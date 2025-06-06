Northern Edition
Super Rugby Pacific

Crusaders vs Reds: Havili sends timely reminder, Christchurch curse continues

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - JUNE 06: Noah Hotham of the Crusaders celebrates his try during the Super Rugby Pacific Qualifying Final match between Crusaders and Qld Reds at Apollo Projects Stadium, on June 06, 2025, in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

Damp conditions greeted the Crusaders and Reds as the Super Rugby Pacific qualifying finals kicked off in Christchurch.

The Reds were competitive in many aspects of the game, but it was the Crusaders who executed when making breaks and therefore scored points. The visitors didn’t get on the board until the 69th minute, and by then, the game was lost.

The Crusaders are the first team to secure their place in the 2025 semi-finals, with a 32-12 win ending the Reds’ season.

Here are some takeaways from the contest.

David Havili sends timely reminder

This contest was a grind, with both teams struggling to make meaningful progress outside of the kick battle. Crusaders captain David Havili wasn’t going to subscribe to that game plan, though.

After spilling the ball cold in the opening minutes as he anticipated a big hit from Filipo Daugunu, the All Black responded with class.

The first highlight of the game came when the 30-year-old bumped off one defender and then dismissed Tom Lynagh with a firm fend-off and found Will Jordan, who kicked it out on the full after running it past halfway.

Havili’s next big play was a kick that rolled over the touchline just a metre shy of the Reds’ line. It was from that lineout that Scott Barrett was able to dislodge the ball and score.

The 30-cap All Black had kicked for over 160 metres at halftime, to go with his handful of tackles and impressively effective breakdown work against bodies much bigger than his.

It’s been a season with no shortage of standout midfielders, and those vying for All Blacks selection are coming for David Havili’s place in the team.

Quin Tupaea, Timoci Tavatavanawai, AJ Lam and when healthy, Riley Higgins have all made their case for higher honours.

Havili can be seen as having the inside running because of his experience, leadership and game-management nous. And with the captain stepping up as the knockout stages commence, there are plenty of reasons to back him in Scott Robertson’s squad.

Anton Lienert-Brown’s injury may open one door, but All Blacks fans may want to keep their hopes of seeing new blood in black in check.

Attack

159
Passes
117
117
Ball Carries
107
224m
Post Contact Metres
222m
3
Line Breaks
2

Newell dominates

Fletcher Newell had a superb day at the office on Friday night, winning scrum penalties at will at Sef Fa’agase’s expense.

The All Blacks’ tight head was in his happy place at scrum time, and that battle was where the Crusaders boasted the biggest advantage over the Reds.

This was not some run-of-the-mill, average pack that the Crusaders were overpowering, this was Super Rugby’s second-most efficient scrum on the season.

Tate McDermott had to rush to get the ball out of the scrum while Newell was on the park, and after he left, the Reds finally got some pay up front.

The prop also contributed some productive carries, powerful breakdown work and seven tackles without a miss. After Pasilio Tosi seemed to take Newell’s No. 18 jersey for the All Blacks last year, this kind of scrummaging performance can certainly help him regain favour at the international level.

Newell said after the match that Crusaders scrum coach Dan Perrin had laid down the challenge to his pack to step up after a relatively underwhelming season, given how much international talent the team has in the tight five.

Christchurch curse continues

There are only a handful of players on this Crusaders team who have ever lost a game in the Super Rugby playoffs.

It was the 24th of July, 2016, when the last Crusaders defeat occurred. Obviously, not making the playoffs last season is a bit of a shortcut in that otherwise unthinkable fact, but the point remains that this team, at this venue, at this time of year… It’s as daunting a prospect as any in rugby.

Were it not for some discipline wobbles and some Harry Wilson X-factor late in this contest, it could have easily been a 32-0 scoreline.

The damp conditions made it a classic Christchurch playoff game, with the Reds coughing up possession multiple times early, which destroyed their early attacking opportunities. The hosts also had their inaccuracies, but came away with points more often than not when entering the Reds’ 22.

Were it the Crusaders of old, they probably wouldn’t have conceded a driving maul try, even while down a man, and there remain fair questions over whether Rivez Reihana is ready to lead a team to a title at 10. But, on the whole, this matchup is certainly not the one you want in the playoffs.

In addition to Havili and Newell’s performances, Christian Lio-Willie put in another immensely impressive shift, and Noah Hotham looked lively around the ruck, scoring a blinder of a try after his No. 8’s offload.

Comments

14 Comments
J
JB 5 days ago

Reihana has contributed more this season than BB by a wide margin. He is starting to look pretty good and hopefully he continues to progress.

J
JW 5 days ago

Like a modern day Merthens. Somewhere in between him and Carter.

G
GP 5 days ago

I think Rivez Reihana is playing great. Take his form on face value. To say “doubts remain” when he has clearly stepped up since coming on in Dunedin is not justified. Ethan Blackadder and David Havili , much maligned by the Crusaders dislikers, showed why they will be All Blacks again.Both were leaders in there respective efforts.

J
JW 5 days ago

By continuing to show the same failings and make the same mistakes they have all the years theyve been selected for?


Probably right GP! Probably right..

S
SC 5 days ago

If only Blackadder was not injury prone.

S
SC 5 days ago

Havili will not be selected for the All Blacks but he remains an outstanding Super Rugby player and captain and has had a very good 2025 season.


However in terms of All Black 12s, Jordie Barrett has one spot locked and Quinn Tupaea, AJ Lam , and Timoci Tavatavanawai have also had great seasons and are entering their prime while Havili and ALB are on the wrong side of 30 for 2027 RWC.

J
JB 5 days ago

If BB had played that game they would call it a masterclass……

G
GP 5 days ago

I was at this game, freezing, but the Crusaders did it against a tough Reds team who we lost to last year. Noah Hotham really went back to his latter 2024 form. That try was brilliance. Rivez Reihana at 10 is so good . Kicking , running etc, class. Will Jordan , welcome back. Braydon Ennor andDavid Havili are class. Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett and the rest of the pack true roll your sleeves up and get the job done in the best of the red and black tradition.

M
MM 5 days ago

So now you want to bore us senseless twice? Are you that worried no-one read your tripe on the other article about the game??

C
Cantab 5 days ago

Perceptive article. Crusaders in finals mode looked formidable. Their front 5 were dominant and won scrum penalties at will. On a dry night score would have blown out to 50+ margin. Blackadder yellow card saw the Reds able to stop the bleeding somewhat and get on the board.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
BA 20 minutes ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

If u play Ardie at 7 and Wallace at 8 then whoever plays 6 has to be a ruck hitting tackling machine because u don’t want either of those 2 getting to caught up in rucks both sides of the ball and ending up on ground it’s not why u select them…who is that dude? Is it Finau or Parker? or is it a Jacobsen who does that but then he plays 7, a fit Blackadder can do that at 6 but he just doesn’t stay on the paddock …I reckon give Finau a go he never looks out of place in the international stuff he has played and Wallace got to maybe make few more tackles hit few more rucks than he does at Chiefs I want Ardie up on his scanning looking for turnovers and or getting ball in his hands creating carrying causing chaos Chur!!! bench Loosie I would go Lakai consistent all round skills goes well grafting got that X in his attack

6 Go to comments
B
BA 36 minutes ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

We beat the French lineout LY with those 2 locks and 3 small loose forwards the lineout stats were about even against Boks we might have even had the upper hand better % more steals bigger area of concern is the other set piece restarts we need to improve at that and the other is what Razor be harping on about icing the opportunities they have been creating more linebreaks against all their opposition

6 Go to comments
B
BA 49 minutes ago
Selection shock: Gordon fancied for Wallabies captaincy

Gordon start Tate off bench ( early at 50 minute mark) always seems on paper a nice balance …Lonergan nice player with some great kick organizing skills solid pass but does seem to struggle with physical stuff sometimes and Lions going to be physical ahe got a chance this WE make me eat my words change Joe & co minds from LY

3 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 50 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Cheers Nick, I do try

158 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 51 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Haha, ahh, oops I went straight into my rant a bit hastily. You get my drift though, we can have both, which is great!

158 Go to comments
B
BA 55 minutes ago
Selection shock: Gordon fancied for Wallabies captaincy

If report is true to me would indicate that somebody else is leading the pack for 8 jersey …Bobby V ? And then U can play any of the tall athletic physical 6s u got? Hooper Uru ..or somebody else at gets 8 like Gleeson or bolter like Tualima who gets another chance this WE and been so good lately either way this uncertainty with makeup of a Wallabies 23 with all possibles def having upsides makes it really exciting to see who it’s going to be

3 Go to comments
D
DC 57 minutes ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

That was what I was trying to say: there have to be some bigger bodies and if both locks and loose forwards are short, there will be problems at lineout

6 Go to comments
D
DC 58 minutes ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

Fair enough, but the next World Cup won’t be in NZ.

6 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Where do you see him improving? He hasn’t done what you think he will for the 5 years he was the 10. I’m liking the youngsters coming thru at the moment.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I find it a bit unusual that the ABs control Jordie game time tho… No doubt thats in Reiko contract too.

281 Go to comments
A
Ace 1 hour ago
Wallabies star tips ‘freak of nature’ Taniela Tupou to fire against Lions

Chilling: very disturbing or frightening


Yeah, right.

1 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I feel he knew the eligibility rules Nick. Perhaps Razor convinced him he could change NZR.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

BB did alright JD. Player of year in 16 & 17. Was doing well again in 18 too until moved to 15 v Arg in Arg. Cruden is still one of my favourite players but I feel his early Cancer illness made him more conscious about his life outside rugby and he moved on to provide.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

I’m confident Holland will come in to the side this year. Bigger body.

Also you should think about France and SA beating NZ lately as 8 of the last 10 matches v SA have been outside MZ and the 3 losses in a Row v France were also all in France. MZ beat France 10 games prior to that.

6 Go to comments
P
PM 1 hour ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Great article and very accurate. Johan has changed just about every single thing at Bath and they are a much better team as a result, with about half the squad still being the ones he inherited and turned them into much better players. He’s been brilliant and the fans are 100% behind him this time, which makes a massive difference.

3 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Would agree in principle but impossible to compare Fourie with players like Divan Serfontein and Doc Craven playing in completely different circumstances and under different laws.

3 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

The AB locks (say Scott Barrett and Tupou Vaa’i) are under 2 metres. The loose forwards proposed are all under or just slightly over 1.9 metres. Look at the height of the locks and loose forwards for the Boks and the French - who consistently beat the ABs after Kaino, Read, McCaw retired. Who is going to compete for lineout ball? Unless that does not matter anymore. Kaino was 1.96m, Read was 1.93m, both could win the ball for lineouts. Whitelock and Retalick were 2.02 and 2.04 m. No problems during that era with lineout ball - either retention or competing for. Who is going to do that if both the locks and the loose forwards are short?

6 Go to comments
A
Ace 2 hours ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Fourie du Preez is the finest scrumhalf ever to don a Springbok jersey.

3 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
Blues should feast on the Crusaders with Beauden Barrett's cool head

Well he is it’s why he has been there for ages selected by multiple different coaches 13s who tackle everything chase kicks secure ruck ball slow ruck extra forward who is fast enough to D up anyone in a back line and fit enough to do it for 80  Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone

19 Go to comments
J
JD 3 hours ago
New Bath signing Henry Arundell set to revive England career

I didn’t say they were. Media and outlets seem to think it does though, as do a lot of fans elsewhere. Hell, Planet Rugby did a full article on the back 3 for the tour including Arundell.


This is the only time Steve can get a look at Arundell in an informal way given this squad is currently all mix and match, with a lot of players still to come in. He won’t tour, and will do a full pre season with Bath.


Right move from Steve - also helps Arundell’s confidence too as he has struggled with that in France. There are better options to tour I agree, but this isn’t the touring squad.

5 Go to comments
