Asafo Aumua sidelined with latest Hurricanes injury update

After being named to start in the weekend’s qualifying final against the Brumbies, All Blacks hooker Asafo Aumua will no longer play in the match.

The blockbusting front-rower was reported to have limped out of training earlier in the week, casting doubt over his playoff readiness, a doubt that was initially dismissed by his selection in Wednesday’s team naming. A social media post on Thursday, however, confirmed that an injury will sideline him.

“Asafo Aumua has sustained an injury to his hamstring and is not available for the qualifying final this Saturday in Canberra against the Brumbies,” the post read.

“Further updates will be provided early next week following further assessment.”

Jacob Devery will now start the match after missing the initial matchday 23, while Raymond Tuputupu keeps his spot on the bench.

Injuries at this point of the season also have potential consequences for the international calendar, with the All Blacks squad set to be named on Monday, June 23, following the grand final.

Aumua played an influential role in New Zealand’s 2024 campaign, after finally succeeding Dane Coles as the Hurricanes’ starting No. 2 in the club’s rampaging season that saw them return to the top of the table for the first time since 2016’s title-winning effort.

An extended injury layoff could see Aumua miss the upcoming France series, which will now feature a stronger-than-usual travelling French squad after the French Rugby Union and the Ligue Nationale de Rugby came to terms on a deal that will see as many as five international stars from the Top 14 final eligible for selection in the 42-man squad – provided their minutes throughout 2025 to date don’t exceed a set threshold.