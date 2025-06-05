Fiji name squad for pivotal Tests after ex-captain Nayacalevu retires
Fiji head coach Mick Byrne has named his 44-player squad for upcoming Tests against Australia and Scotland.
The Fijian Drua have a healthy representation in the squad, with 23 players being named, alongside a large contingent from the Top 14 and Gallagher Premiership.
Fiji will travel to face Australia next month before hosting Scotland a week after – the two teams ranked immediately above them in the world rankings.
A win over either nation would help Fiji climb the rankings, or at least close the gap on those ahead of them.
Fiji will have to do it without former captain Waisea Nayacalevu, who announced his international retirement just a day before the squad was announced.
“Today is a day of both celebration and reflection — a day I never imagined would come so quickly when I first wore the white jersey of Fiji back in 2012,” the 34-year-old wrote on social media.
“After more than a decade representing my country, my family, and myself on the rugby field, I stand before you to announce my retirement from international rugby.
“This is not an easy decision — because rugby has been more than just a game to me. It’s been my passion, my purpose, and my teacher. It has taken me around the world, allowed me to form lifelong bonds, and given me the honour of standing shoulder to shoulder with warriors who bleed for this nation.
“To my teammates — past and present — thank you. You have become my brothers. Thank you very much for all the history-breaking achievements we made and all the Losses that we learned from to make us better. We’ve shared sweat, pain, joy, and glory together. I’ll carry those memories forever.
“To the coaches and staff who believed in me and helped shape me into the player and man I am today — vinaka vakalevu.
“To my family — your sacrifices, prayers, and constant support have been the backbone of my journey. You carried me when I was tired and lifted me when I fell.
“And to the people of Fiji — thank you for your endless love. Whether it was a roar from the crowd at home, a flag in the stands overseas, or a quiet word of encouragement — I felt your pride every time I stepped onto the field.
“Today is not a goodbye to rugby. It’s just the end of one chapter. I look forward to giving back — whether it’s mentoring the next generation, supporting our grassroots programs, or simply being a proud fan in the stands.
“I retire with no regrets, only gratitude — for every try scored, every challenge faced, and every anthem sung.
“From the bottom of my heart — thank you, Fiji. This jersey may leave my shoulders, but it will never leave my heart.
“Vinaka vaka levu, God bless, and moce mada.”
Fiji squad
Forwards (25)
Eroni Mawi
Luke Tagi
Haereiti Hetet
Mesake Doge
Peni Ravai
Samuela Tawake
Meli Tuni
Tevita Ikanivere
Samuel Matavesi
Mesulame Dolokoto
Kavaia Tagiveitaua
Zuriel Togiatama
Isoa Nasilasila
Mesake Vocevoce
Temo Mayanavanua
Setareki Turagacok
Viliame ?ata
Elia Canakaivata
Kitione Salawa
Lekima Tagitagivalu
Albert Tuisue
Etonia Waqa
?otikai Murray
Peceli Yato
Taniela Sadrugu
Backs (19)
Simione Kuruvoli
Philip Baselala
Sam Wye
Caleb Muntz
Isaiah Ravula
Vilimoni Botitu
Isikeli Rabitu
Inia Tabuavou
Josua Tuisova
Iosefo Masi
Sireli Maqala
Semi Radradra
Kalaveti Ravouvou
Setariki Tuicuvu
Ponipate Loganimasi
Jiuta Wainiqolo
Selesitino Ravutaumada
Vuate Karawalevu
Salesi Rayasi
