Shannon Frizell postpones All Blacks homecoming

All Blacks flanker Shannon Frizell has signed on to chase a three-peat with Tokyo’s Toshiba Brave Lupus in Japan Rugby League One.

Having signed a two-year deal in Japan following the 2023 Rugby World Cup, the 31-year-old had the opportunity to return to New Zealand shores and be eligible for the All Blacks for the 2025 international season, but has instead opted to extend his time abroad by one more season.

The now two-time League One champion recently told RugbyJP.com that it was “likely” he’d stick around Tokyo for another year, but those conversations now seem to have reached a conclusion.

Brave Lupus coach Todd Blackadder this week told Newstalk ZB he was excited to have both their All Blacks, Frizell and JRLO final Man of the Match, Richie Mo’unga, locked in for the 2026 campaign.

“We’ve got him for another season as well as Shannon Frizell, and between those two, they’ve had a huge impact on Toshiba, our team and also the quality and standard of how they’ve performed week in, and week out in League One.”

This comes after a New Zealand Herald article earlier this week claimed both Mo’unga and Frizell would target 2026 homecomings ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Both players have rumours swirling around about which Super Rugby clubs could snap them up upon their return, with Moana Pasifika a potential landing spot given the club’s recent rise and the players’ respective backgrounds.

Frizell was born in Tonga, so a deal with Tana Umaga’s burgeoning powerhouse could see the flanker represent his culture and heritage while rediscovering his All Blacks eligibility.

This was Ardie Savea’s reasoning for his big move north from the Hurricanes, with the recently-crowned Super Rugby Pacific MVP deciding that playing for Moana Pasifika while still in his prime was a more meaningful option than serving a three-year stand-down period before vying for Manu Samoa selection.

The club has a limit of three All Blacks allowed in their squad, meaning it is possible to see both Frizell and Mo’unga land at the Albany-based outfit.

The rebuilding Highlanders will also be in contention for the 33-cap All Black’s services, given he has called Dunedin home since his 2018 Super Rugby debut.

