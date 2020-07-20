11:57pm, 20 July 2020

Wallabies World Cup halfback Nic White says he has no expectation but will happily play Super Rugby AU if given the chance after returning to Brumbies training this week with a goal of retaining his Test spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following more than five years away playing in France and the UK, White said he felt at home after arriving back in Canberra, where he played 67 games from his Super Rugby debut in 2011.

If not for the season delay caused by COVID-19 pandemic, the 30-year-old would have arrived back after the Brumbies 2020 campaign ended, not expecting to turn out for them till 2021.

But he’s now a chance to suit up this year for the Brumbies, who are unbeaten and already have Joe Powell, Ryan Lonergan and Issak Fines in the selection mix at No.9.

“Super Rugby would have been finished by the time I got back so there’s no expectation from my end to come in and play,” White said on Tuesday.

“If there’s the opportunity to do that in the back end I’d love to but for now I’m just happy to be able to run around with the boys.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ll be training … but at the same time, they’ve got a full squad and I understand that’ll be quite hard on some guys.”

White has been in two weeks quarantine with a toddler and second son, Sonny, whose birth delayed their departure from the UK.

He said during lockdown in England he’d still been able to train for an hour a day and didn’t feel too much off the pace.

“I’m certainly plenty running fit; the gym’s going to hurt maybe for a week or two but I feel pretty fit,” White said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Maybe the contact might take a little while but I feel like I’m not far off in that regard.

“I’ll ease back in and just listen to the body and I’d like to think I’m a little bit older and mature and look after myself.”

White has been in regular contact with new Wallabies coach Dave Rennie, with his Exeter team playing twice against Glasgow, where Rennie coached this year before leaving for Australia.

“I’ve had a few conversations and was able to meet with him when we played Glasgow and I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to be a part of that and be coached by Dave and the team he’s put together so exciting times ahead.”