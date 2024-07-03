Liam Wright confirmed as 89th Wallabies captain ahead of Wales Test

Coach Joe Schmidt has named a surprise captain to lead Australia on Saturday night with Queensland Reds backrower Liam Wright set to become the 89th Wallabies captain when they take on Wales in Sydney.

Wright will lead the men in gold into battle at Allianz Stadium after also being named to start at blindside flanker. It’d been reported earlier in the week that the 26-year-old had been given the nod to lead the team and that’s now been confirmed.

The loose forward’s leadership selection may have come as a surprise to some or even most, but Wright has proven himself captaincy material throughout the grades in Queensland. Wright captained Queensland U20s, Queensland Country and is now co-captain at the Reds.

Fellow Reds co-captain Tate McDermott has also been named in the Wallabies’ 23 but will come off the pine, with NSW Waratahs skipper Jake Gordon picked in the No. 9 jersey.

Reds teammate Matt Faessler starts at hooker alongside Test centurion James Slipper and another former Queensland prop Taniela Tupou. Western Force skipper Jeremy Williams is one of two debutants in the starting lineup, and joins Lukhan Salakaia-Loto in the middle row.

Captain Wright will pack down alongside Reds teammate Fraser McReight in the backrow, while reigning John Eales medallist Rob Valetini completes the forward pack as the No. 8.

Joining Jake Gordon in the halves is Brumbies pivot Noah Lolesio who returns to the Test arena for the first time in years. Outside them is Queensland pair Hunter Paisami and debutant Josh Flook in the midfield.

Former Melbourne Rebels utility Filipo Daugunu is back in Wallaby gold after being named on the left wing, while NSW Waratahs recruit Kellaway will take his place on the right. In-form Brumbies outside back Tom Wright starts at fullback.

On the bench, there are another five potential debutants. Isaac Kailea, Angus Blyth, Charlie Cale, Tom Lynagh and Dylan Pietsch are all in line to debut in Wallaby gold should they be called on to come off the bench.



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Average Points scored 21 27 First try wins 40% Home team wins 40%

The Wallabies’ first Test of the year against Wales at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium is scheduled to get underway at 7:45 pm AEST. Earlier, the Wallaroos play Fiji as part of the double header.

Wallabies team to take on Wales

James Slipper Matt Faessler Taniela Tupou Jeremy Williams* Lukhan Salakaia-Loto Liam Wright (c) Fraser McReight Rob Valetini Jake Gordon Noah Lolesio Filipo Daugunu Hunter Paisami Josh Flook* Andrew Kellaway Tom Wright

Replacements

Billy Pollard Isaac Kailea** Allan Alaalatoa Angus Blyth** Charlie Cale** Tate McDermott Tom Lynagh** Dylan Pietsch**

