Japan Rugby League One

Shannon Frizell postpones All Blacks homecoming

Shannon Frizell and Richie Mo'unga of the All Blacks run through drills at Stade Omnisport Croissy on October 18, 2023 in Croissy-sur-Seine, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

All Blacks flanker Shannon Frizell has signed on to chase a three-peat with Tokyo’s Toshiba Brave Lupus in Japan Rugby League One.

Having signed a two-year deal in Japan following the 2023 Rugby World Cup, the 31-year-old had the opportunity to return to New Zealand shores and be eligible for the All Blacks for the 2025 international season, but has instead opted to extend his time abroad by one more season.

The now two-time League One champion recently told RugbyJP.com that it was “likely” he’d stick around Tokyo for another year, but those conversations now seem to have reached a conclusion.

Brave Lupus coach Todd Blackadder this week told Newstalk ZB he was excited to have both their All Blacks, Frizell and JRLO final Man of the Match, Richie Mo’unga, locked in for the 2026 campaign.

“We’ve got him for another season as well as Shannon Frizell, and between those two, they’ve had a huge impact on Toshiba, our team and also the quality and standard of how they’ve performed week in, and week out in League One.”

This comes after a New Zealand Herald article earlier this week claimed both Mo’unga and Frizell would target 2026 homecomings ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Both players have rumours swirling around about which Super Rugby clubs could snap them up upon their return, with Moana Pasifika a potential landing spot given the club’s recent rise and the players’ respective backgrounds.

Frizell was born in Tonga, so a deal with Tana Umaga’s burgeoning powerhouse could see the flanker represent his culture and heritage while rediscovering his All Blacks eligibility.

This was Ardie Savea’s reasoning for his big move north from the Hurricanes, with the recently-crowned Super Rugby Pacific MVP deciding that playing for Moana Pasifika while still in his prime was a more meaningful option than serving a three-year stand-down period before vying for Manu Samoa selection.

The club has a limit of three All Blacks allowed in their squad, meaning it is possible to see both Frizell and Mo’unga land at the Albany-based outfit.

The rebuilding Highlanders will also be in contention for the 33-cap All Black’s services, given he has called Dunedin home since his 2018 Super Rugby debut.

Comments

9 Comments
J
JH 6 days ago

Rose-tinted glasses with Frizell. Had a grand total of two truly top shelf games in black, and solid ones otherwise.


He’s one of the most carded players in Japan too, so clearly hasn’t learned his lesson there either. Far better to give someone new and young there a go.

S
SC 6 days ago

Frizell staying in Japan opens the door to any two of Simon Parker, Samipeni Finau, Devon Flanders, and Cullen Grace to step and prove they are the big physical workhorse blindside the All Blacks need to create space for Savea and Sititi.


If they all fail then Frizell is available in 2026 and 2027.

C
Cantab 6 days ago

The 3 loose forward positions are interesting to sort out aren’t they as there is a lot of talented ones available.

S
SC 6 days ago

Mo’unga remaining in Japan gives McKenzie a second season to prove he can be a consistently great test 10 and perhaps even get Reuben Love some time at 10 vs tier 2 teams.


If McKenzie remains brilliant one test and poor the next, Razor can start Mo’unga in 2026 and 2027 up to the RWC.


Its really all in the hands of McKenzie.

J
JW 4 days ago

Yes, with recent comparisons looking like they’re not likely to getting much time game time in the year they return, I’d wondering if only having the one season to get back in the team would scare them, both NZR and the player, off to easier options, but then I remembered that the Japan season is so short that the players don’t need to wait till the NPC to qualify again, they can play club rugby in May and June, and that would make them eligible straight away in July right?


That would give Mo’unga the one full International season, plus the incoming tour and shortened Rugby Championship in World Cup year. I would think that would just the right time to hit his straps again.

C
Cantab 6 days ago

Nothing like pressure to bring the best out of players. Dmac has been excellent so far this season but the likes of Love & BB are also very much in the picture. Mounga will add to the log jam of talent. Nice problem for the AB coach & selectors to sort out.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
BA 8 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Go 6/2 have Skelton on bench with Uru and Tizzano start Hooper at 6 Bobby V at 8 Fraser 7 …Hooper covers 8 if Bobby V goes down

159 Go to comments
B
BA 25 minutes ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

If u play Ardie at 7 and Wallace at 8 then whoever plays 6 has to be a ruck hitting tackling machine because u don’t want either of those 2 getting to caught up in rucks both sides of the ball and ending up on ground it’s not why u select them…who is that dude? Is it Finau or Parker? or is it a Jacobsen who does that but then he plays 7, a fit Blackadder can do that at 6 but he just doesn’t stay on the paddock …I reckon give Finau a go he never looks out of place in the international stuff he has played and Wallace got to maybe make few more tackles hit few more rucks than he does at Chiefs I want Ardie up on his scanning looking for turnovers and or getting ball in his hands creating carrying causing chaos Chur!!! bench Loosie I would go Lakai consistent all round skills goes well grafting got that X in his attack

6 Go to comments
B
BA 40 minutes ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

We beat the French lineout LY with those 2 locks and 3 small loose forwards the lineout stats were about even against Boks we might have even had the upper hand better % more steals bigger area of concern is the other set piece restarts we need to improve at that and the other is what Razor be harping on about icing the opportunities they have been creating more linebreaks against all their opposition

6 Go to comments
B
BA 54 minutes ago
Selection shock: Gordon fancied for Wallabies captaincy

Gordon start Tate off bench ( early at 50 minute mark) always seems on paper a nice balance …Lonergan nice player with some great kick organizing skills solid pass but does seem to struggle with physical stuff sometimes and Lions going to be physical ahe got a chance this WE make me eat my words change Joe & co minds from LY

3 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 54 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Cheers Nick, I do try

159 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 55 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Haha, ahh, oops I went straight into my rant a bit hastily. You get my drift though, we can have both, which is great!

159 Go to comments
B
BA 59 minutes ago
Selection shock: Gordon fancied for Wallabies captaincy

If report is true to me would indicate that somebody else is leading the pack for 8 jersey …Bobby V ? And then U can play any of the tall athletic physical 6s u got? Hooper Uru ..or somebody else at gets 8 like Gleeson or bolter like Tualima who gets another chance this WE and been so good lately either way this uncertainty with makeup of a Wallabies 23 with all possibles def having upsides makes it really exciting to see who it’s going to be

3 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

That was what I was trying to say: there have to be some bigger bodies and if both locks and loose forwards are short, there will be problems at lineout

6 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

Fair enough, but the next World Cup won’t be in NZ.

6 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Where do you see him improving? He hasn’t done what you think he will for the 5 years he was the 10. I’m liking the youngsters coming thru at the moment.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I find it a bit unusual that the ABs control Jordie game time tho… No doubt thats in Reiko contract too.

281 Go to comments
A
Ace 1 hour ago
Wallabies star tips ‘freak of nature’ Taniela Tupou to fire against Lions

Chilling: very disturbing or frightening


Yeah, right.

1 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I feel he knew the eligibility rules Nick. Perhaps Razor convinced him he could change NZR.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

BB did alright JD. Player of year in 16 & 17. Was doing well again in 18 too until moved to 15 v Arg in Arg. Cruden is still one of my favourite players but I feel his early Cancer illness made him more conscious about his life outside rugby and he moved on to provide.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

I’m confident Holland will come in to the side this year. Bigger body.

Also you should think about France and SA beating NZ lately as 8 of the last 10 matches v SA have been outside MZ and the 3 losses in a Row v France were also all in France. MZ beat France 10 games prior to that.

6 Go to comments
P
PM 1 hour ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Great article and very accurate. Johan has changed just about every single thing at Bath and they are a much better team as a result, with about half the squad still being the ones he inherited and turned them into much better players. He’s been brilliant and the fans are 100% behind him this time, which makes a massive difference.

3 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Would agree in principle but impossible to compare Fourie with players like Divan Serfontein and Doc Craven playing in completely different circumstances and under different laws.

3 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

The AB locks (say Scott Barrett and Tupou Vaa’i) are under 2 metres. The loose forwards proposed are all under or just slightly over 1.9 metres. Look at the height of the locks and loose forwards for the Boks and the French - who consistently beat the ABs after Kaino, Read, McCaw retired. Who is going to compete for lineout ball? Unless that does not matter anymore. Kaino was 1.96m, Read was 1.93m, both could win the ball for lineouts. Whitelock and Retalick were 2.02 and 2.04 m. No problems during that era with lineout ball - either retention or competing for. Who is going to do that if both the locks and the loose forwards are short?

6 Go to comments
A
Ace 2 hours ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Fourie du Preez is the finest scrumhalf ever to don a Springbok jersey.

3 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
Blues should feast on the Crusaders with Beauden Barrett's cool head

Well he is it’s why he has been there for ages selected by multiple different coaches 13s who tackle everything chase kicks secure ruck ball slow ruck extra forward who is fast enough to D up anyone in a back line and fit enough to do it for 80  Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone

19 Go to comments
