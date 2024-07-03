Perofeta to start as Robertson names his first All Blacks team to play England

Scott Robertson has named his first ever All Blacks team as they prepare to take on England in the first Test in Dunedin.

The All Blacks squad for the July series features five rookies, however none have been named in the 23 for their potential All Black debuts this week.

Captain Scott Barrett leads the side as expected at lock alongside Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu. The only other named lock in the squad, Tupou Vaa’i provides cover from the bench.

The front row is as expected, with Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor and Tyrel Lomax named to start. Asafo Aumua has been named on the bench to make his first All Blacks appearance since 2017, while Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Fletcher Newell are the reserve props.

The hotly contested backrow sees Ardie Savea named at No 8, with Dalton Papali’i and Samipeni Finau the starting flankers. Chiefs loose forward Luke Jacobson has been named in the No 20 jersey.

Veteran halfback TJ Perenara returns to the starting side after an incredible return to form with the Hurricanes following an Achilles injury. He forms the halves duo with first five-eighth Damian McKenzie.

Finlay Christie has been named as halfback cover while Beauden Barrett is named in the 23 jersey as utility.

Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane resume their midfield partnership while two of the form wingers in Super Rugby Pacific, Sevu Reece and Mark Tele’a flank the wings.

Blues pivot Stephen Perofeta has been named at fullback in a rare start in the backfield.

England has won twice in 15 Tests on New Zealand soil, with their last victory coming in a one-off Test in 2003 in Wellington.

All Blacks team to take on England, first Test:

15. Stephen Perofeta

14. Sevu Reece

13. Rieko Ioane

12. Jordie Barrett

11. Mark Tele’a

10. Damian McKenzie

9. TJ Perenara

1. Ethan de Groot

2. Codie Taylor

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Scott Barrett (c)

5. Patrick Tuipulotu

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Dalton Papali’i

8. Ardie Savea

Reserves

16. Asafo Aumua

17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

18. Fletcher Newell

19. Tupou Vaa’i

20. Luke Jacobson

21. Finlay Christie

22. Anton Lienert-Brown

23. Beauden Barrett