Fran Goldthorp ‘only person in the world that can challenge Ellie Kildunne’

Fran Goldthorp insists her plan has not changed since returning to Loughborough Lightning and Premiership Women’s Rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dual code full-back confirmed on Wednesday that she remains committed to playing for the North Queensland Cowboys during the expanded NRL Women’s Premiership in 2025.

Goldthorp revealed she would have come back to Lightning last year had it not been for an injury and said that being in England was designed to keep her fit and focused during the long Australian off-season.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool Draw | RPTV Catch up on the Pool Draw for the upcoming Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 tournament that will take place in England. Visit RugbyPass TV for extensive Women’s rugby coverage. More Women’s rugby Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool Draw | RPTV Catch up on the Pool Draw for the upcoming Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 tournament that will take place in England. Visit RugbyPass TV for extensive Women’s rugby coverage. More Women’s rugby

However, it is only natural that with Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 less than a year away, the 21-year-old’s arrival back on these shores would prompt speculation about a possible Red Roses call-up.

“Right now, the plan is to go back to Australia. But again, I don’t really know what’s going to happen in the next few months,” Goldthorp told reporters.

“For me, I’m just trying to play consistent rugby, trying to stay healthy and see what happens off the back of that.”

What happens off the back of that could be senior international recognition and potentially a crack at a second home World Cup, in a different code.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goldthorp says she has not had any contact with England since making the move back to the East Midlands, but Red Roses attack coach Lou Meadows is a fan having worked with the full-back at U20 level.

Last month, Meadows told RugbyPass Goldthorp was on England’s radar as she praised her ability on both sides of the ball. “She’s got a great carry fight and she’s not scared to give things a go,” she said.

That is an assessment backed up by her club coach Nathan Smith, who feels Goldthorp is the woman best placed to compete with Ellie Kildunne at full-back for England.

“She’s the only person in the world that can challenge Ellie Kildunne for the 15 shirt in the Red Roses,” Smith said. “She’s the only person that can do that.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We saw a couple of moments from Ellie for Quins when we played them, but I thought Fran was exceptional in that game. I thought she had some really cool moments, creating good opportunities.

“In my opinion, she’s the only person that can really challenge Ellie, one for her shirt, but also for her to keep improving as well.”

Goldthorp remains humble when that appraisal put to her. “She’s a great player, obviously,” she said of Kildunne.

“It just takes that split second for her to create something, so [I’m] obviously very privileged to be up there.

“But I just play my game, try and keep my head down and if that’s what happens, that comes off the back of it, that’s just a bit of an added bonus.”

You get the impression that Goldthorp would be equally happy were she to break into John Mitchell’s England squad or return to Townsville and the Cowboys next year as planned.

She speaks highly of her time in North Queensland and the opportunity it has given her to grow on and off the pitch.

“I think I’ve developed not just as a player but as a person, a lot,” she added. “Moving the other side of the world has given me that independence and just given me that bit more belief in me as a player and what strengths and attributes I can bring to a team.

“And then coming back, I’ve got a bit more confidence and I trust my skill set a bit more.

“But I also know where I’m at and what I need to do to improve and take my game to the next level.”

That development has continued in Loughborough and will possibly accelerate now the likes of Emily Scarratt, Helena Rowland, Alev Kelter and Krissy Scurfield have returned from international duty.

“The intensity has gone up a notch,” Goldthorp said. “The speed of play has gone up a notch and I think that’s where we want to play, that’s the level we want to keep progressing at.”

Exeter Chiefs Women Loughborough Lightning All Stats and Data

It is a similar story for the league, which has been rebranded in the time she has been away.

“It’s massively stepped up,” Goldthorp said. “It’s been a couple of years since I’ve been involved, so I can definitely see the improvements with some of the Canadians and other people just stepping up.

“But it’s been a good challenge for me. I think it’s been exciting to see how I’ve transitioned back in.

“Like I say, [I] just keep trying to grow my game and being in that environment, it’s a world class league at the minute and I think this will just bring my game on.”

As things stand, Goldthorp will head back to Australia at the end of the PWR season to start preparation for the expanded 2025 NRL Women’s campaign.

But how does she view herself? As a league player in union or vice versa, or just a rugby player?

“I always get asked, ‘When are you going to make the decision to decide what you want to do?’” she conceded.

“For me, I just want to keep putting myself in the best position where I know I can grow and be a better player. So, at the minute that is swapping between the two.

“Whether that will change, I’m not sure but for now that is the goal.”