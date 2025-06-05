Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
Tomorrow
02:05
Tomorrow
14:05
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
14:05
Super Rugby Pacific

Tokyo statement lends credibility to rumoured Hurricanes signing

TOKYO, JAPAN - JUNE 01: Jacob Pierce and Richie Mounga, Warner Dearns, Shannon Frizell, Rob Thompson and Michael Collins of Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo pose for photographs after winning the NTT Japan Rugby League One Play-Off final between Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo and Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo-Bay at National Stadium on June 01, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)

While the usual ties between Super Rugby and Japan Rugby League One are via Kiwi talent heading north, one of Japan’s brightest young talents may be on his way to return the favour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Dearns, a 202 cm, 122 kg Hawkes Bay product currently playing with Toshiba Brave Lupus in Tokyo and Eddie Jones’ Brave Blossoms, could suit up for the Hurricanes next season.

Last year, the Pacific Nations Cup standout told The Post he was interested in a season abroad, while maintaining his long-term commitment to Japan.

“I’d like to have a season overseas, so I can better my craft and better my skills, but at the moment I’m committed to Japan, and I’m enjoying playing for Japan,” he told the publication.

“[But] I’d love to come and have a crack at Super. Obviously, I grew up in New Zealand and watched a lot of Super Rugby growing up, and playing for a Super team would be awesome.

“I think it would be an awesome challenge for me as well, as much as going over to Europe and playing for a club over there.“

Related

Shannon Frizell postpones All Blacks homecoming

All Blacks flanker Shannon Frizell has signed on to chase a three-peat with Tokyo's Toshiba Brave Lupus in Japan Rugby League One.

Read Now

Fast forward to this Tuesday, and Toshiba Brave Lupus released a statement labelled as an “Overseas Challenge Notice”, in which Dearns and teammate Mamoru Harada were revealed to have been granted releases for the upcoming 2025/26 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The club’s GM, Masahiro Kauruta, indicated the players would be spending the season abroad, gaining experience before returning to Tokyo.

“As a team, we would like to support the two overseas challenges for the development of the Japanese national team and Japanese rugby in the future, and for the strengthening of the team. I’m looking forward to their levelling up and coming back.”

A quote from Dearns himself also featured in the release.

“I am grateful to the team that approved the overseas challenge. From the 2026-27 season, I will level up and come back so that I can help the Brave Lupus again.”

The Hurricanes would appear to be the natural landing spot for the 23-year-old son of former Silver Fern, Tanya Dearns, but whether Super Rugby is indeed his pending destination is still merely a subject of speculation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-time League One champion would add international quality to a youthful group of second-rowers in Wellington, which includes All Blacks XV players Caleb Delany and Isaia Walker-Leawere, along with a recent recruit from the Crusaders in Zach Gallagher.

Recommended

Why Michael Hooper turned down ‘fairytale ending’ against Lions

Wallabies depth chart: Ranking every player who could face the Lions

OPINION

Wallabies great tips upset ahead of pivotal Barrett and McKenzie clash

The family promise driving one-Test All Black toward a Samoa switch

INTERVIEW

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sale Sharks confirm coach exit after decade-long service

2

James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

3

Ex-Wales coach Forshaw set to join new-look coaching team in England

4

Second Leinster player agrees Gloucester switch

5

Son of World Cup winner one of 16 uncapped players in England squad

6

Red Bull's Newcastle deal imminent with Barrett providing inspiration

7

Finn Russell provides highly-anticipated update after concerning exit

8

Argentina confirm squad for historic British and Irish Lions clash

Comments

7 Comments
S
Super Sid 4 days ago

Dearns was a standout for Japan against the ABs on their EOTY last year.

He would be a fantastic fit for the Canes and they should look to secure his services asap.

J
JW 5 days ago

Dearns would be awesome in Super Rugby.


Would love for it to be at the Canes. If the Chiefs also have a form Lord next year, both them and the Canes could find more time to push their 6/locks, Ah Kuoi and Delany, out to 6 more often. Would be taking game time away from class 6s like Flanders and Shields, Iose but it would be an interest change imo.

J
Jmann 5 days ago

at 23 he should take a punt on staying and switching to his home country.

J
JD Kiwi 5 days ago

His mum is Tanya (nee Cox) the goal keeper paired with Wai Taumaunu for Pacific Island Church, Wellington and the Silver Ferns. The formidable Wall of Death defence.


No surprise that she's bred a big, tough rugby forward.

N
N 5 days ago

Cane will get that extra grunt that’s needed

J
JH 6 days ago

It would be good for the Canes to finally have a decent sized Lock over 2m

T
TokoRFC 6 days ago

This guy is quality and would fit right into the Canes attacking mindset.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

From 16-year-old analyst to the top of the Premiership, this is the unique, fascinating and powerful tale of Bath's meticulous supremo.

LONG READ

Dave Kilcoyne: ‘These days, you can’t really throw a punch because you’ll be caught on the drone footage!’

The retiring Munster legend reminisces about the good old days in what has been a hugely successful career

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Bath have made all the running but Leicester are not there to make up numbers.'

The neutral, looking at the form guide, would expect a comfortable Bath win but Leicester's grit and guile shouldn't be underestimated

Comments on RugbyPass

B
BA 9 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Go 6/2 have Skelton on bench with Uru and Tizzano start Hooper at 6 Bobby V at 8 Fraser 7 …Hooper covers 8 if Bobby V goes down

159 Go to comments
B
BA 26 minutes ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

If u play Ardie at 7 and Wallace at 8 then whoever plays 6 has to be a ruck hitting tackling machine because u don’t want either of those 2 getting to caught up in rucks both sides of the ball and ending up on ground it’s not why u select them…who is that dude? Is it Finau or Parker? or is it a Jacobsen who does that but then he plays 7, a fit Blackadder can do that at 6 but he just doesn’t stay on the paddock …I reckon give Finau a go he never looks out of place in the international stuff he has played and Wallace got to maybe make few more tackles hit few more rucks than he does at Chiefs I want Ardie up on his scanning looking for turnovers and or getting ball in his hands creating carrying causing chaos Chur!!! bench Loosie I would go Lakai consistent all round skills goes well grafting got that X in his attack

6 Go to comments
B
BA 41 minutes ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

We beat the French lineout LY with those 2 locks and 3 small loose forwards the lineout stats were about even against Boks we might have even had the upper hand better % more steals bigger area of concern is the other set piece restarts we need to improve at that and the other is what Razor be harping on about icing the opportunities they have been creating more linebreaks against all their opposition

6 Go to comments
B
BA 55 minutes ago
Selection shock: Gordon fancied for Wallabies captaincy

Gordon start Tate off bench ( early at 50 minute mark) always seems on paper a nice balance …Lonergan nice player with some great kick organizing skills solid pass but does seem to struggle with physical stuff sometimes and Lions going to be physical ahe got a chance this WE make me eat my words change Joe & co minds from LY

3 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 55 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Cheers Nick, I do try

159 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 56 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Haha, ahh, oops I went straight into my rant a bit hastily. You get my drift though, we can have both, which is great!

159 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Selection shock: Gordon fancied for Wallabies captaincy

If report is true to me would indicate that somebody else is leading the pack for 8 jersey …Bobby V ? And then U can play any of the tall athletic physical 6s u got? Hooper Uru ..or somebody else at gets 8 like Gleeson or bolter like Tualima who gets another chance this WE and been so good lately either way this uncertainty with makeup of a Wallabies 23 with all possibles def having upsides makes it really exciting to see who it’s going to be

3 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

That was what I was trying to say: there have to be some bigger bodies and if both locks and loose forwards are short, there will be problems at lineout

6 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

Fair enough, but the next World Cup won’t be in NZ.

6 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Where do you see him improving? He hasn’t done what you think he will for the 5 years he was the 10. I’m liking the youngsters coming thru at the moment.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I find it a bit unusual that the ABs control Jordie game time tho… No doubt thats in Reiko contract too.

281 Go to comments
A
Ace 1 hour ago
Wallabies star tips ‘freak of nature’ Taniela Tupou to fire against Lions

Chilling: very disturbing or frightening


Yeah, right.

1 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I feel he knew the eligibility rules Nick. Perhaps Razor convinced him he could change NZR.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

BB did alright JD. Player of year in 16 & 17. Was doing well again in 18 too until moved to 15 v Arg in Arg. Cruden is still one of my favourite players but I feel his early Cancer illness made him more conscious about his life outside rugby and he moved on to provide.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

I’m confident Holland will come in to the side this year. Bigger body.

Also you should think about France and SA beating NZ lately as 8 of the last 10 matches v SA have been outside MZ and the 3 losses in a Row v France were also all in France. MZ beat France 10 games prior to that.

6 Go to comments
P
PM 1 hour ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Great article and very accurate. Johan has changed just about every single thing at Bath and they are a much better team as a result, with about half the squad still being the ones he inherited and turned them into much better players. He’s been brilliant and the fans are 100% behind him this time, which makes a massive difference.

3 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Would agree in principle but impossible to compare Fourie with players like Divan Serfontein and Doc Craven playing in completely different circumstances and under different laws.

3 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

The AB locks (say Scott Barrett and Tupou Vaa’i) are under 2 metres. The loose forwards proposed are all under or just slightly over 1.9 metres. Look at the height of the locks and loose forwards for the Boks and the French - who consistently beat the ABs after Kaino, Read, McCaw retired. Who is going to compete for lineout ball? Unless that does not matter anymore. Kaino was 1.96m, Read was 1.93m, both could win the ball for lineouts. Whitelock and Retalick were 2.02 and 2.04 m. No problems during that era with lineout ball - either retention or competing for. Who is going to do that if both the locks and the loose forwards are short?

6 Go to comments
A
Ace 2 hours ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Fourie du Preez is the finest scrumhalf ever to don a Springbok jersey.

3 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
Blues should feast on the Crusaders with Beauden Barrett's cool head

Well he is it’s why he has been there for ages selected by multiple different coaches 13s who tackle everything chase kicks secure ruck ball slow ruck extra forward who is fast enough to D up anyone in a back line and fit enough to do it for 80  Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone

19 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Ex-Wales coach Forshaw set to join new-look coaching team in England Ex-Wales coach Forshaw set to join new-look coaching team in England
Search