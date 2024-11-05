Women’s RWC 2025 ticket sales near record as application window opens

More than 130,000 tickets have been sold for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 ahead of the main ticket application phase getting underway on Tuesday.

According to organisers that figure is already close to eclipsing the total number of tickets sold for a women’s edition of the showpiece tournament and with demand remaining high, it is a record that is expected to be broken.

From 11:00 GMT on Tuesday, fans will have a two-week window in which they can apply for tickets across all matches in the pool stage and knockout rounds.

As confirmed following the match schedule announcement last month, England will kick off their home tournament against USA at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on August 22, 2025.

The world’s best 16 team will compete in eight cities across the length and breadth of England, with the bronze final and final set to be played at Twickenham on September 27.

During the ticket application phase, fans can select the matches and price categories they wish to apply for via tickets.rugbyworldcup.com.

The ‘Boost your chances’ option allows fans to increase their likelihood of being successful by accepting alternative price categories.

Only one application per email address is allowed, with applicants being notified of the results from Monday, December 2.

A range of ticket-inclusive premium packages are also available through RWC Experiences.