Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Close Notice
Search
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Gallagher Premiership    

Marco Mama has retired with immediate effect after 12-year career

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Ex-Bristol back-rower Marco Mama has decided to retire from playing two months after being released by Worcester at the end of the 2020/21 season. The 30-year-old Nigerian-born, Zimbabwe-raised forward played for five-and-a-half seasons at Sixways after he initially joined the Warriors on loan for much of the 2015/16 campaign before ending that season back at Bristol where he made his pro ranks breakthrough. 

ADVERTISEMENT

It was June 10 when Mama was named as one of the 20 players who would be leaving Worcester as new coach Jonathan Thomas overhauled his squad and the back-rower has now decided it is best to quit player rather than find another club.    

Writing on Instagram, Mama said: “The time has come to hang up the boots. I have absolutely loved my twelve years of professional rugby, but there comes a point where the reward from the game is diminished and the risks are more apparent. 

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
What sacrifice means to the Black Ferns

“One thing I do know about rugby is you are either in it or not, so now is the time to step away and enjoy everything life has to offer outside of the game. I will look back with pure fondness at the emotional highs and lows. It is a special game and it has shaped me into the man I am today.

“Thank you to all at @bristolbearsrfc and @WorcsWarriors that have contributed and supported my career during my time there. Over and out.”

Thomas described his Worcester overhaul plans to RugbyPass in May. “We have been quite ruthless in the process. It’s never ideal to have that volume of players off-contract at one time and leaving, 20 players or whatever it is, so that has certainly been really tough, some tough conversations especially when I have got a huge amount of respect and care a lot about the players that are leaving… but we have done really well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have got a couple more players that we would like to bring in but when you look at the whole thing we are pretty pleased with recruitment, with what we have got coming in next year. I’m really excited about the squad we will have. It will be a smaller squad than this year but we don’t mind going with a smaller squad because we have got some good, young homegrown players coming through.”

Fact-checking Dave Rennie’s plan to beat the All Blacks Dave Rennie made an interesting claim following the Wallabies' loss to the All Blacks in Bledisloe II. Gregor Paul Why Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock are the perfect pair Analysis: Arguably the greatest locking partnership in rugby history has finally been reunited. Ben Wylie Sam Whitelock the All Blacks’ Goliath in Springboks clash The All Blacks are about to enter the unknown - but they have a trump card. Patrick McKendry The intangible difference between the All Blacks and Wallabies Analysis: The major difference between the All Blacks and Wallabies isn't skill - it's commitment. Ben Smith The Ioane brothers are coming of age for the All Blacks After some false starts, Akira and Rieko Ioane are now making all the right moves for the All Blacks. Gregor Paul

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Gallagher Premiership    

Marco Mama has retired with immediate effect after 12-year career

Search