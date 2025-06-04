All Blacks vs France series enhanced by landmark agreement
The French Rugby Union and the Ligue Nationale de Rugby have reached an agreement to allow some of the top Les Bleus players to tour New Zealand this July.
After months of discussions, both parties were able to find common ground and draw up a set of rules that make it possible for France to field a more star-studded team than originally thought.
As explained by the FFR (Fédération Française de Rugby), Fabien Galthié will be allowed to:
– Select a group of 42 players, composed primarily of players who had played little to no game time in the previous Six Nations.
– Five players in total from the Top 14 finalists can be in the squad. However, those who have already played a certain number of games [not stipulated by any of the parties] can’t be included.
FFR will still have to negotiate player release with the Top 14 finalists, with Fabien Galthié to lead those talks with the representatives of the two Top 14 finalists.
For Jean-Marc Lhermet, FFR’s high-performance vice-president, it was the right kind of agreement. “This agreement shows a common desire of both parties to have the best team and to safeguard our players’ well-being. This innovative partnership shows our ability to work together, in the interests of French rugby and its players,” he said.
LNR’s newly elected president, Yann Roubert, was pleased with how things turned out, too: “This adjustment illustrates the ability of the LNR and the FFR to build balanced solutions together. It allows France to approach this prestigious tour to New Zealand with ambition, while respecting the policy of managing the players’ game time.”
In practical terms, what does this mean for Les Bleus fans? If the Top 14 final was played between UBB and Stade Toulousain, the likes of Damian Penaud, Thomas Ramos, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, and Maxime Lucu would be unavailable due to having already played a fair amount of games. However, names like Yoram Moefana, François Cros, and Pierre-Louis Barassi could be eligible to be included in the touring squad.
Romain Ntamack could also have a shot at touring New Zealand, but it is unlikely to happen as Stade Toulousain wishes for the playmaker to enjoy a full-on rest before the next season’s start.
Whilst Matthieu Jalibert has already amassed 23 games for the new Investec Champions Cup winners, he has played only 97 minutes for France in the last ten months, making him eligible under the new amendments.
Stade Toulousain, Union Bordeaux-Bègles and RC Toulon have already qualified for the Top 14 knockout stage, with five other clubs still contending for the final three spots. While most of the best Les Bleus have averaged 23 games, Galthié will have the option to field a more experienced side than was initially planned.
France will convene at their national camp on June 16th, with the five Top 14 finalists only allowed to join the rest of the group after July 1st.
Good ole France. Constantly mining SH rugby for talent, yet never bother to send anything other than a B or C-team to Rugby Championship countries. Has Dupont ever even been on an international flight?
This is the perfect chance for Razor to give new talent a go. But if last years selection fears are anything to go by, it’ll be the usual aging suspects trotted out to underwhelm again.
There's a possible silver lining.
If France stick to form and send kids down to it, and Razor keeps it conservative and mines an aging squad, it gets spicy.
If NZ lose one or unthinkably two, it will be the making of the ABs. He'd have to change gears and finally get going with capping youth for the rest of the cycle.
The last time NZ lost a home series their union confirmed the next coach a year ahead of schedule.
This is already a dead issue for me. It’s going to be a team representing France, and if they get thrashed by fielding a weaker side, that’s their problem. Since the ABs will still be deciding who their #10 will be, and even whether the new coach is the real deal, I don’t think we can get too cocky.
well lets see who turns up what the french say and do is sometimes diffrent
Whoever turns up, if Dupont doesn't come he will flatout be branded a coward…. He’s pretty much there already
This comment has to be a joke, but it’s not a very funny one :/
I blame NZR for this.
If France don’t have the basic respect and pride in themselves to send their best team, then do not invite them to come play.
They can make excuses all they like, but they do not deserve to play the All Blacks.
They have to, its part of their agreement with WR. That’s why theres been so much pressure put on France.
I agree but we need (expect) a home series against a NH team….coinciding with Lions, doesn’t leave too many options.
Sounds about as confusing as the super rugby play off format
5 players from the finals who have played few mins (we won’t tell you how many) can be chosen
So basically it’s the same but with the ability to chose no one from the 6N and 5 guys in the final who haven’t played real good (zoolander) ??
Or am I jumping the gun thinking it will automatically be UBB and Toulouse in the final
Let’s see what those two teams want the most hey ?? 😃
Toulouse have a bunch of second stringers who are Internationals, so it opens up their eligibility now by the sound of it, so lets hope it means we get to see a new name hit the spotlight now. The likes of the midfield have racked up nearly 2k minutes so can’t really see those level of players (many above 1600 minutes) being picked.
I knew it!
The Top14 knockouts will be watched closely!
Looks like you’ve shot your bolt too early yet again ike!
As predicted, any exceptions will be fitness and playing time based so if the finals go to form, half the French first XV won’t be there. Listen to the French lads on here who actually know what they’re talking about…
No, it won’t be “the real deal”, it will be a mostly second string French side. The players who do make it to the top 14 final might not be available for selection for the first test anyway, given the 7 day turnaround and the massive jet lag.
This is fine. New Zealand knew what they were getting themselves in for, and France are doing what is best for their players and for the sport in their country.
Yeah a lot of people have been trying to say a France B side will be the real deal. I’m not so sure about that myself, where you quoting someone in particular who thought it would be a strong team?
Still don’t know why they didn’t give them an extra week before the first test. Can’t remember if that was NZRs idea or not.
First, we don't know who will be on the final. If it's Castres and Bayonne, it will be easier…
But if it's Toulouse and Bordeaux, or maybe La Rochelle…
Like said JV , no Dupont, no Mauvaka for sure. But Greg Aldritt is injuried too this week , Jegou is injuried for some weeks. N'Tamack need surgery. At 9 ,Dupont is out , Lucu walk with crutches, Couilloud is out for some month, Serin was injuried Sunday night. Jeauneau will probably be sélected. So if Toulouse and Bordeaux are in the final, the 5 players available for NZ should be choose among guys like : Graou, Castro Ferreira, Vergé, Lacombre, Brennan, Lamothe, Etchegaray, Cazeaux…. Instead of Cros, Lucu, Penaud and co…In the 42 players, maybe will we find some U20 like Brau- Boirie and Etchegaray or Daunivucu who was in Argentina Last year…
These spéculations were in “Midi Olympique “ monday, maybe it's true. . But it's not Holy Bible…
But as you said, “ the real deal” will be very far…
Thank you for your nuanced comment. Most fans around me in France actually agree with that. The main point in the end is the absence of Dupont (and Mauvaka), which is simply unfortunate. The question is : will Lucu be able to be selected ? Maybe the best thing for this tour would be for UBB to lose the semi-final.