Michael Cheika on the radar over potential PREM return

Harlequins, who are looking to re-shuffle their coaching staff this summer following a poor season, are rumoured to have made a cheeky enquiry to former Wallabies and Argentina boss Michael Cheika.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quins, who have lost seven of their nine league games this season, have been linked with several big names from around the world after starting their search late last year.

Former Scotland coach Vern Cotter is believed to have thrown his hat in the ring before landing the Queensland Reds job for the 2027-2028 season, when he will replace Les Kiss, who is taking over the Wallabies.

VIDEO

The CV of Kobe Steelers head coach Dave Rennie, who is approaching the end of his contract in Japan, has been floating around, but he is a strong contender for the vacant All Blacks job.

Scott Robertson, who became only the second coach, after Wayne Smith, to leave the All Blacks job between World Cup tournaments, has also been touted as a possible contender.

Harlequins Gloucester All Stats and Data

Meanwhile, whispers about Mark Mapletoft, who spent a decade coaching at the Twickenham Stoop before leaving for the RFU in 2020, were gathering momentum last week.

Sources have now suggested that Nick Easter has been doing a brilliant job with Chinnor in the Championship has been interviewed as Quins bosses step up their bid to get someone in place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cheika returned to Australia last summer after spending a season with Leicester Tigers, leading them to the Gallagher PREM Final, where they were beaten by Bath, who won the league, cup and European treble.

In October, NRL outfit Sydney Roosters announced that Cheika, one of the sport’s most respected figures who had a consultancy role at the club six years ago, would be joining their coaching staff for the 2026 campaign.

While he is also set to take charge of Lebanon in the 2026 Rugby League World Cup in Australia and PNG, this would be another potential obstacle to overcome.

Related 'More significant injury than was hoped': Baxter gives Ikitau update Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter is hoping that Wallaby superstar Len Ikitau will be back in action towards the end of March after having an operation on a shoulder injury he picked up before Christmas. Read Now