cadan Murley, Alex Dombrandt, Chandler Cunningham-South, Zach Carr and Jarrod Evans bagging the others. Smith converted eight.

VIDEO

Unconverted second-half tries from replacement Imad Khan and Dylan Maart were all Stormers could muster in response.

Early pressure from Harlequins was rewarded with a try from man of the match Kenningham, who completed a flowing move involving Guido Petti and David.

Stormers then suffered two further setbacks in quick succession. First their skipper Damian Willemse had to leave the field for an HIA, before a chip ahead from Smith fell kindly for Quins and Luke Northmore was able to send Murley flying over.

The disjointed and lethargic South African side conceded a third try in only 15 minutes when Dombrandt powered onto a well-timed pass from Jack Walker before running 25 metres to score.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willemse was able to return but it made no difference as Quins picked up their bonus-point try. A clearance kick from scrum-half Dewaldt Duvenage was charged down by Kenningham, with Cunningham-South on hand to pick up the pieces.

The fifth try soon arrived and it was the best of the afternoon with Murley and Tyrone Green combining beautifully to create a run-in for David.

It took Stormers 35 minutes to gain an entry into the opposition 22 but they were unable to capitalise and went in at the interval trailing 33-0.

Match Summary

0
Penalty Goals
0
9
Tries
2
8
Conversions
0
0
Drop Goals
0
105
Carries
138
18
Line Breaks
6
12
Turnovers Lost
18
11
Turnovers Won
4

The visitors seemed content just to frustrated Quins in the opening exchanges of the second half but, after 51 minutes, the hosts scored again when Cunningham-South and Dombrandt both made bursts to provide David with his second.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stormers then changed five personnel but it made no difference as an alert David pounced on a loose ball to run 45 metres for his hat-trick.

It was now Quins’ turn to make wholesale changes and one of their introductions, Carr, immediately galloped away for try number eight.

A try from Khan put Stormers on the scoreboard after 65 minutes and Maart added a further consolation seven minutes later, but Quins had the final say with a last-minute try from Evans.

Related

Jack Kenningham achieves career first in big win over Stormers

The openside was awarded the Player of the Match medal for his outstanding display in Harlequins' 61-10 win at home to the Stormers on Sunday.

Read Now

RugbyPass App Download

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!


Whether you’re looking for somewhere to track upcoming fixtures, a place to watch live rugby or an app that shows you all of the latest news and analysis, the RugbyPass rugby app is perfect.

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

29
2

URC lining up non-English club to replace axed Welsh region

2
3

What Robertson exit tells us about where NZ rugby is at - Andy Goode

30
4

Former All Blacks captain says team were in 'disarray', needed change

11
5

Ex-All Blacks weigh in on New Zealand Rugby's big Jamie Joseph question

2
6

Are Jamie Joseph's All Blacks credentials truly up to scratch?

28
7

Springboks fans are saying the same thing after Scott Robertson exit

55
8

David Kirk speaks out on Ardie Savea rumours after Robertson's exit

48

Comments

20 Comments
u
unknown 5 days ago

it was a much better competition before the SA teams joined..

W
Wayneo 5 days ago

You guys were quick to employ over 500 South Africans to play for NH clubs to make your rugby a better product and worth selling to advertisers & broadcasters but now whine when we are included in the competition? By the way, all the NH clubs voted unanimously to us joining and no, it was not a better competition, in fact all your competitions sucked before SA Rugby moved North.

u
unknown 5 days ago

Wasn’t even competitive as a game .. they were very poor.

E
Eric Elwood 3 days ago

Neither were Leinster B 2-3 years ago down south. Now they are.

J
JPM 5 days ago

The Stormers not even sending their first team with absolutely no excuse. The SA teams have really nothing to care about the Champions Cup and should be declared unfit for the competition as they are wasting the time of the strong teams that care about the CC.

E
Eric Elwood 5 days ago

English and French teams send B teams to away matches and they only have to cross the English Channel. Did you see the team Harlequins sent to Dublin. Did you see the team LaRochelle sent to Stormers?

W
Wayneo 5 days ago

Can I offer you a tissue?

E
Eric Elwood 5 days ago

Completely disagree. Some URC Teams (the SA ones) are discriminated against by having to play the QF and SF away even if they qualify in their Pools with enough points that would give them home matches if they were European teams.


Therefore there is no professional reason to send anything but a development team to Harlequins and focus on the last 16 home match being achieved versus Leicester at home. Every other professional team would make the same calculation in their place.


As for the likes of Dallaglio criticizing SA teams (he is doing so as I watch Saracens v Toulouse) the great Heineken Cup was dismantled to give English and French teams easy Pools so they could qualify while sending weak teams to certain matches.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Pedro Rubiolo: 'I know this club is going to win some trophies.'

The powerful Argentine second-row is pulling up trees with the Bristol Bears and he is hoping to propel them to silverware

1
LONG READ

Byrne at 10? Stockdale at 15? How Ireland's backline might look for Six Nations opener

Former Ireland wing Andrew Trimble assesses the big calls Andy Farrell has to make at 10, 12 and 15 against France.

3
LONG READ

Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

After 'Razor's stunning departure, should New Zealand Rugby bring Tony Brown home or hire their first foreign All Blacks coach?

481

Comments on RugbyPass

P
PMcD 7 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I really struggled to understand why Leicester wasn’t retained at centre (opposite Lawrence) and why Love wasn’t given the wing slot vs ENG (given their gameplan and tactics).

That for me highlighted some of the muddled thinking beneath the surface with Razor.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 13 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think Owen Farrell is going to be a phenomenal coach one day.

Some would already argue he was the ENG attack coach during RWC 2023. I think he and Lawes kept Borthwick in a job with the rescue job they did during that tournament.



...

480 Go to comments
N
NB 15 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

👍yep

480 Go to comments
N
NB 16 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Me too that is the obv conclusion P.

480 Go to comments
N
NB 17 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

He does have a preexisting relationship with JJ if he gets appointed and cannot draw TB back to NZ!

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 17 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

We also saw lots of long range drop goal attempts after the under the post dead ball restarts came in but even they have stopped and teams are preferring to run back possession.

480 Go to comments
N
NB 18 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

We made an offer for him at Racing and he said he was going to come to Paris. Then Quins persuaded him not to - maybe another environment would have benefited his further progress!

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 19 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

You rarely see a drop goal in the Premiership Toko - probably 5 or 6 in a season and a few attempts during the playoffs but they certainly come into the equation with ENG.

Scoreboard momentum has been the key comment.



...

480 Go to comments
S
SC 22 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

No. As Performance Coach that is EXACTLY his job.

Mealamu is a yes man for the NZRPA.



...

29 Go to comments
S
SC 22 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

Why was Wayne Smith not on the Year End Performance Review despite his position as Performance Coach.

Answer: Kirk knew directly or indirectly that Smith did NOT support firing Razor so he did not appoint him to the 3 man review panel.



...

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 24 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think Hansen is the one coach that can’t stay - it’s where the worst performance was seen during Razor’s tenure.

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 25 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I’d ask it a different way, who is assumed to have the most test experience between Joe Schmidt, John Mitchell & Jamie Joseph?

Add in Cheika to that list and with a short term turnaround on your hands, JJ is potentially the least experienced candidate they would probably consider.



...

480 Go to comments
S
SC 26 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

Lucky win? The All Blacks led the entire match.

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 27 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Not as Head Coach Ots but I have a feeling the overall coaching ticket will have greater diversity going forward (which was Nick’s article a couple of weeks ago).

I think they have realised SR is lagging behind some of the other leagues and how rugby is changing in Top 14, premiership, Investec etc.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 29 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Let’s see JW - I very much doubt Kirk would have made those comments if he’s expecting an all NZ coaching ticket.

He would have said it for a reason, those words were very deliberate and for a purpose.



...

480 Go to comments
N
Nickers 30 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

“also acknowledging they were still finding their feet two years into the job.” - This was the exact problem.

International rugby, especially as the head coach of the All Blacks, is no place for learning on the job. When you still haven’t found your feet half way through your contract, and arguably gone backwards (certainly the attack) then how can there be any confidence that he will finally “find his feet” or the team will improve.



...

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 30 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think the mistake was his coaching team lacked experience.

They let go Fosters entire coaching team in the way they did the Razor appointment and they lost too much rugby IQ & International rugby EQ in the way they did this.



...

480 Go to comments
D
DSOL1984 31 minutes ago
Pedro Rubiolo: 'I know this club is going to win some trophies.'

One of the best second rows i have seen played for Bristol for a very long time him and Joe batley are absolutely world class.

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 33 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

If there was a pre-agreement to appoint JJ, I think they would have done the deal with the Highlanders and announced him at the same time.

To make the comments about a global net, I think they will have a wider process.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 35 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

The decision would have wider dimensions Ed.

The first part says do we believe Razor is making sufficient progress? Do the fans, players & Board believe they are going in the right direction to deliver success (they would have net promoter scores for the fans). Those answers would have said NO.



...

480 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT