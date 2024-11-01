Rassie Erasmus' Boks selection policy is becoming bizarre
Let’s start with the glaring caveat: Rassie Erasmus knows a thing or two about rugby. He’s on track to retire as the most decorated and accomplished coach in the sport’s history and has already secured the unending love of every South African with even a passing interest in the oval ball.
But that does not mean he is above criticism. In fact, speaking with the BBC’s Rugby Union Weekly podcast, Erasmus said that he welcomes feedback, good and bad, from journalists and fans alike. “I love it when they give commentary,” Erasmus said. “They’ve got a point sometimes. I really listen to them.”
So, Rassie, if you’re reading this, I’ve got a bone to pick with you. It concerns the Springboks frankly bizarre selection policy. On Tuesday, Jordan Hendrikse, a fly-half, was called into the squad in place of the injured prop Frans Malherbe. A week earlier Cameron Hanekom, a rampaging eighth-man, replaced Damian Willemse, a skilful utility back.
Modern rugby players are not like their forbears from a previous age. Front rowers have to be able to pass and catch and offer link-up play from sophisticated set moves. Backs, even half-backs, have to have the strength and power to carry to the line or clean out a ruck when required.
But replacing a 144kg prop with a 86kg fly-half? Both Malherbe and Hendrikse might as well be playing different sports given their roles on the pitch. What exactly is going on here?
The bulletproof counterargument to my quibble comes in the form of Handre Pollard. The man with the perpetually furrowed brow was drafted into last year’s World Cup squad when Malcolm Marx, a hooker, went down with an injury in the tournament curtain-raiser against Scotland.
However, the case of Pollard is a red herring. As Erasmus has confirmed, it didn’t really matter who got injured, Pollard and his laser-sighted right boot was always going to be the next cab off the rank. He’s a unicorn player, a Cullinan diamond with ice in his veins and an utterly bewildering ability to remain calm in the most pressurised moments. Erasmus would have likely crowbarred one of his player’s kneecaps if that was the best way to yank Pollard from the wilderness and place him in his team.
But Pollard is not injured as we speak. And this Autumn tour is not the World Cup. Which raises a question that Erasmus might welcome, but his devoted fans perhaps won’t like: is there a risk that this particular approach is confusing to both the players themselves and everyone within the Springboks ecosystem?
“It’s probably a case of you never know when the call is going to come because I didn’t even know at that time that I was going to replace Damian,” Hanekom told a press conference on Friday. “I was so in disbelief. When I got the phone call I just said, ‘Are you joking?’ just to make sure they really wanted me here. It’s a dream come true and I’ll play wherever I’m needed to play. I just want to contribute as much as I can.”
That’s a lovely sentiment, and there’s every reason to believe that the rangy 22-year-old will leave his mark on the Test team. But shouldn’t the double world champions have a more coherent strategy? According to assistant coach Deon Davids, they in fact do have one in place.
“There’s obviously good clarity between the head coach and the selectors in terms of the planning and where we want to go,” Davids explained. “I think a part of our strategic plans is to build depth and experience building up to the World Cup.
“And obviously we look at the broader squad in terms of what is needed and where we stand with caps and how we are aligning in terms of reaching that specific goal. I think although we may not invite a prop for a prop, there is a bigger plan towards that looking at the squad and what we want to achieve. So everyone is aligned and clear on what we want to do.”
Thomas du Toit, a prop who could be replaced by a scrum-half if he has the misfortune of picking up a niggle, echoed the party line.
“From a player’s perspective we just trust the system, we trust the coaches and their decision making process,” du Toit said. “We don’t really have an opinion on it. We try to welcome the next guy in as much as we can and get everyone up to speed as quickly as possible. By us trusting the coaches they trust us to do that with the players coming in.”
Spelled out like this it might seem like I’m doing my best to morph a molehill into a mountain. However, the gap between the Springboks and the chasing pack led by Ireland is not as large as some ardent Boks fans might believe. In fact, according to World Rugby’s metrics, South Africa aren’t at present the best team in the world (though the maths might be off on that one).
And so, with the margin for error wafer-thin, and an ageing squad on the cusp of some potentially dramatic changes, a more structured and methodical way of establishing hierarchies below the in-group could be beneficial.
Lame, Daniel Very lame.
Evidently. And without much success.
It's not complicated: 1/ Deon Davids says there is a "bigger plan" with a "specific goal", and 2/ you don't understand the plan.
Not sure that's even a molehill.
Glad to see the copy was edited to read Jordan Hendrikse instead of Jaden Hendrikse.
This article lacks substance. Hendrickse can cover 10 and 15 with Damian injured. Hannekom can cover 6,7,8 with Frans injured, meaning we have more to play with and trial.
And we already had cover for Frans.
Simple. This didn't warrant an article. Nothing more than hot air.
Hallelujah.
And the Jordan one. Not the Jaden one.
Next we’ll be reading about Stephen Curry in the English team.
Meh. The only issue with his selection policy was that he didn’t select Hanekom / Louw to begin with. Bringing in Jordan is the obvious choice as he covers a multitude of back line positions and is deadly off the tee. We may well see him start at 10 against Wales and play off the bench in the other fixtures as a 15 or 10 option. Manie cannot be trusted to slot penalties so playing Jordan at 15 is the smart play there.
Jordan is going to play utility off the bench against either Scotland or Wales. He is Damian Willemse on this tour.
I see a 5/3 split against England. Not sure Jordan will be picked for that one. I suspect we’ll see Polly, Grant Williams and Lukhanyo Am off the bench for that one.
Jaden Hendrikse is a scrum half.
And the selection policy makes perfect sense if you simply apply your mind.
The Springboks have for some time now restricted themselves to squads no greater in size than 33/34.
When Wessels got injured - he was replaced by a prop and a hooker. Wessels would have been cover for Malherbe who needn’t be replaced by ANOTHER prop as one just came in AND Du Toit can cover tight head and loose head.
In the event they need another front rower - he will fly in and join the team. Not rocket science.
The two positions that became available were simply filled by two young players to give them the chance to get into the side sooner than next year. The opportunity had presented itself sooner. Take it.
It’s very clever and a great way to balance blooding new players, maintaining a strong experienced group and sticking to a restricted squad of 33/34 Ala RWC where you don’t have the luxury of massive squads.
Or the budgets of France who have an over sized squad of 49 players (imagine the logistics of managing such a big squad).
Lean and mean and well thought out.
Not to mention cost effective. It doesn’t make sense for us to burn cash on flights and hotels when we can call players in off a waiting list.
A poor article. Casting aspersions and making mountains from molehills since declaring early on in the year “prepare for the wheels to come off”.
For France, it's only 42 players 3 days a week. For example today there are only 23 players with Galthie.
Very cogent, well written comment. Agree that Gallant is all over the place. Weak and very presumptuous article.
It's just click baiting. Seems that to make people talk about rugby, they need the Saffas to chat because without us, the site is dead it seems. So, insult the Boks to get the Saffas riled and whala the site is busy. Rassie leads innovation, the Boks have the most depth and is the best making sure they win most matches. The fans keep the game alive, so seems like without SA the game is dead😂😂😂