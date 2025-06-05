26-year-old Super Rugby rookie Callum Harkin locks in Hurricanes future

Callum Harkin has been rewarded for a promising rookie season in Super Rugby Pacific, with the playmaker re-committing to the Hurricanes through until the end of 2027. Harkin was initially called into the Canes for the 2025 season as injury cover but has gone on to impress.

In one of the greatest NPC Finals ever, Harkin was the hero for the Wellington Lions last October, coming on as a replacement before kicking a 90th-minute penalty to beat Bay of Plenty 23-20 in an extra-time thriller.

Harkin still missed out on a spot in the Hurricanes’ squad, but as Stuff reported, injuries to Brett Cameron and Harry Godfrey opened the door. The playmaker was called into the squad before the opening round clash with the Crusaders and debuted in that fixture.

At 26, Harkin has been one of the top-performing rookies in Super Rugby this season, starting in seven of nine appearances for the Canes. Harkin has also been named on the bench for Saturday’s Qualifying Final against the Brumbies in Canberra.

‘I’m excited I am to be signing here with the Canes, and that Wellington’s always been home for me,” Harkin said in a statement.

“Great opportunity to represent my family, friends, community, and the Hurricanes region.”

Harkin scored a penalty on debut in an 80-minute performance in Christchurch and backed that up with another start against the Fijian Drua the following week. Later in the season, Harkin scored a Super Rugby try for the first time in another start against the Western Force.

Coach Clark Laidlaw retained Harkin at fullback for matches against the ACT Brumbies, Chiefs, Highlanders and Queensland Reds, capping off a memorable regular season from the rookie, who will look to make a difference against the Brumbies this weekend.

“We’re super excited to have him sign on,” Laidlaw added.

“He came in at the start of preseason in November, and since then it’s been head down ass up, he’s worked really hard.



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Average Points scored 31 29 First try wins 20% Home team wins 80%

“He’s really coachable and wants to get better. And he’s got some real attributes, being able to play at 15 and 10. He’s a really good athlete; he’s fast and has a good, long kicking game, as well as a goal kicker.

“Looking forward to helping him develop his game and watching him play through the NPC with the confidence he’s got this year playing for us, and come back for next year’s preseason to settle into the squad and continue to improve

It’s exciting for us and exciting for him. We’re looking forward to working with him on a full-time basis.”

The Hurricanes have lost one of their co-captains for the Qualifying Final, with Asafo Aumua ruled out with a hamstring injury. Aumua was initially named in the starting lineup but will now require further tests to determine return to play timeframes.

With Harkin on the bench in the No. 23 jumper, coach Laidlaw has gone with one-Test All Blacks Cameron and Ruben Love to start at first five-eighth and fullback respectively. This will be Cameron’s fourth match of the season after returning from injury.