Crusaders vs Reds: Havili sends timely reminder, Christchurch curse continues

Damp conditions greeted the Crusaders and Reds as the Super Rugby Pacific qualifying finals kicked off in Christchurch.

The Reds were competitive in many aspects of the game, but it was the Crusaders who executed when making breaks and therefore scored points. The visitors didn’t get on the board until the 69th minute, and by then, the game was lost.

The Crusaders are the first team to secure their place in the 2025 semi-finals, with a 32-12 win ending the Reds’ season.

Here are some takeaways from the contest.

David Havili sends timely reminder

This contest was a grind, with both teams struggling to make meaningful progress outside of the kick battle. Crusaders captain David Havili wasn’t going to subscribe to that game plan, though.

After spilling the ball cold in the opening minutes as he anticipated a big hit from Filipo Daugunu, the All Black responded with class.

The first highlight of the game came when the 30-year-old bumped off one defender and then dismissed Tom Lynagh with a firm fend-off and found Will Jordan, who kicked it out on the full after running it past halfway.

Havili’s next big play was a kick that rolled over the touchline just a metre shy of the Reds’ line. It was from that lineout that Scott Barrett was able to dislodge the ball and score.

The 30-cap All Black had kicked for over 160 metres at halftime, to go with his handful of tackles and impressively effective breakdown work against bodies much bigger than his.

It’s been a season with no shortage of standout midfielders, and those vying for All Blacks selection are coming for David Havili’s place in the team.

Quin Tupaea, Timoci Tavatavanawai, AJ Lam and when healthy, Riley Higgins have all made their case for higher honours.

Havili can be seen as having the inside running because of his experience, leadership and game-management nous. And with the captain stepping up as the knockout stages commence, there are plenty of reasons to back him in Scott Robertson’s squad.

Anton Lienert-Brown’s injury may open one door, but All Blacks fans may want to keep their hopes of seeing new blood in black in check.

Attack 159 Passes 117 117 Ball Carries 107 224m Post Contact Metres 222m 3 Line Breaks 2

Newell dominates

Fletcher Newell had a superb day at the office on Friday night, winning scrum penalties at will at Sef Fa’agase’s expense.

The All Blacks’ tight head was in his happy place at scrum time, and that battle was where the Crusaders boasted the biggest advantage over the Reds.

This was not some run-of-the-mill, average pack that the Crusaders were overpowering, this was Super Rugby’s second-most efficient scrum on the season.

Tate McDermott had to rush to get the ball out of the scrum while Newell was on the park, and after he left, the Reds finally got some pay up front.

The prop also contributed some productive carries, powerful breakdown work and seven tackles without a miss. After Pasilio Tosi seemed to take Newell’s No. 18 jersey for the All Blacks last year, this kind of scrummaging performance can certainly help him regain favour at the international level.

Newell said after the match that Crusaders scrum coach Dan Perrin had laid down the challenge to his pack to step up after a relatively underwhelming season, given how much international talent the team has in the tight five.

Christchurch curse continues

There are only a handful of players on this Crusaders team who have ever lost a game in the Super Rugby playoffs.

It was the 24th of July, 2016, when the last Crusaders defeat occurred. Obviously, not making the playoffs last season is a bit of a shortcut in that otherwise unthinkable fact, but the point remains that this team, at this venue, at this time of year… It’s as daunting a prospect as any in rugby.

Were it not for some discipline wobbles and some Harry Wilson X-factor late in this contest, it could have easily been a 32-0 scoreline.

The damp conditions made it a classic Christchurch playoff game, with the Reds coughing up possession multiple times early, which destroyed their early attacking opportunities. The hosts also had their inaccuracies, but came away with points more often than not when entering the Reds’ 22.

Were it the Crusaders of old, they probably wouldn’t have conceded a driving maul try, even while down a man, and there remain fair questions over whether Rivez Reihana is ready to lead a team to a title at 10. But, on the whole, this matchup is certainly not the one you want in the playoffs.

In addition to Havili and Newell’s performances, Christian Lio-Willie put in another immensely impressive shift, and Noah Hotham looked lively around the ruck, scoring a blinder of a try after his No. 8’s offload.