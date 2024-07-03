Coach Jo Yapp names four debutants in Wallaroos side to play Fijiana

Australia coach Jo Yapp has named four debutants in the Wallaroos’ side ahead of their upcoming Test against Fiji at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wallaroos are looking to bounce back from a winless run in World Rugby’s Pacific Four Series when they run out in front of their home fans for the third time this season.

Coach Yapp has named Biola Dawa in the starting side for what will be the ACT Brumbies speedster’s Test debut. Allana Sikimeti, Lydia Kavoa and Natalie Wright and also in line for their first taste of Wallaroos rugby after being selected on the bench.

Chasing the Sun on RugbyPass TV | RPTV Chasing the Sun, the extraordinary documentary that traces the Springboks’ road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is coming to RugbyPass TV. Watch now Chasing the Sun on RugbyPass TV | RPTV Chasing the Sun, the extraordinary documentary that traces the Springboks’ road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is coming to RugbyPass TV. Watch now

This Australian outfit certainly packs a punch with Western Force and Wallaroos skipper Michaela Leonard set to pack down alongside the likes of Piper Duck, Kaitlan Leaney and Evan Karpani.

Karpani and Arabella McKenzie will both bring up milestone appearances when they represent Australia for the 25th time.

“It’s been nice to be back in Sydney and the players are working hard to put in a good performance against Fiji on Saturday,” coach Jo Yapp said in a statement.

“Our team has been building well and we are looking forward to seeing how they go.

“We have four debutants and I’d like to congratulate Allana, Biola, Lydia and Nat on selection ahead of their first Test caps, and Eva and Arabella on their pending milestones.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Maya Stewart and Ashley Marsters are both unavailable due to injury.”

Brianna Hoy, Tania Naden and Eva Karpani will pack down in the front row, while captain Michaela Leonard and Kaitlan Leaney will combine as the two locks.

Rounding out the forward pack is the formidable backrow trio of Atasi Lafai, openside flanker Leilani Nathan and 13-Test enforcer Piper Duck.

The experienced halves pairing of Layne Morgan and Arabella McKenzie will combine once again this weekend. McKenzie was a shining light for the Aussies last time out when they were beaten by arch-rivals New Zealand on Auckland’s North Shore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cecila Smith and Georgia Friedrichs make up a familiar midfield, while the outside back trio consists of NSW Waratahs winger Desiree Miller, debutant Biola Dawa and experienced fullback Lori Cramer.

This Test is part of a double header with the Wallabies’ clash with Wales.

Fans of the Wallaroos can watch this clash, which is scheduled to get underway at 4:45 pm AEST, on Stan Sport.

Wallaroos team to take on Fijiana

Brianna Hoy Tania Naden Eva Karpani Michaela Leonard (c) Kaitlan Leaney Atasi Lafai Leilani Nathan Piper Duck Layne Morgan Arabella McKenzie Desiree McKenzie Cecilia Smith Georgina Friedrichs Biola Dawa* Lori Cramer

Replacements

Tiarna Molloy Allana Sikimeti* Bridie O’Gorman Siokapesi Palu Lydia Kavoa* Natalie Wright* Trilleen Pomare Faitala Moleka