Moana Pasifika announce departures of a dozen international players

Moana Pasifika have revealed the extent of the roster turnover they’ll be working with ahead of the 2026 season, with 15 players confirmed to be leaving the club.

All but three of those players have international experience, and six have been with Moana Pasifika since the club’s entry into Super Rugby Pacific in 2022: the Inisi brothers, Lotu and Fine, Danny Toala, Michael Curry, Neria Fomai, and Alamanda Motuga.

Also listed as a departee is young game-breaker Kyren Taumoefolau, who is reportedly Chiefs-bound to replace Shaun Stevenson. The young speedster is the only player named who started more than eight games for the club in 2025. The Tonga-capped, All Blacks hopeful scored nine tries in the process.

The good news is the bulk of the team’s starting XV and rising stars will remain in Albany for at least another season, with captain Ardie Savea of course locked in with the club until 2027 – although the All Black does have the option of a sabbatical in 2026.

Full list of Moana Pasifika departures

Sione Havili Talitui

Danny Toala

Lotu Inisi

Fine Inisi

Michael Curry

Alamanda Motuga

Neria Fomai

Pepesana Patafilo

Kyren Taumoefolau

Sama Malolo

Aisea Halo

Tomasi Maka

Irie Papuni

Pone Fa’amausili

Connor Seve

Head coach Fa’alogo Tana Umaga now has some work to do to rebuild his roster, but recent comments from the All Blacks icon indicate that process may generate some headlines.

The coach revealed on SportNation‘s Beaver and Guy that “there’s a lot of interest” from players across the rugby world in coming in to represent their respective cultures and heritage, with Moana Pasifika a team founded on uniting the Pacific Islands.

He added a caveat: “But we’re still a small team, so I don’t know if we can afford them all!”

Speculation is sure to grow, with the sheer number of rugby stars hailing from the Pacific and making their living across Europe, Japan and Australasia.

