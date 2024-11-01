All Blacks XV prop braces for Munster after 89-minute NPC Final shift

Wellington’s 23-20 extra-time victory against Bay of Plenty in the NPC final at Sky Stadium last Saturday could be seen as an exercise in catharsis for long-suffering Lions supporters.

Ten defeats in the decider since 1999 is an abysmal return for a side never lacking in flair, but until recently absent of killer instinct.

Still, it took Wellington 100 minutes to foil Bay of Plenty and, at last, win an NPC final in the capital. Wellington had gone down at home in the 2003, 2004, 2008 and 2013 finals.

“Eighty-nine minutes. That’s a pretty tough ask for a prop. I love my province. I love the boys. I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Xavier Nuima told RugbyPass.

“After being kitted out in Auckland, I spent the whole flight recovering. I’m sweet now. Looking forward to my second shift with the All Blacks XV.”

Nuima will start off the bench for the All Blacks XV against Munster at Thomond Park, Limerick on Sunday. Nuima played in a 38-6 win by the All Blacks XV against a Japan XV at the Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in 2023.

“It’s special to put on a black jersey again. I don’t know too much about Munster. I know they’ll bring it in the forwards. I’ll do my role and the result will look after itself.”

Numia has played 72 (50 wins) of the last 79 possible games for Wellington since his debut in 2018. He’s arguably the most durable and dynamic loosehead prop in the country with 61 appearances (38 wins) for the Hurricanes under his belt too.

Nuima made a staggering 18 tackles and 14 carries in the NPC final and helped the Lions set piece become sturdier throughout. Wellington trailed 20-15 facing a fierce second-half wind.

“Simple rugby was our aim. Carry hard, clean hard, leave it to the backs when we could” Nuima said.

“In finals footy, you win some and you lose some. You have to trust the process, establish a good connection with the locks and loose forwards.”

The Lions have won their last seven matches in a row at home against Bay of Plenty which equals their record of consecutive victories first established between 1979 and 1991. The Lions won all eight of their home matches in 2024, their best-ever season. The Lions 11 wins this year equal their record for most wins in a season.

Nuima shares a special bond with All Blacks XV captain Du’Plessis Kirifi who has led the Wellington Lions to 40 victories in 52 games. Kirifi’s approach to leadership could be described as evangelical with overt passion often antagonising opponents.

“That’s the best part,” Nuima laughed. “The boys look up to Dupes. He leads by his actions and we feed off his energy.”

Peter Lakai, Ruben Love, Riley Higgins and Caleb Delany are the other Wellington Lions NPC winners in the All Blacks XV.

The All Blacks XV against Munster at Thomond Park, Limerick kicks off on Sunday at 6:30pm (NZT).

