Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
Tomorrow
02:05
Tomorrow
14:05
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
14:05
Super Rugby Pacific

26-year-old Super Rugby rookie Callum Harkin locks in Hurricanes future

Callum Harkin of the Hurricanes looks on prior to the round 14 Super Rugby Pacific match between the Hurricanes and Highlanders at Sky Stadium, on May 16, 2025, in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Callum Harkin has been rewarded for a promising rookie season in Super Rugby Pacific, with the playmaker re-committing to the Hurricanes through until the end of 2027. Harkin was initially called into the Canes for the 2025 season as injury cover but has gone on to impress.

ADVERTISEMENT

In one of the greatest NPC Finals ever, Harkin was the hero for the Wellington Lions last October, coming on as a replacement before kicking a 90th-minute penalty to beat Bay of Plenty 23-20 in an extra-time thriller.

Harkin still missed out on a spot in the Hurricanes’ squad, but as Stuff reported, injuries to Brett Cameron and Harry Godfrey opened the door. The playmaker was called into the squad before the opening round clash with the Crusaders and debuted in that fixture.

At 26, Harkin has been one of the top-performing rookies in Super Rugby this season, starting in seven of nine appearances for the Canes. Harkin has also been named on the bench for Saturday’s Qualifying Final against the Brumbies in Canberra.

‘I’m excited I am to be signing here with the Canes, and that Wellington’s always been home for me,” Harkin said in a statement.

“Great opportunity to represent my family, friends, community, and the Hurricanes region.”

Harkin scored a penalty on debut in an 80-minute performance in Christchurch and backed that up with another start against the Fijian Drua the following week. Later in the season, Harkin scored a Super Rugby try for the first time in another start against the Western Force.

Coach Clark Laidlaw retained Harkin at fullback for matches against the ACT Brumbies, Chiefs, Highlanders and Queensland Reds, capping off a memorable regular season from the rookie, who will look to make a difference against the Brumbies this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re super excited to have him sign on,” Laidlaw added.

“He came in at the start of preseason in November, and since then it’s been head down ass up, he’s worked really hard.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
3
Draws
0
Wins
2
Average Points scored
31
29
First try wins
20%
Home team wins
80%

“He’s really coachable and wants to get better. And he’s got some real attributes, being able to play at 15 and 10. He’s a really good athlete; he’s fast and has a good, long kicking game, as well as a goal kicker.

“Looking forward to helping him develop his game and watching him play through the NPC with the confidence he’s got this year playing for us, and come back for next year’s preseason to settle into the squad and continue to improve

It’s exciting for us and exciting for him. We’re looking forward to working with him on a full-time basis.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hurricanes have lost one of their co-captains for the Qualifying Final, with Asafo Aumua ruled out with a hamstring injury. Aumua was initially named in the starting lineup but will now require further tests to determine return to play timeframes.

With Harkin on the bench in the No. 23 jumper, coach Laidlaw has gone with one-Test All Blacks Cameron and Ruben Love to start at first five-eighth and fullback respectively. This will be Cameron’s fourth match of the season after returning from injury.

Recommended

Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

FEATURED

Asafo Aumua sidelined with latest Hurricanes injury update

Worcester Warriors add another Premiership player to their squad

Pat Lam's 'not ideal' preparation for the 'biggest derby in rugby'

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sale Sharks confirm coach exit after decade-long service

2

James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

3

Ex-Wales coach Forshaw set to join new-look coaching team in England

4

Second Leinster player agrees Gloucester switch

5

Son of World Cup winner one of 16 uncapped players in England squad

6

Red Bull's Newcastle deal imminent with Barrett providing inspiration

7

Finn Russell provides highly-anticipated update after concerning exit

8

Argentina confirm squad for historic British and Irish Lions clash

Comments

1 Comment
J
JW 4 days ago

Where did this guy come from!

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

From 16-year-old analyst to the top of the Premiership, this is the unique, fascinating and powerful tale of Bath's meticulous supremo.

LONG READ

Dave Kilcoyne: ‘These days, you can’t really throw a punch because you’ll be caught on the drone footage!’

The retiring Munster legend reminisces about the good old days in what has been a hugely successful career

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Bath have made all the running but Leicester are not there to make up numbers.'

The neutral, looking at the form guide, would expect a comfortable Bath win but Leicester's grit and guile shouldn't be underestimated

Comments on RugbyPass

B
BA 18 minutes ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

If u play Ardie at 7 and Wallace at 8 then whoever plays 6 has to be a ruck hitting tackling machine because u don’t want either of those 2 getting to caught up in rucks both sides of the ball and ending up on ground it’s not why u select them…who is that dude? Is it Finau or Parker? or is it a Jacobsen who does that but then he plays 7, a fit Blackadder can do that at 6 but he just doesn’t stay on the paddock …I reckon give Finau a go he never looks out of place in the international stuff he has played and Wallace got to maybe make few more tackles hit few more rucks than he does at Chiefs I want Ardie up on his scanning looking for turnovers and or getting ball in his hands creating carrying causing chaos Chur!!! bench Loosie I would go Lakai consistent all round skills goes well grafting got that X in his attack

6 Go to comments
B
BA 33 minutes ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

We beat the French lineout LY with those 2 locks and 3 small loose forwards the lineout stats were about even against Boks we might have even had the upper hand better % more steals bigger area of concern is the other set piece restarts we need to improve at that and the other is what Razor be harping on about icing the opportunities they have been creating more linebreaks against all their opposition

6 Go to comments
B
BA 47 minutes ago
Selection shock: Gordon fancied for Wallabies captaincy

Gordon start Tate off bench ( early at 50 minute mark) always seems on paper a nice balance …Lonergan nice player with some great kick organizing skills solid pass but does seem to struggle with physical stuff sometimes and Lions going to be physical ahe got a chance this WE make me eat my words change Joe & co minds from LY

3 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 48 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Cheers Nick, I do try

158 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 48 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Haha, ahh, oops I went straight into my rant a bit hastily. You get my drift though, we can have both, which is great!

158 Go to comments
B
BA 53 minutes ago
Selection shock: Gordon fancied for Wallabies captaincy

If report is true to me would indicate that somebody else is leading the pack for 8 jersey …Bobby V ? And then U can play any of the tall athletic physical 6s u got? Hooper Uru ..or somebody else at gets 8 like Gleeson or bolter like Tualima who gets another chance this WE and been so good lately either way this uncertainty with makeup of a Wallabies 23 with all possibles def having upsides makes it really exciting to see who it’s going to be

3 Go to comments
D
DC 55 minutes ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

That was what I was trying to say: there have to be some bigger bodies and if both locks and loose forwards are short, there will be problems at lineout

6 Go to comments
D
DC 56 minutes ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

Fair enough, but the next World Cup won’t be in NZ.

6 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 59 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Where do you see him improving? He hasn’t done what you think he will for the 5 years he was the 10. I’m liking the youngsters coming thru at the moment.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I find it a bit unusual that the ABs control Jordie game time tho… No doubt thats in Reiko contract too.

281 Go to comments
A
Ace 1 hour ago
Wallabies star tips ‘freak of nature’ Taniela Tupou to fire against Lions

Chilling: very disturbing or frightening


Yeah, right.

1 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I feel he knew the eligibility rules Nick. Perhaps Razor convinced him he could change NZR.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

BB did alright JD. Player of year in 16 & 17. Was doing well again in 18 too until moved to 15 v Arg in Arg. Cruden is still one of my favourite players but I feel his early Cancer illness made him more conscious about his life outside rugby and he moved on to provide.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

I’m confident Holland will come in to the side this year. Bigger body.

Also you should think about France and SA beating NZ lately as 8 of the last 10 matches v SA have been outside MZ and the 3 losses in a Row v France were also all in France. MZ beat France 10 games prior to that.

6 Go to comments
P
PM 1 hour ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Great article and very accurate. Johan has changed just about every single thing at Bath and they are a much better team as a result, with about half the squad still being the ones he inherited and turned them into much better players. He’s been brilliant and the fans are 100% behind him this time, which makes a massive difference.

3 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Would agree in principle but impossible to compare Fourie with players like Divan Serfontein and Doc Craven playing in completely different circumstances and under different laws.

3 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

The AB locks (say Scott Barrett and Tupou Vaa’i) are under 2 metres. The loose forwards proposed are all under or just slightly over 1.9 metres. Look at the height of the locks and loose forwards for the Boks and the French - who consistently beat the ABs after Kaino, Read, McCaw retired. Who is going to compete for lineout ball? Unless that does not matter anymore. Kaino was 1.96m, Read was 1.93m, both could win the ball for lineouts. Whitelock and Retalick were 2.02 and 2.04 m. No problems during that era with lineout ball - either retention or competing for. Who is going to do that if both the locks and the loose forwards are short?

6 Go to comments
A
Ace 2 hours ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Fourie du Preez is the finest scrumhalf ever to don a Springbok jersey.

3 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
Blues should feast on the Crusaders with Beauden Barrett's cool head

Well he is it’s why he has been there for ages selected by multiple different coaches 13s who tackle everything chase kicks secure ruck ball slow ruck extra forward who is fast enough to D up anyone in a back line and fit enough to do it for 80  Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone

19 Go to comments
J
JD 3 hours ago
New Bath signing Henry Arundell set to revive England career

I didn’t say they were. Media and outlets seem to think it does though, as do a lot of fans elsewhere. Hell, Planet Rugby did a full article on the back 3 for the tour including Arundell.


This is the only time Steve can get a look at Arundell in an informal way given this squad is currently all mix and match, with a lot of players still to come in. He won’t tour, and will do a full pre season with Bath.


Right move from Steve - also helps Arundell’s confidence too as he has struggled with that in France. There are better options to tour I agree, but this isn’t the touring squad.

5 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Why Bath and Leicester represent the 'best of the best' in English rugby Why Bath and Leicester represent the 'best of the best' in English rugby
Search