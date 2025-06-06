Northern Edition
Super Rugby Pacific

30 on the trot: Reds the latest victims of Crusaders' playoff fortress

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - JUNE 06: Sevu Reece of the Crusaders celebrates after Tamaiti Williams of the Crusaders scored a try during the Super Rugby Pacific Qualifying Final match between Crusaders and Qld Reds at Apollo Projects Stadium, on June 06, 2025, in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

The colossal Crusaders have enhanced one of world sport’s most remarkable records to ruthlessly end the Queensland Reds’ Super Rugby Pacific season.

Surpassing tennis’s 30-love scoreline, the Crusaders improved their perfect record in home finals to 30-0 with a 32-12 victory over the Reds at their Christchurch fortress on Friday night.

Needing to become the first Australian side in three decades to win a play-off match in New Zealand to make the semi-finals, the writing was on the wall for the Reds well before they kicked off at Apollo Projects Stadium.

Adding to the odds stacked against Les Kiss’s side, the Reds had lost 13 of their previous 14 games against the 12-time Super Rugby kings, while the Crusaders were also riding a 16-match winning streak in finals stretching back to 2016.

Queensland had at least been the only Australian team in 21 trips across the Tasman to upset the Crusaders.

But the Reds’ class of 2025 proved their own worst enemies, conceding the first five penalties of the match on Friday night.

The Crusaders, typically, made the ill-disciplined visitors pay with the only two tries of the first half – to injured prop Tamaiti Williams before he hobbled off, and his All Blacks captain Scott Barrett – to take a 12-0 lead into the break.

The deficit could have been greater if former Reds and Wallabies playmaker James O’Connor hadn’t blundered with an errant kick for touch as the Crusaders threatened to post a third try in the shadows of halftime.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt may have taken note, but O’Connor’s unforced error mattered little to the Crusaders, who resisted an early second-half challenge to put the Reds to the sword.

If the Crusaders’ third try, to livewire halfback Noah Hotham in the 55th minute, didn’t all but end the contest, a penalty goal to Rivez Reihana most certainly put the Reds out of reach, trailing 27-0 and running out of time.

The Reds’ exit from the finals leaves the ACT Brumbies as Australia’s last team standing.

After finishing third in the minor premiership, the Brumbies host the fourth-placed Brumbies in the third and last quarter-finals on Saturday night.

Crusaders vs Reds: Havili sends timely reminder, Christchurch curse continues

Damp conditions greeted the Crusaders and Reds as the Super Rugby Pacific qualifying finals kicked off in Christchurch.

G
GP 5 days ago

I was there and a freezing night here in CHCH. So pleased for the Crusaders. Noah Hotham bounced back to his 2024 best. That try was genius. Rivez Reihana is a weapon at 10. A great footballer, who is showing just such calm in what he does. David Havili and Braydon Ennor are class players and people, great combo. Codie Taylor, Scott Barrett, George Bell and Bower and the rest of the pack , so good. You set up the platform.

Y
YeowNotEven 4 days ago

Crusaders are right at home in play off rugby. Blues look dangerous though!

The breakdown battle will be warfare next week.

M
MM 5 days ago

Yes we know you were there GP. You always are. Tell us something different about your precious Crusaders for a change….

