British & Irish Lions 2025

Wallabies depth chart: Ranking every player who could face the Lions

Joseph Suaalii and Carlo Tizzano of the Wallabies. Photos by David Rogers/Getty Images and Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images.

It could be days, but at the very most, three weeks until Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt names his first Wallabies squad of 2025, ahead of the Fiji clash on July 6.

The regular season of Super Rugby Pacific is done and dusted, and it’s time to weigh and measure the talent with an eye on the momentous Test season ahead.

Last year, Schmidt was very big on form, and while it’s believed he will still highly value form from the short lead-in to the British and Irish Lions series, which starts on July 19, it means he must pick a cohesive side as well.

This list is as much about form as it is about cohesiveness; combinations are vital, and that’s why the game-1 side 23, which is produced at the end of the piece, reflects all those metrics and not just form.

Overseas players will be considered, as Schmidt will need the absolute best Wallabies eligible players to be able to combat a Lions side teeming with talent, experience, and battle-hardened combinations.

So, without further ado, here is the Wallabies’ depth chart at the end of the Super Rugby regular season, where each team has played 14 games across 16 weeks.

Loosehead prop
Top three: Angus Bell, James Slipper, Alex Hodgman
Player to watch: Aidan Ross

Bell retains his top spot despite a slight dip in the effectiveness of his runs, but the Wallabies will need all his gainline presence against the Lions.

Slipper is holding steady, elite form, and despite his scrummaging being put under real pressure this year, he&#39;s come out the other side stronger and ready for the Lions front row, who are not as strong as in years gone by.

The third LHP option remains a mystery, for it is unclear how many props Schmidt will pick, and whether he may pick a swing prop like Tom Roberston, who can play both sides, so Schmidt may make up the difference elsewhere.

Hooker
Top three: Matt Faessler, Billy Pollard, Brandon Paenga-Amosa,
Player to Watch: Nic Dolly/Richie Asiata/Dave Porecki

Despite playing very few games in this Super Rugby Pacific season, Faessler remains at the head of the queue, owing to his great lineout and mauling prowess as well as his game time with all the likely propping options at Test level.

Similarly, BPA has good Test cohesion with his expected front-row partners, this will be crucial in the clutch scrums, which will be aplenty during this upcoming Test series.

Strong scrummaging is a requisite for any hooker hoping to play in gold against the Lions, and BPA is the strongest scrummager at the Wallabies’ disposal.

Pollard has the best running game and has upped his physicality; he’s also got strong cohesion with Slipper and Allan Alaalatoa.

After this, it’s truly a three-horse race. Porecki has the most experience, particularly with the Wallabies props, Dolly has great work rate and lineout skills, and Asiata’s form and bulk is difficult to ignore in what is going to be a physical series.

Tighthead prop
Top three: Allan Alaalatoa, Taniela Tupou, Tom Roberston
Player to watch: Zane Nonggorr

Alaalatoa is the premier THP in Australia, full stop, his scrummaging has hit old and perhaps even new heights and his work rate and carry close to the line has been unstoppable, after him there is a serious drop off in form.

Robertson, the winner of this year’s Nathan Sharp medal at the Western Force, is a hard worker, but towards the backend of the Super Rugby season, has found it difficult to win the scrum battle.

Meanwhile, Tupou has found some scrummaging and running form, but a brain-snap, which saw him yellow-carded for a slide-tackle, has many questioning his headspace.

Scrummaging is what remains top of the order for the props, particularly at THP, so Tupou sneaks in ahead of Robertson, because no one in the Lions squad can fold Tupou.

Loosehead lock (No.4)
Top three: Jeremy Williams, Nick Frost, Josh Canham
Player to watch: N/A

Williams’ form is undeniable. Overall, he leads his domestic locking rivals in almost every area, and despite being the shortest lock at 198cm, he is standing tall, getting through mountains of work.

Frost is close on Williams’ heels, and his height, all 206cm, may be a defining factor for Schmidt and co, with the Lions pack boasting relatively short locking options.

Canham has steadily improved the finer details of his game throughout the season; his cleaning at the ruck and work rate are impressive, but his inexperience and tall body height into contact count against him and for the Lions series could prove the difference.

Tighthead lock (No.5)
Top three: Will Skelton, Darcy Swain, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto
Player to watch: Matt Philip

Skelton is the clear front runner to wear the Wallabies’ no.5 jersey, his bulk is pivotal in anchoring the scrum, and his size regularly attracts two defenders in the carry, as well as generating gainline momentum.

If the loosehead lock is the sword, then the tighthead is the sledgehammer, and Skelton fits the bill.

No one in the Wallabies realm can blow up a maul like Skelton; however, if there were another who could challenge him in this department, it’s Swain.

Swain is an elite lineout operator, and his skills may be needed before the end, but considering Frost and Williams’ form, he looks at long odds to starting a Test currently.

Salakaia-Loto has put out some poor numbers in the little gametime he has had, after a run of injuries slowed his progress at his first year back at the Reds, nevertheless, his experience and bulk keep him firmly in the conversation.

Blindside flanker
Top three: Seru Uru, Tom Hooper, Rob Valetini
Player to watch: Will Harris

No one will dislodge Valetini from the side of the ruck, despite his barnstorming runs, his abrasive contacts and high work rate, there are few in Aussie rugby that are as consistent as Bobby V.

Who will be his deputy remains the question, with Hooper and Uru neck and neck with very little to distinguish them, with both stacking up very well to Valetini on the stat sheets.

This may be where Uru re-signing with the Reds and Hooper heading to Europe sees Schmidt select the domestic player.

Openside flanker
Top three: Carlo Tizzano, Fraser McReight, Luke Reimer
Player to watch: N/A

Tizzano is leading in almost every stat except for the one that perhaps matters most for Schmidt, turnovers at the breakdown.

His running, support lines, passing, and leadership have all improved out of sight, but it seems to have come at a cost for his presence at the breakdown.

This is where McReight has truly stood up for the Reds in the backend of the season. After these two, there is a lot of daylight; they’ve simply been in a league of their own.

No.8
Top three: Langi Gleeson, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Harry Wilson
Player to watch: Charlie Cale

Gleeson has been a diamond in the rough for the Waratahs, and it means Schmidt won’t have to think twice about Gleeson’s selection; he is a clear choice.

For Wilson, his extended time on the sidelines due to injury has allowed NCDC to make up ground but with his incumbency as captain as well as his stellar Test season in 2024, he is likely to retain his starting spot in gold.

Although Glesson and NCDC are ahead of Wilson in a few key statistics, it may well come down to Wilson’s connection with McReight and whether Schmidt selects him to start at openside.

Halfback
Top three: Nic White, Tate McDermott, Jake Gordon
Player to watch: Ryan Lonergan

White’s pass is elite, and it’s an asset that has been the difference for the Force throughout the season, but his temper continues to be a problem.

While McDermott’s running game is top shelf, his box kicks have struggled in crucial moments in recent weeks, and Schmidt must be able to rely on his game drivers to get the side out of trouble when the pressure comes on.

Although Gordon is the incumbent, his form is difficult to judge, and his selection, whether it is to start or to come off the bench for the Lions game 1, may well come down to Schmidt’s desire for continuity.

The Lions series may be too soon for Lonergan, but his form demands national honours, and it wouldn’t surprise to see the Brumby in Wallaby gold for the Rugby Championship.

Flyhalves
Top three: Noah Lolesio, Ben Donaldson, Tom Lynagh
Player to watch: James O’Connor

Despite missing a few matches throughout the Super season, Lolesio has moved back into top spot, more so for the fact that neither Donaldson nor Lynagh have impressed.

The Lions Test won’t be won by flair; it will come down to game management, and Lolesio does it the best of the budding playmakers and has had the most minutes in Schmidt’s systems.

Both Donaldson and Lynagh have had decent seasons, with Donaldson in particular kicking on from an all-around perspective, but neither has demanded the Test jersey from Lolesio.

All the while, O’Connor has been finishing games exceptionally well for the Crusaders across the ditch, and it appears his running game is still an asset he can call on when the opportunity presents itself.

Inside centre
Top three: Hunter Paisami, Hamish Stewart, Joey Walton,
Player to watch: Samu Kerevi

The centres are the positions where the Wallabies lack genuine depth and combinations.

Paisami is the clear Wallabies option from the inside centre stocks, but as the season has progressed, Walton and Stewart have caught up with some impressive displays.

It will depend on how Schmidt decides on his centres make-up, but it may only be one of his domestically based twelves that fit into his squad.

Outside centre
Top three: Len Ikitau, N/A
Player to watch: Dre Pakeho

There is no other option at outside centre except for Ikitau. There are other players who may end up at no.13 or no.12, but Ikitau is a sure starter for the Wallabies; now his partner must present himself.

Wingers
Top four: Harry Potter + Max Jorgensen (Left wing), Filipo Daugunu +
Andrew Kellaway (Right Wing)
Players to watch: Dylan Pietsch (Left), Triston Reilly (Right)

Potter and Daugunu have been in stellar form leading into finals, and Potter has been putting out some competition-leading numbers, despite playing for a Force side which has been under the cosh.

It’s unfortunate Jorgensen suffered such a severe injury early in the season, because his form was electric, and Schmidt will be hoping the speedster will recover in time for July 19, if not the Waratahs game against the Lions on July 5.

Apart from these three, the form of the others, in particular incumbent Wallabies openside winger Kellaway, has been up and down, and there’s nothing between them.

Fullback
Top three: Tom Wright, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Mac Grealy
Player to watch: Jock Campbell

Wright has not managed to find the form of 2024 and has slipped back into making too many unforced errors, nevertheless, his incumbency, stellar running game and credit in the bank hold him in good stead for Wallabies honours.

Grealy has been one of the most improved players in Super Rugby, and he has firmly shot his name into the Wallabies frame should injury strike.

While Suaalii has done some freakish things, he remains inexperienced and new to the game of professional rugby; his raw athleticism and strength are undeniable.

His combination of speed, power, aggression, and height makes him the perfect man to wear the 23 jersey for game one against the Lions.

John’s Wallabies team for game 1 vs the Lions

  1.  Bell
  2. Faessler
  3. Alaalatoa
  4. Williams
  5. Skelton
  6. Valetini
  7. McReight
  8. Wilson
  9. White
  10. Lolesio
  11. Jorgensen*
  12. Paisami
  13. Ikitau
  14. Daugunu
  15. Wright

Reserves

16. BPA
17. Slipper
18. Tupou
19. Frost
20. Hooper
21. McDermott
22. Donaldson
23. Suaalii

