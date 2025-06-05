Northern Edition
NewcastleWorcester

Worcester Warriors add another Premiership player to their squad

Newcastle Falcons' Louis Brown during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Leicester Tigers and Newcastle Falcons at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium on May 31, 2025 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Stephen White - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Worcester Warriors have signed their eighth player from the Gallagher Premiership ahead of their return to rugby next season in Champ Rugby, bringing in Newcastle Falcons full-back Louis Brown.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old has spent the last two seasons at Kingston Park, making 20 appearances and scoring five tries, but will step down a division as the Warriors begin their quest to return to the top tier of English rugby.

“I’m looking forward to being part of a team that gets Worcester Warriors back to where they belong,” he said after his move to Sixways was announced.

“Matt’s vision, the club’s history, and the incredible fan base made it an easy decision for me. I’m excited to get stuck in.”

Warriors head coach Matt Everard added: “Louis is a full court full-back. Fast, physical, skilful and an outstanding kicking game.

“He clearly has a vey competitive edge – holding high expectations of himself and others. The exact characteristics we need say in behind, driving out team forwards.”

The signing comes on the same day the Warriors announced that Macron will be the club’s kit supplier next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re delighted to welcome Macron as our new official kit partner,” said Worcester CEO Stephen Vaughan.

“This partnership is another important step in the rebuild of Worcester Warriors. Macron’s reputation in professional sport is outstanding, and their commitment to quality and detail really impressed us. The designs and products they’ve developed with us will give our players and fans something to be proud of as we enter a new chapter.”

Only two Lions make Gallagher Premiership team of the season

Seven England internationals have been included in the Gallagher Premiership team of the season.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
BA 11 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Go 6/2 have Skelton on bench with Uru and Tizzano start Hooper at 6 Bobby V at 8 Fraser 7 …Hooper covers 8 if Bobby V goes down

159 Go to comments
B
BA 28 minutes ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

If u play Ardie at 7 and Wallace at 8 then whoever plays 6 has to be a ruck hitting tackling machine because u don’t want either of those 2 getting to caught up in rucks both sides of the ball and ending up on ground it’s not why u select them…who is that dude? Is it Finau or Parker? or is it a Jacobsen who does that but then he plays 7, a fit Blackadder can do that at 6 but he just doesn’t stay on the paddock …I reckon give Finau a go he never looks out of place in the international stuff he has played and Wallace got to maybe make few more tackles hit few more rucks than he does at Chiefs I want Ardie up on his scanning looking for turnovers and or getting ball in his hands creating carrying causing chaos Chur!!! bench Loosie I would go Lakai consistent all round skills goes well grafting got that X in his attack

6 Go to comments
B
BA 43 minutes ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

We beat the French lineout LY with those 2 locks and 3 small loose forwards the lineout stats were about even against Boks we might have even had the upper hand better % more steals bigger area of concern is the other set piece restarts we need to improve at that and the other is what Razor be harping on about icing the opportunities they have been creating more linebreaks against all their opposition

6 Go to comments
B
BA 57 minutes ago
Selection shock: Gordon fancied for Wallabies captaincy

Gordon start Tate off bench ( early at 50 minute mark) always seems on paper a nice balance …Lonergan nice player with some great kick organizing skills solid pass but does seem to struggle with physical stuff sometimes and Lions going to be physical ahe got a chance this WE make me eat my words change Joe & co minds from LY

3 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 57 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Cheers Nick, I do try

159 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 58 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Haha, ahh, oops I went straight into my rant a bit hastily. You get my drift though, we can have both, which is great!

159 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Selection shock: Gordon fancied for Wallabies captaincy

If report is true to me would indicate that somebody else is leading the pack for 8 jersey …Bobby V ? And then U can play any of the tall athletic physical 6s u got? Hooper Uru ..or somebody else at gets 8 like Gleeson or bolter like Tualima who gets another chance this WE and been so good lately either way this uncertainty with makeup of a Wallabies 23 with all possibles def having upsides makes it really exciting to see who it’s going to be

3 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

That was what I was trying to say: there have to be some bigger bodies and if both locks and loose forwards are short, there will be problems at lineout

6 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

Fair enough, but the next World Cup won’t be in NZ.

6 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Where do you see him improving? He hasn’t done what you think he will for the 5 years he was the 10. I’m liking the youngsters coming thru at the moment.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I find it a bit unusual that the ABs control Jordie game time tho… No doubt thats in Reiko contract too.

281 Go to comments
A
Ace 1 hour ago
Wallabies star tips ‘freak of nature’ Taniela Tupou to fire against Lions

Chilling: very disturbing or frightening


Yeah, right.

1 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I feel he knew the eligibility rules Nick. Perhaps Razor convinced him he could change NZR.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

BB did alright JD. Player of year in 16 & 17. Was doing well again in 18 too until moved to 15 v Arg in Arg. Cruden is still one of my favourite players but I feel his early Cancer illness made him more conscious about his life outside rugby and he moved on to provide.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

I’m confident Holland will come in to the side this year. Bigger body.

Also you should think about France and SA beating NZ lately as 8 of the last 10 matches v SA have been outside MZ and the 3 losses in a Row v France were also all in France. MZ beat France 10 games prior to that.

6 Go to comments
P
PM 1 hour ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Great article and very accurate. Johan has changed just about every single thing at Bath and they are a much better team as a result, with about half the squad still being the ones he inherited and turned them into much better players. He’s been brilliant and the fans are 100% behind him this time, which makes a massive difference.

3 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Would agree in principle but impossible to compare Fourie with players like Divan Serfontein and Doc Craven playing in completely different circumstances and under different laws.

3 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

The AB locks (say Scott Barrett and Tupou Vaa’i) are under 2 metres. The loose forwards proposed are all under or just slightly over 1.9 metres. Look at the height of the locks and loose forwards for the Boks and the French - who consistently beat the ABs after Kaino, Read, McCaw retired. Who is going to compete for lineout ball? Unless that does not matter anymore. Kaino was 1.96m, Read was 1.93m, both could win the ball for lineouts. Whitelock and Retalick were 2.02 and 2.04 m. No problems during that era with lineout ball - either retention or competing for. Who is going to do that if both the locks and the loose forwards are short?

6 Go to comments
A
Ace 2 hours ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Fourie du Preez is the finest scrumhalf ever to don a Springbok jersey.

3 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
Blues should feast on the Crusaders with Beauden Barrett's cool head

Well he is it’s why he has been there for ages selected by multiple different coaches 13s who tackle everything chase kicks secure ruck ball slow ruck extra forward who is fast enough to D up anyone in a back line and fit enough to do it for 80  Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone

19 Go to comments
