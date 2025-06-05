Fiji name squad for pivotal Tests after ex-captain Nayacalevu retires

Fiji head coach Mick Byrne has named his 44-player squad for upcoming Tests against Australia and Scotland.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fijian Drua have a healthy representation in the squad, with 23 players being named, alongside a large contingent from the Top 14 and Gallagher Premiership.

Fiji will travel to face Australia next month before hosting Scotland a week after – the two teams ranked immediately above them in the world rankings.

A win over either nation would help Fiji climb the rankings, or at least close the gap on those ahead of them.

Australia Fiji All Stats and Data

Fiji will have to do it without former captain Waisea Nayacalevu, who announced his international retirement just a day before the squad was announced.

“Today is a day of both celebration and reflection — a day I never imagined would come so quickly when I first wore the white jersey of Fiji back in 2012,” the 34-year-old wrote on social media.

“After more than a decade representing my country, my family, and myself on the rugby field, I stand before you to announce my retirement from international rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is not an easy decision — because rugby has been more than just a game to me. It’s been my passion, my purpose, and my teacher. It has taken me around the world, allowed me to form lifelong bonds, and given me the honour of standing shoulder to shoulder with warriors who bleed for this nation.

“To my teammates — past and present — thank you. You have become my brothers. Thank you very much for all the history-breaking achievements we made and all the Losses that we learned from to make us better. We’ve shared sweat, pain, joy, and glory together. I’ll carry those memories forever.

“To the coaches and staff who believed in me and helped shape me into the player and man I am today — vinaka vakalevu.

“To my family — your sacrifices, prayers, and constant support have been the backbone of my journey. You carried me when I was tired and lifted me when I fell.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And to the people of Fiji — thank you for your endless love. Whether it was a roar from the crowd at home, a flag in the stands overseas, or a quiet word of encouragement — I felt your pride every time I stepped onto the field.

“Today is not a goodbye to rugby. It’s just the end of one chapter. I look forward to giving back — whether it’s mentoring the next generation, supporting our grassroots programs, or simply being a proud fan in the stands.

“I retire with no regrets, only gratitude — for every try scored, every challenge faced, and every anthem sung.

“From the bottom of my heart — thank you, Fiji. This jersey may leave my shoulders, but it will never leave my heart.

“Vinaka vaka levu, God bless, and moce mada.”

Fiji squad

Forwards (25)

Eroni Mawi

Luke Tagi

Haereiti Hetet

Mesake Doge

Peni Ravai

Samuela Tawake

Meli Tuni

Tevita Ikanivere

Samuel Matavesi

Mesulame Dolokoto

Kavaia Tagiveitaua

Zuriel Togiatama

Isoa Nasilasila

Mesake Vocevoce

Temo Mayanavanua

Setareki Turagacok

Viliame ?ata

Elia Canakaivata

Kitione Salawa

Lekima Tagitagivalu

Albert Tuisue

Etonia Waqa

?otikai Murray

Peceli Yato

Taniela Sadrugu

Backs (19)

Simione Kuruvoli

Philip Baselala

Sam Wye

Caleb Muntz

Isaiah Ravula

Vilimoni Botitu

Isikeli Rabitu

Inia Tabuavou

Josua Tuisova

Iosefo Masi

Sireli Maqala

Semi Radradra

Kalaveti Ravouvou

Setariki Tuicuvu

Ponipate Loganimasi

Jiuta Wainiqolo

Selesitino Ravutaumada

Vuate Karawalevu

Salesi Rayasi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waisea Nayacalevu (@w_nayacalevu)