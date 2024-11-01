Wallaroos captain Michaela Leonard returns to Western Force’s First XV

Wallaroos captain Michaela Leonard returns to the Western Force’s starting side as the tourists prepare to take on both Yokogawa Musashino Artemi Stars and Tokyo Sankyu Phoenix in 40-minute matches in Japan on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leonard recently led the Wallaroos to a historic WXV 2 title in South Africa. Jo Yapp’s Australian side got the better of Wales in their opening fixture before later beating tournament hosts South Africa and finally Scotland in the title decider.

Alapeta Ngauamo is another Wallaroos who bolsters the Force’s forward pack after being named at tighthead prop. New recruit Loretta Mailangi has also been named to start at hooker, with Braxton Walker rounding out the front row.

Rosie Ebbage joins Leonard in the middle row, while Topaz Jean Porter, Nami Dickson and Brooklyn Teki-Joyce make up the loose forwards. On the bench – with this being a 24-woman squad – keep an eye out for Australia international Sera Naiqama.

In the backs, Nicole Ledington comes into the First XV at halfback. Ledington joins vice-captain Grace Freeman In the halves, while Ngamihi Monk and Ocean Tuhua will link in the Western Force’s midfield.

Wests Scarborough winger Tizanae Kovacs has earned her first start of the Force’s Japan tour on the left edge, while 2024 ACT Women’s Player of the Year April Downey will start on the right. Sheree Hume has been named to wear the No. 15 jersey as the starting fullback.

The Force will take on Artemi Stars from 1:30 pm WST before facing the Phoenix from 2:25 pm WST. Last Sunday, the Force went down swinging 27-24 in a standalone fixture against the Phoenix, so they’ll be out to make amends in their in the final clash of their three-game tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Western Force team for Sunday

Braxton Walker Loretta Mailangi Alapeta Ngauamo Michaela Leonard Rosie Ebbage Topaz Jean Porter Nami Dickson Brooklyn Teki-Joyce Nicole Ledington Grace Freeman (vc) Tizanae Kovacs Ngamihi Monk Ocean Tuhua April Downey Sheree Hume

Replacements

Hera-Barb Malcolm Heke (c) Hannah Pelelei Allana Sikimeti Zoe Elliott Sera Naiqama Tamika Jones Georgia Cormick Cecilia Smith Leilani Hills