The family promise driving one-Test All Black toward a Samoa switch

The playoff hopes of ameliorated Moana Pasifika were dashed on Saturday when pounded 64-12 by the Hurricanes at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

In the Hurricanes’ sixth-largest victory, Peter Umaga-Jensen scored two tries and accumulated the most metres run of any player. His uncle, Tana Umaga, watched from the opposing coaching box.

“I didn’t see him afterwards because he was swamped by older fans. Later, he texted me saying, ‘Good game, proud of you.’ I replied, ‘Good season, proud of you,’” Umaga-Jensen shared with RugbyPass.

Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw was also smitten with Umaga-Jensen’s imperious performance.

“I don’t know if it’s the best he’s ever played, but certainly it was the best since I’ve been here. I thought he was super decisive with the ball, really physical defensively, and he set the tone through the middle of the field,” Laidlaw said.

“With Billy Proctor and Riley Higgins out, Peter and Bailyn Sullivan had to handle a lot of the workload at the start of the season. They both did an amazing job, and Peter was exceptional on Saturday.”

When asked if it was his best game for the Hurricanes, Umaga-Jensen reflected, “If the coach says it was, I guess it was.”

He recalled a memorable moment from 2020 when the Hurricanes ended the Crusaders’ 36-game unbeaten streak. “I ran good lines that night and scored a try. That was a great game.”

In 2025, Umaga-Jensen has started 11 matches, bringing his total appearances for the Hurricanes to 53, with 33 wins and 13 tries. Is he a chance of adding to his solitary All Blacks Test cap? He previously represented New Zealand in a 27-7 victory over Australia in Auckland in 2020.

“Honestly, I don’t see myself getting there again. There’s a lot of competition. I promised my Mum I would play for Samoa when she was here, and I want to pursue that path in honour of my grandparents and my family,” Umaga-Jensen explained.

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Average Points scored 31 29 First try wins 20% Home team wins 80%

“I’ve seen the pride that Moana Pasifika and my uncle have in their culture, and I want to explore that more and teach my kids about it. I think that would be a special thing for me and my family.”

Peter’s mother, Rachael Umaga, passed away on February 13, 2024, at the age of 59. She was a vibrant pioneer of women’s rugby in Wellington, contributing to the Wainuiomata Rugby Club and advocating for victims during the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care.

Peter has two sons with his wife, Lilly, who works for ACC. Their boys, Fox, who is four, and Kylo, who is one, inspire him.

“Becoming a father gives you more to live and play for. Your legacy becomes more about them than yourself. They know I’m a rugby player and love it. I want to build a family that’s grounded and there for each other. My dream is to reach a point where I can sit back and watch my family grow.”

His immediate focus is on the Hurricanes’ Super Rugby Pacific playoff match against the Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday night.

Historically, the Hurricanes have struggled against the two-time champions, losing 19 out of 33 encounters. The Brumbies eliminated the Hurricanes from the playoffs in 1997 (35-29), 2022 (35-25) and 2023 (37-33).

The Brumbies have a formidable record at GIO Stadium, winning 163 out of 221 matches, including 14 out of 20 against the Hurricanes. However, the Hurricanes beat the Brumbies, 35-29, in their last meeting at GIO on April 26.

“Everything clicked in that game. We had a few key players back, like Billy Proctor, who was crucial on attack and defence. Brad Shields and Braydon Iose also played their part, and Kini Naholo was destructive,” Umaga-Jensen observed.

“They’re a strong set-piece team with solid midfielders, fast wingers, and a talented fullback. Allan Alaalatoa, James Slipper, Tom Wright; these guys are veterans. We’re not worried. We just need to be switched on.”

