Why Michael Hooper turned down ‘fairytale ending’ against Lions

Wallabies legend Michael Hooper won’t suit up for the AUNZ Invitational XV against the British & Irish Lions on July 12, turning down a “fairytale ending” in this historic fixture, which will be held at Adelaide Oval.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former All Blacks coach Ian Foster, who will work under Les Kiss as assistant of the AUNZ side, name-dropped Hooper earlier in March as a potential candidate for this team. This highly anticipated match loomed as a fitting farewell for an all-time great of Australian rugby.

Hooper came out of retirement to play for Foster’s Toyota Verblitz in Japan Rugby League One this season, even captaining the team that featured legendary All Black and former Sydney Roosters flyer Joseph Manu.

With Australia and New Zealand set to combine forces on the rugby field for the first time since the late 1980s, Hooper’s selection seemed likely, until the Sydney Morning Herald revealed earlier this week that the former Wallabies captain won’t take part.

Hooper has since opened up about that decision, having reportedly told Rugby Australia about his decision last week. With this match taking place one week before the first Test between Australia and the Lions, ‘Hoops’ explained why “it was an easy decision.”

“No, I won’t be playing in that fixutre,” Hooper said on Stan Sport’s Inside Line. “It sounds like a great game, it is going to be a great game, really intriguing on a lot of different fronts… I’ve played the Lions before.

“I know that they’re a week out from a three-game Test series and… you’ve got probably a fully fit starting team who’s going to play against the Wallabies a week later, chomping at the bit, battle hardened.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I looked at myself and I thought, ‘Well, I’ve had a good time in Japan.’ They pour a good Asahi, they make a nice rice ball at the local [convenience store].

“I’m about eight weeks, 10 weeks out of being battle hardened, in not a Test environment, so I’d have to come home now, train by myself, maybe try and get a run for Manly, which would have been cool as well. But come up against those guys in a team that you pull together for a week.

“As a young guy, perhaps two years, four years, five years, six years ago, oh my God, how good. As an almost 34-year-old who made a fleeting comeback, no, it didn’t sound like a game that would be a fairytale ending for me. Not that I was ever after a fairytale ending.

“I didn’t need this to be that type of a moment so it was an easy decision.”

Former All Blacks Richie Mo’unga and Aaron Smith have both previously expressed their interest in playing for the AUNZ team, although The Roar has since reported that Smith won’t be involved, with TJ Perenara instead believed to be in the mix.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith told RugbyPass earlier this year that not only was he interested, but “three or four other All Blacks” were also keen. Mo’unga has also opened up about potentially playing, revealing he has spoken with Foster.

“Yes, Foz has spoken to me about the game,” Mo’unga told RugbyJP.com

“I’m really interested in playing, it’s with my agents now.

“I’ll have to ask Toshiba for permission to play next.

“I miss the big Test match setting, the big arenas. This will be the closest I’ll get to it while I’m in Japan.”