Why SVNS Series star Maddison Levi wants to play at 15s Rugby World Cup

HSBC SVNS Series try-scoring machine Maddison Levi has explained why taking part in next year’s 15s Rugby World Cup in England would be “pretty special.” Levi is currently preparing for the SVNS Series opener in Dubai later this month, but insists a switch to 15s is on the cards.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, Michael Chammas from The Sydney Morning Herald reported the Wests Tigers and Gold Coast Titans were interested in bringing Levi over to NRLW in 2025. It’s understood both clubs were also intent on signing younger sister Teagan Levi as well.

If this were the case and either one or both Levis signed deals in rugby league, they’d still be able to play on the SVNS Series. The Series doesn’t clash with the NRLW season, but moving to the 13-player game would rule them out of next year’s Rugby World Cup in England.

With the Levis currently among the biggest names in women’s rugby sevens, and considering both sisters had previously expressed an interest in playing at the World Cup, their absence would come as a major blow to the Wallaroos before the showpiece event in women’s rugby.

But at the Rugby Australia Awards in Sydney earlier this week, Levi adamantly denied the report before explaining the importance of “legacy” in rugby union. The 22-year-old is supremely focused on playing for the Wallaroos side that participates in the history-making tournament.

“They had an expression of interest last year for girls that would play 15s and I put my name down straight away,” Levi told reporters. “Just the beauty to play not just sevens but 15s on an international level is something pretty special.

“You look at the best nations in the world; Ireland, England and New Zealand, and they’ve got all those girls playing sevens and 15s cross-coding.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s just growing the game of women’s sport so if we can go over and play our part in the Wallaroos game and hopefully grow the game in Australia, I think that would be pretty special.”

But, as Levi herself admitted, “I might not even make the team.” The SVNS Series superstar – who won the Shawn Mackay Award on Wednesday as Australia’s Women’s SEVENS Player of the Year – would have to compete with established players for a spot.

Maya Stewart was named the Wallaroos’ Player of the Year on the wing, and Desiree Miller has been sensational on the other edge for the women in gold. As Levi suggested the Queenslander would likely play on the wing in 15s.

The Wallaroos are coming off a history-making triumph at World Rugby’s WXV 2 after getting the better of Wales, hosts South Africa and Scotland. Jo Yapp’s side had suffered some disappointing defeats earlier in the season, but they were rewarded for their resilience.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A dual international is something pretty special and I think they’ve only just recently had chats about us sevens girls,” Levi said.

“I’ve also never played a game of 15s in my life so who knows how I’d go, I might not even make the team with Maya Stewart out there carving up.

“I’ve got to keep playing sevens at the moment with the (SVNS) Series coming up and then maybe a dual international on the rise would be pretty awesome.”