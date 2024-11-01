Rassie Erasmus' Boks selection policy is becoming bizarre

Let’s start with the glaring caveat: Rassie Erasmus knows a thing or two about rugby. He’s on track to retire as the most decorated and accomplished coach in the sport’s history and has already secured the unending love of every South African with even a passing interest in the oval ball.

ADVERTISEMENT

But that does not mean he is above criticism. In fact, speaking with the BBC’s Rugby Union Weekly podcast, Erasmus said that he welcomes feedback, good and bad, from journalists and fans alike. “I love it when they give commentary,” Erasmus said. “They’ve got a point sometimes. I really listen to them.”

So, Rassie, if you’re reading this, I’ve got a bone to pick with you. It concerns the Springboks frankly bizarre selection policy. On Tuesday, Jordan Hendrikse, a fly-half, was called into the squad in place of the injured prop Frans Malherbe. A week earlier Cameron Hanekom, a rampaging eighth-man, replaced Damian Willemse, a skilful utility back.

Springbok superstar Cheslin Kolbe shares some ‘stepping tips’ WATCH as Springbok superstar Cheslin Kolbe joins the Behind The Ruck podcast to share some ‘stepping tips’ Springbok superstar Cheslin Kolbe shares some ‘stepping tips’ WATCH as Springbok superstar Cheslin Kolbe joins the Behind The Ruck podcast to share some ‘stepping tips’

Modern rugby players are not like their forbears from a previous age. Front rowers have to be able to pass and catch and offer link-up play from sophisticated set moves. Backs, even half-backs, have to have the strength and power to carry to the line or clean out a ruck when required.

But replacing a 144kg prop with a 86kg fly-half? Both Malherbe and Hendrikse might as well be playing different sports given their roles on the pitch. What exactly is going on here?

The bulletproof counterargument to my quibble comes in the form of Handre Pollard. The man with the perpetually furrowed brow was drafted into last year’s World Cup squad when Malcolm Marx, a hooker, went down with an injury in the tournament curtain-raiser against Scotland.

However, the case of Pollard is a red herring. As Erasmus has confirmed, it didn’t really matter who got injured, Pollard and his laser-sighted right boot was always going to be the next cab off the rank. He’s a unicorn player, a Cullinan diamond with ice in his veins and an utterly bewildering ability to remain calm in the most pressurised moments. Erasmus would have likely crowbarred one of his player’s kneecaps if that was the best way to yank Pollard from the wilderness and place him in his team.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Pollard is not injured as we speak. And this Autumn tour is not the World Cup. Which raises a question that Erasmus might welcome, but his devoted fans perhaps won’t like: is there a risk that this particular approach is confusing to both the players themselves and everyone within the Springboks ecosystem?

“It’s probably a case of you never know when the call is going to come because I didn’t even know at that time that I was going to replace Damian,” Hanekom told a press conference on Friday. “I was so in disbelief. When I got the phone call I just said, ‘Are you joking?’ just to make sure they really wanted me here. It’s a dream come true and I’ll play wherever I’m needed to play. I just want to contribute as much as I can.”

Cameron Hanekom was a late addition to the Springbok touring party but there are many in the game tipping him to go to the very top (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

That’s a lovely sentiment, and there’s every reason to believe that the rangy 22-year-old will leave his mark on the Test team. But shouldn’t the double world champions have a more coherent strategy? According to assistant coach Deon Davids, they in fact do have one in place.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s obviously good clarity between the head coach and the selectors in terms of the planning and where we want to go,” Davids explained. “I think a part of our strategic plans is to build depth and experience building up to the World Cup.

“And obviously we look at the broader squad in terms of what is needed and where we stand with caps and how we are aligning in terms of reaching that specific goal. I think although we may not invite a prop for a prop, there is a bigger plan towards that looking at the squad and what we want to achieve. So everyone is aligned and clear on what we want to do.”

Thomas du Toit, a prop who could be replaced by a scrum-half if he has the misfortune of picking up a niggle, echoed the party line.

“From a player’s perspective we just trust the system, we trust the coaches and their decision making process,” du Toit said. “We don’t really have an opinion on it. We try to welcome the next guy in as much as we can and get everyone up to speed as quickly as possible. By us trusting the coaches they trust us to do that with the players coming in.”

Spelled out like this it might seem like I’m doing my best to morph a molehill into a mountain. However, the gap between the Springboks and the chasing pack led by Ireland is not as large as some ardent Boks fans might believe. In fact, according to World Rugby’s metrics, South Africa aren’t at present the best team in the world (though the maths might be off on that one).

And so, with the margin for error wafer-thin, and an ageing squad on the cusp of some potentially dramatic changes, a more structured and methodical way of establishing hierarchies below the in-group could be beneficial.