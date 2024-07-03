Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
22 - 16
FT
U20
31 - 10
FT
U20
48 - 11
FT
U20
26 - 27
FT
U20
LIVE
40'
U20
LIVE
40'
U20
Tomorrow
00:00
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
11:15
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
05:45
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
15:00
Saturday
17:00
Sunday
09:00
International

Liam Wright confirmed as 89th Wallabies captain ahead of Wales Test

By Finn Morton
Liam Wright poses during an Australia Wallabies Portrait Session on June 26, 2024 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images for ARU)

Coach Joe Schmidt has named a surprise captain to lead Australia on Saturday night with Queensland Reds backrower Liam Wright set to become the 89th Wallabies captain when they take on Wales in Sydney.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wright will lead the men in gold into battle at Allianz Stadium after also being named to start at blindside flanker. It’d been reported earlier in the week that the 26-year-old had been given the nod to lead the team and that’s now been confirmed.

The loose forward’s leadership selection may have come as a surprise to some or even most, but Wright has proven himself captaincy material throughout the grades in Queensland. Wright captained Queensland U20s, Queensland Country and is now co-captain at the Reds.

Video Spacer

Chasing the Sun on RugbyPass TV | RPTV

Chasing the Sun, the extraordinary documentary that traces the Springboks’ road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is coming to RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

Video Spacer

Chasing the Sun on RugbyPass TV | RPTV

Chasing the Sun, the extraordinary documentary that traces the Springboks’ road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is coming to RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

Fellow Reds co-captain Tate McDermott has also been named in the Wallabies’ 23 but will come off the pine, with NSW Waratahs skipper Jake Gordon picked in the No. 9 jersey.

Reds teammate Matt Faessler starts at hooker alongside Test centurion James Slipper and another former Queensland prop Taniela Tupou. Western Force skipper Jeremy Williams is one of two debutants in the starting lineup, and joins Lukhan Salakaia-Loto in the middle row.

Captain Wright will pack down alongside Reds teammate Fraser McReight in the backrow, while reigning John Eales medallist Rob Valetini completes the forward pack as the No. 8.

Joining Jake Gordon in the halves is Brumbies pivot Noah Lolesio who returns to the Test arena for the first time in years. Outside them is Queensland pair Hunter Paisami and debutant Josh Flook in the midfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Melbourne Rebels utility Filipo Daugunu is back in Wallaby gold after being named on the left wing, while NSW Waratahs recruit Kellaway will take his place on the right. In-form Brumbies outside back Tom Wright starts at fullback.

On the bench, there are another five potential debutants. Isaac Kailea, Angus Blyth, Charlie Cale, Tom Lynagh and Dylan Pietsch are all in line to debut in Wallaby gold should they be called on to come off the bench.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
2
Draws
0
Wins
3
Average Points scored
21
27
First try wins
40%
Home team wins
40%

The Wallabies’ first Test of the year against Wales at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium is scheduled to get underway at 7:45 pm AEST. Earlier, the Wallaroos play Fiji as part of the double header.

Wallabies team to take on Wales

  1. James Slipper
  2. Matt Faessler
  3. Taniela Tupou
  4. Jeremy Williams*
  5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto
  6. Liam Wright (c)
  7. Fraser McReight
  8. Rob Valetini
  9. Jake Gordon
  10. Noah Lolesio
  11. Filipo Daugunu
  12. Hunter Paisami
  13. Josh Flook*
  14. Andrew Kellaway
  15. Tom Wright

Replacements

  1. Billy Pollard
  2. Isaac Kailea**
  3. Allan Alaalatoa
  4. Angus Blyth**
  5. Charlie Cale**
  6. Tate McDermott
  7. Tom Lynagh**
  8. Dylan Pietsch**

Recommended

Coach Jo Yapp names four debutants in Wallaroos side to play Fijiana

Aaron Wainwright set for milestone in Wales’ first Test in Australia

Perofeta to start as Robertson names his first All Blacks team to play England

Australia search for fairytale Paris Olympics ending after Tokyo heartbreak

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the World Rugby U20s Championship live and for free on RugbyPass TV. Register here now
*Unavailable in Africa, NZ, Fiji, Samoa, Papua NG and Tonga

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Ireland and Springboks agree to trial new TMO protocol in Pretoria

2

Massive Andy Farrell decision asks three Ireland stars to put their legacies on the line

3

Stuart Hogg spends night in cells and given prison warning

4

Scott Hansen offers insight into All Blacks' starting halves combination

5

Perofeta to start as Robertson names his first All Blacks team to play England

6

Scott Roberston needs to send Samipeni Finau on a Marcus Smith mission

7

England reshuffle front row in team to face All Blacks

8

Scott Barrett was told 'stop picking on halfbacks' after Nic White incident

Comments

4 Comments
C
Chris 9 hours ago

I’m liking those selections. As a neutral I think it’s the best possible team. Go the Wallabies :)

j
john 12 hours ago

Why would you appoint a south african captain of the Reds who is unable to inspire his team when the pressure is on, as captain of the Wallabies ?
Because you are a kiwi.

N
Nick 13 hours ago

No huge shocks except for second row and 9 imo. Curious to know Joe’s thinking on the selection of williams and blyth over the likes of frost, smith etc. What is he using to measure performance between them? And well done to john ferguson, author on here who called for Jake starting at 9 a couple of weeks ago. Not my pick, but I don’t think there is a huge gap between the three 9s so keen to see what he can do.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'Respect from the All Blacks? You have to chisel it from them'

Steve Borthwick has slowly turned his England team from unloved no-hopers to thrill seekers - a win in New Zealand would be seismic.

FEATURE

Liam Williams shows his enduring value to Wales as Wallabies lie in wait

He maybe a veteran at 33, but the well-travelled full-back is still a class act and provides Wales with all-important X-Factor

FEATURE

Massive Andy Farrell decision asks three Ireland stars to put their legacies on the line

Giants of Irish rugby must go to the well again as a monumental Test series against the Springboks looms.

Comments on RugbyPass

C
Chesterfield 54 minutes ago
‘Think about where I’m at’: Richie Mo’unga considers early All Blacks return

His record as an All Black is not good enough to warrant the change to the eligibility rules. G Fox winning percentage 90% average over 10 points per game DW Carter winning percentage 88% average over 10 points per game AR Hewson winning percentage 84% average over 10 per game AW Cruden winning percentage 88% CJ Spencer winning percentage 77 % average 8.3 points per game DB Clarke winning percentage 77 % average 8.3 points per game R Mounga winning percentage 70% average 8.3 points per game. Time to move on.

4 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hours ago
France U20 vs New Zealand U20 | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Great win boys 🖤🇳🇿

1 Go to comments
D
Daniel 1 hours ago
South Africans are the masters of taking offence

Please, both sets of fans, ignore this writer. He’s trying to stir up shit.

37 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus: 'Outspoken' Irish became full of themselves

Is a bit of trash talking, 💩 stirring, good for the game? Or should we all mind our Ps and Qs? Sure drives a bit of attention (eyes and money) towards the matches. Who actually cares who gets offended by who said what? I’m sure the boys will share a beer and have a braai - and the world will keep turning.

17 Go to comments
B
Barry 2 hours ago
Jamie Osborne handed Ireland debut for 'best in world' clash with Boks

Exciting squad and a great chance for Casey. The 9/10 axis could be very interesting with both teams. Boks’ have the test experience and Ireland’s have the better age profile and experience of regular playing at club level. Baptism of fire for Osborne. Thought Henshaw might get the nod at 15 if only to allow Ringrose to start in the centre.

5 Go to comments
c
carlos 2 hours ago
New Argentina era begins with 9 changes from World Cup bronze line-up

Unless Gonzalez is injured, it is simply malpractice to exclude him. Probably the best back rower in the English league last season, selected by the players as best player of the team. Oh, again, Santiago Carreras only “plays” fly half for the Pumas. A huge mystery. Sadly, the team doesn’t look too promising.

2 Go to comments
T
Turlough 2 hours ago
Jamie Osborne handed Ireland debut for 'best in world' clash with Boks

Didn’t bother reading after “Best in World” click bait title. Its a copy from an Irish Times article more or less anyway.

5 Go to comments
t
tim 3 hours ago
Gloucester CEO pens open letter addressing George Skivington future

As much as i understand the CEO making this statement it says everything about where Glos are as a club. We should never be in a position to have to explain how poor the team has been. Money or lack of it greatly hampers Glos BUT the components of the team should still be winning more games. So is it the players not performing or the Coaches?

1 Go to comments
F
Flankly 3 hours ago
Jamie Osborne handed Ireland debut for 'best in world' clash with Boks

“Craig Casey has got the not to start in the No.9 jersey” Looks like Murray “got the not”, whereas Casey got the nod. Interesting call on fullback. That will certainly get some attention from the SA coaching team over the next 24 hours.

5 Go to comments
J
JoeyFresh62 3 hours ago
Jamie Osborne handed Ireland debut for 'best in world' clash with Boks

Feels like a tough assignment without JGP doesn’t it… Boks usually play close matches of late though.

5 Go to comments
m
martin 3 hours ago
Georgia U20 vs Ireland U20 | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

close today Men , but the Job is done , very well done Fair play delighted

2 Go to comments
D
David 4 hours ago
Stuart Hogg spends night in cells and given prison warning

What an utter a…hole. Someone who has spent his career trying to convince people that he’s world class when, in fact, he is/was never more than average. Vastly overrated (mainly by himself). Put that alongside the fact that he has now been given a ‘new lease of life’ by Montpellier, who themselves are run by someone with far more money than rugby acumen and only squeaked through a play off to stay in Top14. The two are well suited to each other.

2 Go to comments
D
DP 4 hours ago
South Africans are the masters of taking offence

As a proud South African I feel Rassie has gone too far (again). There is NO need for this silliness. I’ve never had a problem with Ireland and their coaching staff. Gatland and his BIL were massively disrespectful to South Africa but I don’t see even a modicum of that disrespect from the Irish camp. I have respected for the Irish fans (best in the world along with the Scots IMO) and for this Irish team. Putting this out there - Rassie doesn’t speak for me and any of my Bok supporting mates. Personally feel like this will be a shared series. Play hard but fair. May the best team win.

37 Go to comments
J
Johann 4 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus: 'Outspoken' Irish became full of themselves

Boys, Ireland play brutal, thuggish rugby at times ask Bismarck about BOD’s tackle and O’Mahony knows how to tickle where there's an itch. But I have been to Ireland and they are not an arrogant people. Usually diminutive in their language for a reason. As a South African I can tell you our camp has been verbose and I think for the most part the cultural nuance of “See you in the final” is lost on South Africans that don't believe it to be “Best of luck”. I think the boys from the Emerald Isle have plenty to cry about in their own history of division and loss. They find another grear against the English from that place. We Pride ourselves on the same. Motive to win. Problem is Messer's O’Connel and Farrel have been silent and we have fed that beast. No shots coming from Ireland. Zero. And for all the talk about their URC loss in the Semi, they took a leaf from Glasgow that spoke no evil, went hush and pitched on game day. We are going to get a shock and I expect a vastly explosive Ireland. Our boys are too playful and bantery since Brown is Rassie's bro’. We are at risk of losing our steel. Finally, let's not forget Leicester are breathing fire and smarting from their loss and have another look at the same patch of green. Also Jacques Nienaber's intellectual capital will help Ireland. I am rooting for SA, but I think we are feeding the Irish beast with gamesmanship that is not working for us but rather against us.

17 Go to comments
D
Dan 5 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus: 'Outspoken' Irish became full of themselves

Amusing how much utter 💩 Rassie spews now to soothe his thickos in SA. He knew he’d never get away with at Munster - they know too much about the sport to put up with that display.

17 Go to comments
T
Turlough 5 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus: 'Outspoken' Irish became full of themselves

“But you guys were a bit full of yourselves. You were a bit windgat, you know, and now you see…” Munster and Ireland provide Erasmus and de Allende with warm welcomes for many years. We get repaid by lies and insults. Honestly, can’t stand playing SA. Thoroughly unpleasant, hateful experience. Seems to be targetting Bundi Aki with a cheap shot in this video. Let’s do our best to take these arrogant gits down a peg and get out of there. Hopefully, won’t have to deal with their arrogance for another year.

17 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 5 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus: 'Outspoken' Irish became full of themselves

Gotta love Rassie🤣

17 Go to comments
T
Tommy B. 5 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'Respect from the All Blacks? You have to chisel it from them'

No. England should not try and ‘chisel respect’ out of NZ. The attitude they should go in with is the one Woodward displayed to Aussies and Kiwis. When they started sledging him and the team, he made it perfectly clear that he couldn’t give a rat’s wobbly bits whether they ‘respected’ England or not. It’s why they hated him so much - and why he won a RWC. You think Rassie cares what the English think of him? England, also, have not yet ‘arrived somewhere meaningful.’ They’re about 7 games into the journey.

6 Go to comments
T
Tommy B. 6 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus: 'Outspoken' Irish became full of themselves

😂🤣😂🤣 Yes, it must be difficult for those self-effacing, humble, Saffas hearing others being ‘full of themselves.’

17 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 6 hours ago
‘Think about where I’m at’: Richie Mo’unga considers early All Blacks return

He will be back in time for WC

4 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Massive Andy Farrell decision asks three Ireland stars to put their legacies on the line Massive Andy Farrell decision asks three Ireland stars to put their legacies on the line
Search