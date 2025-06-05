Shannon Frizell postpones All Blacks homecoming
All Blacks flanker Shannon Frizell has signed on to chase a three-peat with Tokyo’s Toshiba Brave Lupus in Japan Rugby League One.
Having signed a two-year deal in Japan following the 2023 Rugby World Cup, the 31-year-old had the opportunity to return to New Zealand shores and be eligible for the All Blacks for the 2025 international season, but has instead opted to extend his time abroad by one more season.
The now two-time League One champion recently told RugbyJP.com that it was “likely” he’d stick around Tokyo for another year, but those conversations now seem to have reached a conclusion.
Brave Lupus coach Todd Blackadder this week told Newstalk ZB he was excited to have both their All Blacks, Frizell and JRLO final Man of the Match, Richie Mo’unga, locked in for the 2026 campaign.
“We’ve got him for another season as well as Shannon Frizell, and between those two, they’ve had a huge impact on Toshiba, our team and also the quality and standard of how they’ve performed week in, and week out in League One.”
This comes after a New Zealand Herald article earlier this week claimed both Mo’unga and Frizell would target 2026 homecomings ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.
Both players have rumours swirling around about which Super Rugby clubs could snap them up upon their return, with Moana Pasifika a potential landing spot given the club’s recent rise and the players’ respective backgrounds.
Frizell was born in Tonga, so a deal with Tana Umaga’s burgeoning powerhouse could see the flanker represent his culture and heritage while rediscovering his All Blacks eligibility.
This was Ardie Savea’s reasoning for his big move north from the Hurricanes, with the recently-crowned Super Rugby Pacific MVP deciding that playing for Moana Pasifika while still in his prime was a more meaningful option than serving a three-year stand-down period before vying for Manu Samoa selection.
The club has a limit of three All Blacks allowed in their squad, meaning it is possible to see both Frizell and Mo’unga land at the Albany-based outfit.
The rebuilding Highlanders will also be in contention for the 33-cap All Black’s services, given he has called Dunedin home since his 2018 Super Rugby debut.
Rose-tinted glasses with Frizell. Had a grand total of two truly top shelf games in black, and solid ones otherwise.
He’s one of the most carded players in Japan too, so clearly hasn’t learned his lesson there either. Far better to give someone new and young there a go.
Frizell staying in Japan opens the door to any two of Simon Parker, Samipeni Finau, Devon Flanders, and Cullen Grace to step and prove they are the big physical workhorse blindside the All Blacks need to create space for Savea and Sititi.
If they all fail then Frizell is available in 2026 and 2027.
The 3 loose forward positions are interesting to sort out aren’t they as there is a lot of talented ones available.
Mo’unga remaining in Japan gives McKenzie a second season to prove he can be a consistently great test 10 and perhaps even get Reuben Love some time at 10 vs tier 2 teams.
If McKenzie remains brilliant one test and poor the next, Razor can start Mo’unga in 2026 and 2027 up to the RWC.
Its really all in the hands of McKenzie.
Yes, with recent comparisons looking like they’re not likely to getting much time game time in the year they return, I’d wondering if only having the one season to get back in the team would scare them, both NZR and the player, off to easier options, but then I remembered that the Japan season is so short that the players don’t need to wait till the NPC to qualify again, they can play club rugby in May and June, and that would make them eligible straight away in July right?
That would give Mo’unga the one full International season, plus the incoming tour and shortened Rugby Championship in World Cup year. I would think that would just the right time to hit his straps again.
Nothing like pressure to bring the best out of players. Dmac has been excellent so far this season but the likes of Love & BB are also very much in the picture. Mounga will add to the log jam of talent. Nice problem for the AB coach & selectors to sort out.