International

Rassie Erasmus' Boks selection policy is becoming bizarre

South African rugby head coach Rassie Erasmus reacts while seated in the stands during the team's captain's run at Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela on September 27, 2024, ahead of the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Argentina. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

Let’s start with the glaring caveat: Rassie Erasmus knows a thing or two about rugby. He’s on track to retire as the most decorated and accomplished coach in the sport’s history and has already secured the unending love of every South African with even a passing interest in the oval ball.

But that does not mean he is above criticism. In fact, speaking with the BBC’s Rugby Union Weekly podcast, Erasmus said that he welcomes feedback, good and bad, from journalists and fans alike. “I love it when they give commentary,” Erasmus said. “They’ve got a point sometimes. I really listen to them.”

So, Rassie, if you’re reading this, I’ve got a bone to pick with you. It concerns the Springboks frankly bizarre selection policy. On Tuesday, Jordan Hendrikse, a fly-half, was called into the squad in place of the injured prop Frans Malherbe. A week earlier Cameron Hanekom, a rampaging eighth-man, replaced Damian Willemse, a skilful utility back.

Springbok superstar Cheslin Kolbe shares some ‘stepping tips’

WATCH as Springbok superstar Cheslin Kolbe joins the Behind The Ruck podcast to share some ‘stepping tips’

Springbok superstar Cheslin Kolbe shares some ‘stepping tips’

WATCH as Springbok superstar Cheslin Kolbe joins the Behind The Ruck podcast to share some ‘stepping tips’

Modern rugby players are not like their forbears from a previous age. Front rowers have to be able to pass and catch and offer link-up play from sophisticated set moves. Backs, even half-backs, have to have the strength and power to carry to the line or clean out a ruck when required.

But replacing a 144kg prop with a 86kg fly-half? Both Malherbe and Hendrikse might as well be playing different sports given their roles on the pitch. What exactly is going on here?

The bulletproof counterargument to my quibble comes in the form of Handre Pollard. The man with the perpetually furrowed brow was drafted into last year’s World Cup squad when Malcolm Marx, a hooker, went down with an injury in the tournament curtain-raiser against Scotland.

However, the case of Pollard is a red herring. As Erasmus has confirmed, it didn’t really matter who got injured, Pollard and his laser-sighted right boot was always going to be the next cab off the rank. He’s a unicorn player, a Cullinan diamond with ice in his veins and an utterly bewildering ability to remain calm in the most pressurised moments. Erasmus would have likely crowbarred one of his player’s kneecaps if that was the best way to yank Pollard from the wilderness and place him in his team.

But Pollard is not injured as we speak. And this Autumn tour is not the World Cup. Which raises a question that Erasmus might welcome, but his devoted fans perhaps won’t like: is there a risk that this particular approach is confusing to both the players themselves and everyone within the Springboks ecosystem?

“It’s probably a case of you never know when the call is going to come because I didn’t even know at that time that I was going to replace Damian,” Hanekom told a press conference on Friday. “I was so in disbelief. When I got the phone call I just said, ‘Are you joking?’ just to make sure they really wanted me here. It’s a dream come true and I’ll play wherever I’m needed to play. I just want to contribute as much as I can.”

Cameron Hanekom
Cameron Hanekom was a late addition to the Springbok touring party but there are many in the game tipping him to go to the very top (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

That’s a lovely sentiment, and there’s every reason to believe that the rangy 22-year-old will leave his mark on the Test team. But shouldn’t the double world champions have a more coherent strategy? According to assistant coach Deon Davids, they in fact do have one in place.

“There’s obviously good clarity between the head coach and the selectors in terms of the planning and where we want to go,” Davids explained. “I think a part of our strategic plans is to build depth and experience building up to the World Cup.

“And obviously we look at the broader squad in terms of what is needed and where we stand with caps and how we are aligning in terms of reaching that specific goal. I think although we may not invite a prop for a prop, there is a bigger plan towards that looking at the squad and what we want to achieve. So everyone is aligned and clear on what we want to do.”

Thomas du Toit, a prop who could be replaced by a scrum-half if he has the misfortune of picking up a niggle, echoed the party line.

Bath
Thomas du Toit of Bath Rugby hugs Jean-Luc du Preez of Sale Sharks after the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Bath Rugby and Sale Sharks at Recreation Ground on October 26, 2024 in Bath, England. (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

“From a player’s perspective we just trust the system, we trust the coaches and their decision making process,” du Toit said. “We don’t really have an opinion on it. We try to welcome the next guy in as much as we can and get everyone up to speed as quickly as possible. By us trusting the coaches they trust us to do that with the players coming in.”

Spelled out like this it might seem like I’m doing my best to morph a molehill into a mountain. However, the gap between the Springboks and the chasing pack led by Ireland is not as large as some ardent Boks fans might believe. In fact, according to World Rugby’s metrics, South Africa aren’t at present the best team in the world (though the maths might be off on that one).

And so, with the margin for error wafer-thin, and an ageing squad on the cusp of some potentially dramatic changes, a more structured and methodical way of establishing hierarchies below the in-group could be beneficial.

24 Comments
T
The One 2 days ago

Lame, Daniel Very lame.

F
Flankly 2 days ago

I’m doing my best to morph a molehill into a mountain

Evidently. And without much success.


It's not complicated: 1/ Deon Davids says there is a "bigger plan" with a "specific goal", and 2/ you don't understand the plan.


Not sure that's even a molehill.

B
Bull Shark 2 days ago

Glad to see the copy was edited to read Jordan Hendrikse instead of Jaden Hendrikse.


🙄

I
IZITBRU 3 days ago

This article lacks substance. Hendrickse can cover 10 and 15 with Damian injured. Hannekom can cover 6,7,8 with Frans injured, meaning we have more to play with and trial.

And we already had cover for Frans.


Simple. This didn't warrant an article. Nothing more than hot air.

B
Bull Shark 2 days ago

Hallelujah.


And the Jordan one. Not the Jaden one.


Next we’ll be reading about Stephen Curry in the English team.

D
DP 3 days ago

Meh. The only issue with his selection policy was that he didn’t select Hanekom / Louw to begin with. Bringing in Jordan is the obvious choice as he covers a multitude of back line positions and is deadly off the tee. We may well see him start at 10 against Wales and play off the bench in the other fixtures as a 15 or 10 option. Manie cannot be trusted to slot penalties so playing Jordan at 15 is the smart play there.

B
Bull Shark 2 days ago

Jordan is going to play utility off the bench against either Scotland or Wales. He is Damian Willemse on this tour.


I see a 5/3 split against England. Not sure Jordan will be picked for that one. I suspect we’ll see Polly, Grant Williams and Lukhanyo Am off the bench for that one.

B
Bull Shark 3 days ago

Jaden Hendrikse is a scrum half.


And the selection policy makes perfect sense if you simply apply your mind.


The Springboks have for some time now restricted themselves to squads no greater in size than 33/34.


When Wessels got injured - he was replaced by a prop and a hooker. Wessels would have been cover for Malherbe who needn’t be replaced by ANOTHER prop as one just came in AND Du Toit can cover tight head and loose head.


In the event they need another front rower - he will fly in and join the team. Not rocket science.


The two positions that became available were simply filled by two young players to give them the chance to get into the side sooner than next year. The opportunity had presented itself sooner. Take it.


It’s very clever and a great way to balance blooding new players, maintaining a strong experienced group and sticking to a restricted squad of 33/34 Ala RWC where you don’t have the luxury of massive squads.


Or the budgets of France who have an over sized squad of 49 players (imagine the logistics of managing such a big squad).


Lean and mean and well thought out.


Not to mention cost effective. It doesn’t make sense for us to burn cash on flights and hotels when we can call players in off a waiting list.


A poor article. Casting aspersions and making mountains from molehills since declaring early on in the year “prepare for the wheels to come off”.

J
J Marc 3 days ago

For France, it's only 42 players 3 days a week. For example today there are only 23 players with Galthie.

J
JD 3 days ago

Very cogent, well written comment. Agree that Gallant is all over the place. Weak and very presumptuous article.

H
Hellhound 3 days ago

It's just click baiting. Seems that to make people talk about rugby, they need the Saffas to chat because without us, the site is dead it seems. So, insult the Boks to get the Saffas riled and whala the site is busy. Rassie leads innovation, the Boks have the most depth and is the best making sure they win most matches. The fans keep the game alive, so seems like without SA the game is dead😂😂😂

C
CO 37 minutes ago
How the All Blacks plan to challenge Ireland after gutsy England win

They don't have any choice against Ireland when the Allblacks pick only two lineout jumpers.


They went short and to the over throw repeatedly against the English and this telegraphing of intent by Jason Ryan to repeat the dose may be a smokescreen.


What I'd do against the Irish is start Cane at seven to rough them up (legally) in a return to 2016 and start three locks with Tupou shifted to six.


Sititi at eight with Savea to lead the bench impact with a 6-2 split that includes Darry and Finau. Ratima and ALB to cover the backs.


Savea to replace Cane after thirty or so minutes with Cane instructed to empty the tank.


No disrespect to Ireland, they're the toughest test, slightly tougher than France with with only six days recovery for the Allblacks and up against the best coaching group in the north.

12 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

Nah, that just needs some more variation. Chip kicks, grubber stabs, all those. Will Jordan showed a pretty good reason why the rush was bad for his link up with BB.


If you have an overlap on a rush defense, they naturally cover out and out and leave a huge gap near the ruck.


It also helps if both teams play the same rules. ARs set the offside line 1m past where the last mans feet were😅

28 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'Freelancer' Izaia Perese shows the need for true inclusivity in Australian rugby

Yeah nar, should work for sure. I was just asking why would you do it that way?


It could be achieved by outsourcing all your IP and players to New Zealand, Japan, and America, with a big Super competition between those countries raking it in with all of Australia's best talent to help them at a club level. When there is enough of a following and players coming through internally, and from other international countries (starting out like Australia/without a pro scene), for these high profile clubs to compete without a heavy australian base, then RA could use all the money they'd saved over the decades to turn things around at home and fund 4 super sides of their own that would be good enough to compete.


That sounds like a great model to reset the game in Aus. Take a couple of decades to invest in youth and community networks before trying to become professional again. I just suggest most aussies would be a bit more optimistic they can make it work without the two decades without any pro club rugby bit.

79 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
England internationals disagree on final play execution vs All Blacks

Good point

7 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

That would work too.

28 Go to comments
M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 3 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

Riley Higgins incoming.

28 Go to comments
O
Oh no, not him again? 3 hours ago
England internationals disagree on final play execution vs All Blacks

You don't win anything if you don't back yourself. If a South African said that, people would just accept it as their psyche. I think you'd expect Ben to bring that to a team with his experience. England lacked the experience and the bench to close out the match. IMO anyway.

7 Go to comments
O
Oh no, not him again? 3 hours ago
England internationals disagree on final play execution vs All Blacks

Okay, so we blew it big time on Saturday. So rather than repeating what most people have all ready said, what do I want to see from Borthwick going forward?


Let's keep Marcus Smith on the pitch if he's fit and playing well. I was really pleased with his goal kicking. It used to be his weakness. I feel sympathy for George Ford who hadn't kicked all match and then had a kick to win the game. You hear pundits and commentators commend kickers who have come off the bench and pulled that off. Its not easy. If Steve B continues to substitute players with no clear reason then he is going to get criticised.


On paper I thought England would beat NZ if they played to their potential and didn't show NZ too much respect. Okay, the off the ball tackles certainly stopped England scoring tries, but I would have liked to see more smashing over gainlines and less kicking for position. Yes, I also know it's the Springbok endorsed world cup double winning formula but the Kiwi defence isn't the Bok defence, is it. If you have the power to put Smith on the front foot then why muzzle him? I guess what I'm saying is back, yourself. Why give the momentum to a team like NZ? Why feed the beast? Don't give the ball to NZ. Well d'uh.


Our scrum is a long term weakness. If you are going to play Itoje then he needs an ogre next door and a decent front row. Where is our third world class lock? Where are are realible front row bench replacements? The England scrum has been flakey for a while now. It blows hot and cold. Our front five bench is not world class.


On the positive side I love our starting backrow right now. I'd like to see them stick together through to the next world cup.


Anyway, there is always another Saturday.

7 Go to comments
M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Which 2 backs make the bench?


BB being injured has kind of made things complicated.


Rueban Love is the most like-for-like, covers 10 and 15….. but 10 in a test?


Plummer would be safer option for first five cover, also covers 12.


Then ALB covers 12-13.


I think the sensible choice would be Plummer and ALB, but I’d rather see Plummer and Rubes.

That might be a bit much for a test this size but if they lit it up it would be one hell of a story.

Leaves our midfield too light for cover though.


Front row could be interesting. Ofa in my opinion is too important to leave out at the moment and needs to be on the rimu.

Mighty Temaiti will be better off for last weekends experience, he offered more around the field than DeGroot has in his last few games.

9 Go to comments
C
CO 3 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

Robertson is more a manager of coaches than a coach so it comes down to intent of outcomes at a high level. I like his intent, I like the fact his Allblacks are really driving the outcomes however as he's pointed out the high error rates are not test level and their control of the game is driving both wins and losses. England didn't have to play a lot of rugby, they made far fewer mistakes and were extremely unlucky not to win.


In fact the English team were very early in their season and should've been comfortably beaten by an Allblacks team that had played multiple tests together.


Razor has himself recognised that to be the best they'll have to sort out the crisis levels of mistakes that have really increased since the first two tests against England.


Early tackles were a classic example of hyper enthusiasm to not give an inch, that passion that Razor has achieved is going to be formidable once the unforced errors are eliminated.


That's his secret, he's already rebuilt the passion and that's the most important aspect, its inevitable that he'll now eradicate the unforced errors. When that happens a fellow tier one nation is going to get thrashed. I don't think it will be until 2025 though.


The Allblacks will lose both tests against Ireland and France if they play high error rates rugby like they did against England.


To get the unforced errors under control he's going to be needing to handover the number eight role to Sititi and reset expectations of what loose forwards do. Establish a clear distinction with a large, swarthy lineout jumper at six that is a feared runner and dominant tackler and a turnover specialist at seven that is abrasive in contact. He'll then need to build depth behind the three starters and ruthlessly select for that group to be peaking in 2027 in hit Australian conditions on firm, dry grounds.


It's going to help him that Savea is shifting to the worst super rugby franchise where he's going to struggle behind a beaten pack every week.


The under performing loose forward trio is the key driver of the high error rates and unacceptable turn overs due to awol link work. Sititi is looking like he's superman compared to his openside and eight.


At this late stage in the season they shouldn't be operating with just the one outstanding loose forward out of four selected for the English test. That's an abject failure but I think Robertson's sacrificing link quality on purpose to build passion amongst the junior Allblacks as they see the reverential treatment the old warhorses are receiving for their long term hard graft.


It's unfortunately losing test matches and making what should be comfortable wins into nail biters but it's early in the world cup cycle so perhaps it's a sacrifice worth making.


However if this was F1 then Sam Cane would be Riccardo and Ardie would be heading into Perez territory so the loose forwards desperately need revitalisation through a rebuild over the next season to complement the formidable tight five.

28 Go to comments
B
BM 3 hours ago
All Blacks lose Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor for Ireland Test

Billy Proctor is on way to welcome his first child in NZ !

26 Go to comments
A
Alex 3 hours ago
Borthwick, it's time to own up – Andy Goode

It is getting really frustrating with some of the selection calls. Have been willing for some time now to give SB the benefit of the doubt, but they just felt like real schoolboy errors tbh. England did better than I thought they would given it's a first hit-out, but their back three and pack must be so frustrated with just not getting enough quality ball from the centres. Clearly Alex Mitchell is missed, and a creative centre is needed, which has been the issue for a loooooooong time now.

18 Go to comments
J
JN 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks plan to challenge Ireland after gutsy England win

I may be wrong, but Blackadder is at home in NZ recovering from injury.

12 Go to comments
P
Phillip 3 hours ago
Dropped Wallaby Tom Lynagh stars as Queensland Reds beat Wild Knights

He is. He travelled with the Reds to Japan, now I imagine he'll be linking up with the Australian XV. If he hasn't already.

2 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Ratima would have never faced a rush defence like that and he did it in the hardest environment. He will have learnt a lot from that and to say Roigard, who came on when the teams were stuffed. was better is a bit much really. If Roigard had started it would have been the opposite.

9 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 4 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Sorry but if Dmac didnt delay, run, then pass the England winger is in on Jordan and Jordan gets tackled with the ball. Id happily say that Dmacs little hesitation, run and pass was 50% of that try. Without it the try doesnt happen, but even with it Jordan still had to get it right and he did.

9 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 4 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Dmac has the best catch and pass in the game. That split second delay was the key as it meant the winger had to stay put out wider and it gave WJ time to get that final pass away with only 1 tackler on him. Both passes perfect.

9 Go to comments
J
JWH 4 hours ago
Would a Springboks B team really conquer the world?

I would put Ireland a lot lower than that, they have no depth whatsoever.

31 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 4 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

I get sick of the 12 being a battering ram. NZ did much better when ALB was at 12 against Aus with JB out injured. Id like to see the old 12 being selected. The one who had guile and tactical kicking, had passing down pat and could sidestep players.

28 Go to comments
N
NM 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks plan to challenge Ireland after gutsy England win

It was a very gutsy win against England. There has been lots of negative comment about 'lucky escapes' & England losing by 'the width of a goal post'. Yes, this is all true but conversely nothing has been said about the AB's scoring 3 tries to one, & this could easily have been 5 to 1 had it not been for a PT dropped catch or a CC fingertip knock on! An unusually high penalty count also gifted the poms 15 easy points. What if's are meaningless, history only remembers the score board. With just a little more patience, discipline, & accuracy this evolving AB's team will be #1 again!

12 Go to comments
