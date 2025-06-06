Moana Pasifika announce departures of a dozen international players
Moana Pasifika have revealed the extent of the roster turnover they’ll be working with ahead of the 2026 season, with 15 players confirmed to be leaving the club.
All but three of those players have international experience, and six have been with Moana Pasifika since the club’s entry into Super Rugby Pacific in 2022: the Inisi brothers, Lotu and Fine, Danny Toala, Michael Curry, Neria Fomai, and Alamanda Motuga.
Also listed as a departee is young game-breaker Kyren Taumoefolau, who is reportedly Chiefs-bound to replace Shaun Stevenson. The young speedster is the only player named who started more than eight games for the club in 2025. The Tonga-capped, All Blacks hopeful scored nine tries in the process.
The good news is the bulk of the team’s starting XV and rising stars will remain in Albany for at least another season, with captain Ardie Savea of course locked in with the club until 2027 – although the All Black does have the option of a sabbatical in 2026.
Full list of Moana Pasifika departures
Sione Havili Talitui
Danny Toala
Lotu Inisi
Fine Inisi
Michael Curry
Alamanda Motuga
Neria Fomai
Pepesana Patafilo
Kyren Taumoefolau
Sama Malolo
Aisea Halo
Tomasi Maka
Irie Papuni
Pone Fa’amausili
Connor Seve
Head coach Fa’alogo Tana Umaga now has some work to do to rebuild his roster, but recent comments from the All Blacks icon indicate that process may generate some headlines.
The coach revealed on SportNation‘s Beaver and Guy that “there’s a lot of interest” from players across the rugby world in coming in to represent their respective cultures and heritage, with Moana Pasifika a team founded on uniting the Pacific Islands.
He added a caveat: “But we’re still a small team, so I don’t know if we can afford them all!”
Speculation is sure to grow, with the sheer number of rugby stars hailing from the Pacific and making their living across Europe, Japan and Australasia.
Ah really? I read that technically Ardie is on loan from the Hurricanes (otherwise NZR would have broken selection policy), so I expected he would return their in 2027. I guess it wouldn’t be unwanted if Moana wanted to get one more year out of him, and if Kobe don’t reach the finals he could still be around the Moana team for a good couple of months next year. It would be really good for Moana to find someone like for like to replace him with in 2026, like Theo McFarland or Ben Tameifuna, it’s pretty late in the season for these guys not to have their new club ready by Sept (when the NH season starts), so lets hope they’re just waiting for their current club to finish before announcing, and are actually in demand players.
Moana have a player trade with Kobe for a Japanese hooker? Have to think they are the look the more likely SR team to have a chance of snagging Frizell and Mo’unga in 2027 too if those guys want to compete at the RWC.