Huge signing pays off as Leinster recruit lands top URC award

Leinster and South Africa lock RG Snyman has been named the United Rugby Championship players’ player of the season.

The double World Cup winner made the move to Dublin from rivals Munster over the summer and has gone on to feature heavily for the province in both the URC and the Investec Champions Cup.

The lock has been described as “a threat all over the park,” by a fellow player after scooping the award, who is “strong in the set-piece and has a unique skillset which makes him very tough to play against.”

While individual accolades are a reflection of the season Leinster have had, where they topped the URC standings, they will be gunning for the title. Reigning champions Glasgow Warriors stand in their way of making a first URC final.

Elsewhere, after guiding Zebre to five wins and a draw this season, Massimo Brunello has been named the coach of the season.

CEO of BKT Europe Lucia Salmaso said: “Massimo has done a wonderful job this season with Zebre Parma, guiding them to some famous wins against tough opposition.

“He has demonstrated excellent leadership in his first season at the helm, creating history with Zebre’s first away win in four years. In creating a custom ring for him as the BKT Coach of the Season, we want this achievement to live long in the memory.

“Congratulations to Massimo on his fantastic work this season, and we wish him all the best in the future.”

Full list of URC Awards Winners 2024-25

Gilbert Golden Boot: Ioan Lloyd (Scarlets)

OFX Top Try Scorer: Harri Millard (Cardiff Rugby)

Tackle Machine: Ruben van Heerden (DHL Stormers)

Ironman: Cam Winnett (Cardiff Rugby)

Playmaker: Tom Farrell (Munster Rugby)

Elite XV: Jamie Osborne (Leinster Rugby), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby), Tom Farrell (Munster Rugby), Andre Esterhuizen (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Blair Murray (Scarlets), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers), Craig Casey (Munster Rugby), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Vodacom Bulls), Marnus van der Merwe (Scarlets), Wilco Louw (Vodacom Bulls), RG Snyman (Leinster Rugby), Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby), Jac Morgan (Ospreys), Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors), Cameron Hanekom (Vodacom Bulls)

Next-Gen Player of the Season: Cameron Hanekom (Vodacom Bulls)

Innovation Award: Hollywoodbets Sharks

Try of the Season Powered by URC.tv: Deon Fourie (DHL Stormers)

South African Vodacom URC Player of the Season: Sacha Feinburg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers)

BKT Coach of the Season: Massimo Brunello (Zebre Parma)

Players’ Player of the Season: RG Snyman (Leinster Rugby)