Tokyo statement lends credibility to rumoured Hurricanes signing

While the usual ties between Super Rugby and Japan Rugby League One are via Kiwi talent heading north, one of Japan’s brightest young talents may be on his way to return the favour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Dearns, a 202 cm, 122 kg Hawkes Bay product currently playing with Toshiba Brave Lupus in Tokyo and Eddie Jones’ Brave Blossoms, could suit up for the Hurricanes next season.

Last year, the Pacific Nations Cup standout told The Post he was interested in a season abroad, while maintaining his long-term commitment to Japan.

“I’d like to have a season overseas, so I can better my craft and better my skills, but at the moment I’m committed to Japan, and I’m enjoying playing for Japan,” he told the publication.

“[But] I’d love to come and have a crack at Super. Obviously, I grew up in New Zealand and watched a lot of Super Rugby growing up, and playing for a Super team would be awesome.

“I think it would be an awesome challenge for me as well, as much as going over to Europe and playing for a club over there.“

Fast forward to this Tuesday, and Toshiba Brave Lupus released a statement labelled as an “Overseas Challenge Notice”, in which Dearns and teammate Mamoru Harada were revealed to have been granted releases for the upcoming 2025/26 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The club’s GM, Masahiro Kauruta, indicated the players would be spending the season abroad, gaining experience before returning to Tokyo.

“As a team, we would like to support the two overseas challenges for the development of the Japanese national team and Japanese rugby in the future, and for the strengthening of the team. I’m looking forward to their levelling up and coming back.”

A quote from Dearns himself also featured in the release.

“I am grateful to the team that approved the overseas challenge. From the 2026-27 season, I will level up and come back so that I can help the Brave Lupus again.”

The Hurricanes would appear to be the natural landing spot for the 23-year-old son of former Silver Fern, Tanya Dearns, but whether Super Rugby is indeed his pending destination is still merely a subject of speculation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-time League One champion would add international quality to a youthful group of second-rowers in Wellington, which includes All Blacks XV players Caleb Delany and Isaia Walker-Leawere, along with a recent recruit from the Crusaders in Zach Gallagher.