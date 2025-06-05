Worcester Warriors add another Premiership player to their squad

Worcester Warriors have signed their eighth player from the Gallagher Premiership ahead of their return to rugby next season in Champ Rugby, bringing in Newcastle Falcons full-back Louis Brown.

The 27-year-old has spent the last two seasons at Kingston Park, making 20 appearances and scoring five tries, but will step down a division as the Warriors begin their quest to return to the top tier of English rugby.

“I’m looking forward to being part of a team that gets Worcester Warriors back to where they belong,” he said after his move to Sixways was announced.

“Matt’s vision, the club’s history, and the incredible fan base made it an easy decision for me. I’m excited to get stuck in.”

Warriors head coach Matt Everard added: “Louis is a full court full-back. Fast, physical, skilful and an outstanding kicking game.

“He clearly has a vey competitive edge – holding high expectations of himself and others. The exact characteristics we need say in behind, driving out team forwards.”

The signing comes on the same day the Warriors announced that Macron will be the club’s kit supplier next season.

“We’re delighted to welcome Macron as our new official kit partner,” said Worcester CEO Stephen Vaughan.

“This partnership is another important step in the rebuild of Worcester Warriors. Macron’s reputation in professional sport is outstanding, and their commitment to quality and detail really impressed us. The designs and products they’ve developed with us will give our players and fans something to be proud of as we enter a new chapter.”